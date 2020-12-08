Res Ipsa Hits 47,000,000

This morning, we passed the 47,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We only just passed 46,000,000 but November had the greatest traffic for the blog in its history. The blog continues to grow with new regular commenters and a growing international readership. Again, we thank our loyal readers who return every day to discuss contemporary legal, political, and occasionally bizarre stories. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and give you an idea of the current profile of readers on the blog. We continue to rank with the top legal blogs in the world. As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems.

So here is our current profile:

This morning, we have over 19,500 posts. We have also experienced a continuing increase in those following us by email and Twitter. On Twitter alone, we now have roughly 230,000 active followers.

In the last 90 days, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. Netherlands

7. France

8. European Union

9. Israel

10. Japan

The top five posted in terms of readership in the last 90 days are:

1. Big League Censorship? Michigan Attorney General Threatens Criminal Prosecution Over Posting Of Video Alleging Voter Fraud

2. “All Speech Is Not Equal”: Biden Taps Anti-Free Speech Figure For Transition Lead On Media Agency

3. “Not Pro-Black”: Wisconsin Students Unanimously Vote To Remove Lincoln Statue As Racist

4. Chuck Todd: The Michigan Supreme Court Did Not “Cite Any Law” In Ruling Whitmer’s Actions Unconstitutional

5. Durham’s Lame Duck Period: Democratic Leaders Suggest A Dim Future For Biden-Related Investigations

Thank you to all of our regular commentators. We remain an extraordinarily broad and diverse body of commenters from different parts of the world and different political and social backgrounds. Thanks again.

