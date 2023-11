“The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in the Age of Rage,” is now available for purchase.

Simon & Schuster will release the book in June 2024, but can be purchased now.

Book companies allow for pre-order since such sales help a great deal with guaranteeing greater visibility at the release on the various best seller listings.

‘The Indispensable Right” is available for pre-order on on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Books a Million, Bookshop, and other sites

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email