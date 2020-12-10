Flynn’s Cadaver Synod: The Court Dismisses A Dead Case But Not Before It Flogs The Corpse

Below is my column in the Hill on the conclusion of the case of Gen. Michael Flynn, which ended (not surprisingly) with one last gratuitous and controversial act from the court. Judge Emmet Sullivan decided to effectively flog Flynn on his way out of his court.
Here is the column:
Gen. Michael Flynn‘s three-year odyssey in the criminal justice system finally came to an end this week with the long-delayed dismissal of his case in federal court. Ultimately, it took a presidential pardon to compel Judge Emmet Sullivan to release Flynn from the seemingly inescapable vortex of his docket. Yet Sullivan still decided to effectively declare Flynn guilty to the whole world — a final gratuitous act from a court long criticized for using Flynn to criticize President Trump and his administration.
It did not matter that this case has been effectively dead for months. The judge issued an opinion that seemed intent on clearing his reputation by trashing what reputation remains for Flynn. Such a decision ordinarily would outrage civil libertarians. But principles of judicial restraint seem suspended when dealing with anyone associated with Trump.
When prosecutors drop charges, most judges are careful not to offer their own views on an individual’s guilt or innocence. After all, a defendant has no appeal or recourse from such a declaration from the bench. Even in live cases, judges refrain from such commentary until sentencing a defendant. In this case, Sullivan publicly condemned Flynn in a long opinion that should have been one sentence in length. No matter that the case was dead: Judge Sullivan would still render a verdict.
His action in this case has long been controversial and was expressly criticized by appellate judges. It is not, however, unprecedented. Some 360 years ago in England, the body of Oliver Cromwell was exhumed from Westminster Abbey and posthumously chained, thrown into a pit, and then decapitated. Cromwell’s head was put on display and not reburied until 1960. By that measure, Sullivan’s three-year treatment of Flynn seems like a virtual “rocket docket” of justice.
After Flynn’s presidential pardon, Sullivan again was reminded that he was clinging to a dead case. Even with a presidential intervention, Sullivan kept the case open — but he was not the only judge raising eyebrows over it. On Friday, a colleague, Judge Reggie Walton, unexpectedly discussed the merits of the Flynn case in a Freedom of Information Act hearing about releasing documents from special counsel Robert Mueller’s office. Walton held forth on how Sullivan did not have “a lot of options” but could possibly challenge the pardon as “too broad.” That discussion of a pending case before another judge was highly irregular.
Of course, nothing is “regular” about Flynn’s prosecution. For the record, I have been a longtime critic of the Flynn prosecution for various reasons. I will not repeat those reasons here because, frankly, they are immaterial given the status of the case. What is relevant is Sullivan’s record in the case, which has been strikingly improvisational and controversial.
When Flynn first came before Sullivan for sentencing two years ago, it should have been a simple matter for a relatively minor federal crime. While there was tension with Mueller’s staff, Flynn cooperated with federal prosecutors. He was not expected to receive jail time — after all, uncooperative witnesses like Alex Van Der Zwaan received only 30 days in prison on a similar charge. However, Sullivan held a hearing that could best be described as bewildering. He used the courtroom flag as a prop to accuse Flynn of being an “unregistered agent of a foreign country while serving as the national security adviser” and to suggest that Flynn could be charged with treason — crimes not brought against him. Sullivan then declared: “I cannot assure you that if you proceed today, you will not receive a sentence of incarceration. I am not hiding my disgust and my disdain.”
Sullivan apologized for some of his comments but, in two additional sentencing hearings, he continued to refuse to sentence Flynn. Flynn must have felt like Gollum’s “precious” ring. Sullivan simply refused to part with the case. When the Justice Department dropped the charges, the case should have been immediately dismissed. Instead, Sullivan took the extraordinary step of appointing an outside lawyer, John Gleeson, to argue against dismissal of the case. Gleeson is a former federal judge who not only had made public remarks on the case critical of the Trump administration but, as a judge, was reversed for usurping the role of prosecutors.
Sullivan’s conduct led to an extremely rare rebuke from a D.C. appellate panel, ordering him to dismiss the case. At the time, I wrote that the panel should be reversed simply because Sullivan had not issued a final decision. Later the D.C. Circuit reached the same conclusion and, without endorsing Sullivan’s conduct, sent the case back for a final decision. Sullivan then proved the original panel correct and many of us wrong: He again refused to dismiss the case.
In September, Sullivan not only declared that he “still has questions” but asked whether a Biden Justice Department might be able to reinstate the prosecution of Flynn. It was a chilling statement that left the impression of a court delaying justice to “shop” for new prosecutors. He simply was not going to allow Flynn to go free. As when he brought in his own lawyer, Sullivan seemed to many to be turning into a self-contained legal system as accuser, prosecutor and presiding judge.
Months then passed; Sullivan seemed to be awaiting a new administration and a new chance to prosecute Flynn, post-election. In response, Trump pardoned Flynn.
So, on Tuesday, Sullivan decided to skip a trial and just declare Flynn guilty. Claiming, bizarrely, that dismissing the case after charges were dropped by prosecutors was a “close question,” he reluctantly accepted that the pardon meant there literally was no crime to prosecute. Yet, he proceeded to prove the case against Flynn and declared “a pardon does not necessarily render ‘innocent’ a defendant of any alleged violation of the law.” Of course, it also does not mean he is guilty.
Sullivan faced certain reversal if he did not dismiss the case after charges were dropped. While he acknowledged that he is not supposed to “second-guess” charging decisions, he not only substituted his own judgment but issued an effective decision on the merits.
Sullivan’s quasi-verdict is as close to a posthumous execution as we have ever come in this county.
The problem is that Flynn is still very much alive.
At least when Pope Stephen pulled out the dead body of Pope Formosus in the year 897, he gave his predecessor a trial — the “Cadaver Synod.” After being found guilty, three of Formosus’s fingers were severed before his corpse was thrown into the Tiber River.
Judge Sullivan’s modern version of the “Cadaver Synod” thankfully left Flynn’s fingers intact — but I cannot say the same for our judicial system.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
122 thoughts on “Flynn’s Cadaver Synod: The Court Dismisses A Dead Case But Not Before It Flogs The Corpse”
Spencer Ackerman (Daily Beast):
“106 Republican congressmembers and 18 Republican attorneys general are insisting that a presidential election ought to be invalidated because their party lost. It’s being treated as no big deal because they won’t win rather than the harbinger of constitutional collapse it is. It took the Roman Republic 100 years to fall. These waters rise like that. Trump is the product of those rising waters, not the cause of them, and he won’t be the last, especially if this is treated as a temper tantrum or pathetic farce.”
https://twitter.com/attackerman/status/1337146519452086272
If you want to know who those 106 Republican members of Congress are, they’ve submitted an amicus brief. All of the docket files are here:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/22o155.html
I expect that SCOTUS will either choose not to hear the case or will soundly rule against Texas to make a point.
Your title here is as pompous and full of air as your pathetic self-serving posts. The word “honesty” in your title implies you have some inherent relationship lacking in those who disagree; you’d not recognize honesty if it if fell on your head and bit your nose off. Instead, your fool’s errand is to lie first, obfuscate second.
You and your demonkrap type must envy the Pope Turley refers to above.
“106 Republican congressmembers and 18 Republican attorneys general are insisting that a presidential election ought to be invalidated because their party lost.”
***
Not because they lost. Because they won and were cheated.
In the end, I am not certain it will make much difference how the Court rules. It is not the only pillar of government protecting our society. Lately, in fact, it has been a crumbling pillar.
Looks like Trump and Melania will be losing their deposit. Hope they leave the garage door opener, but from what we’re hearing the bathrooms in the residents gross..
“Biden To Have Entire WH East And West Wings Showered With Disinfectant Right After Trump Leaves”
President-elect Joe Biden and his transition team are reportedly already making plans to ensure that the White House, which has been plagued with a series of COVID-19 infections thanks to President Donald Trump’s disregard for protective measures against the virus, is safe enough for the 78-year-old Biden to move in come January 20.
According to Politico, Biden’s transition team will have the White House fully cleaned by General Services Administration (GSA) staffers hours after Trump leaves the building.
A spokesperson for the GSA told Politico that the staffers will “thoroughly clean and disinfect” every area of the East and West Wings that people have touched, including furniture and doorknobs.
A private contractor will also reportedly provide “disinfectant misting services.”
Nicole Lurie, one of Biden’s COVID-19 advisers, told Politico that the operation will be “the polar opposite of what you’re seeing now.”
Oh, for heaven’s sake – this is standard procedure.
Turley: you might want to review the Rules of Professional Conduct that prohibit criticism of a sitting judge before you go off on rants like this. Flynn was found guilty because he pleaded guilty. Twice. With the assistance of counsel. The only reason Barr wanted to drop the prosecution, after Flynn pleaded guilty, was political. Flynn did lie to the FBI, and he was an agent of the government of Turkey, which he failed to disclose, which is also a crime, but for which he was not prosecuted. Flynn is no victim.
Natacha, in this case, not even the FBi agents who interviewed General Flynn thought he was lying, as was reported when their undoctored interview was released. General Flynn “pled” guilty for the reason a great many people who are innocent take a plea deal. You should also read up on what being an “agent” for a foreign government entails – failing to register was an administrative violation that should have been dealt with administratively, perhaps with a fine.
It is not against Rules of Professional Conduct for an attorney to criticize a sitting judge when there are legitimate questions about what a judge has or is doing – as there have been for months, and from many quarters, in this case.
mistressadams,
“Prior to Mr. Flynn’s acceptance of the Plea Agreement, the government informed Mr. Flynn that Mr. Strzok said that Mr. Flynn had a “sure demeanor and did not give any indicators of deception during the interview” and “both interviewing agents had the impression at the time that [Mr. Flynn] was not lying or did not think he was lying.” Gov’t’s Opp’n, ECF No. 122 at 16” (quoting Sullivan’s 12/16/19 memorandum opinion, with internal quotes from the DOJ: https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/6234142/144/united-states-v-flynn/). Flynn pleaded guilty knowing that. He also knew that after the initial interview, the FBI and SCO gathered more evidence, including texts and emails that Flynn exchanged with Trump Transition team members prior to talking with Kislyak and the interviews with K.T. McFarland, and they concluded that Flynn’s false statements were knowingly false, not just bad memory. Judge Sullivan also determined that the false statements were materially false.
“failing to register was an administrative violation”
Being an unregistered foreign agent while you’re incoming NSA is a little more serious, as is making false statements on the FARA registration, which is one of the things that Flynn pleaded guilty to. Flynn claims that the false statements are his old lawyers’ fault (see sidneypowell.com/media/media/declaration-of-michael-t-flynn, which was submitted under penalty of perjury), but he hasn’t proved that in court yet, and who knows whether he will.
Do you think it’s OK for an incoming NSA to fail to inform the government that he’s an agent for a foreign government?
An attorney can object, even strenuously, to a Judge’s rulings, but cannot go after the Judge him or herself. Turley didn’t just criticize Judge Sullivan’s rulings, he questioned his motivations. His strident criticism of a sitting federal judge crossed the line, but if anyone tried to go after Turley for this violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct, Turley would no doubt scream that the First Amendment protects him. It’s a fine line, but not that fine when you look at the things Turley accuses the Judge of and his motivations.
““failing to register was an administrative violation””
Mistressadams, the important thing we all know is that Committ constantly says Flynn was guilty and then brings up things he wasn’t charged with. Further these administrative violations are all over the place. Podesta had the same violation Committ is likely talking about.
The earliest FBI investigator conclusions were that Flynn did not lie and all his activities were within the law. What changed after that is the liar Comey and the highest ranking FBI, whom you and your demonkrap friends wanted dismembered 4 years ago for allegedly thwarting HRC’s election chances, had it in to destroy Trump and his presidency. So Comey wrongly engineered the “Get Flynn” at any cost scenario we have today.
If any pig follows you long enough, he eventually can legally justify pulling you over, call in the dogs, plant illegal drugs, and send you to prison for a very long time.
deny this illegitimate, billionaire controlled regime your income taxes. it’s the only protest they will hear
Saloth Sar
https://populist.press/21-states-join-texas-everything-you-need-to-know/
21 States Join Texas… everything you need to know…
These are vain hopes. The judiciary will not go along with these lawsuits. They are corrupt and in the pocket of billionaires too.
They wanted Trump gone by any means necessary. They want us impoverished and sickened and enslaved by an means necessary.
We should fight the billionaire enemies by any means that are moral and feasible.
The one feasible and moral way to fight them now is deny them your income taxes.
Tax resistance is a nonviolent means which we must embrace and do. For it to work we must project it past the mass media blackout. The idea is catching on, but it is suppressed. Spread the word
Saloth Sar
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tax_resistance#:~:text=Examples%20of%20tax%20resistance%20campaigns,the%20Women's%20Tax%20Resistance%20League.&text=Tax%20resisters%20may%20accept%20that,still%20choose%20to%20resist%20taxation.
Jeez, you sound like George you’re so repetitious. Who knew that anyone else here was as nuts as he is?
Anny,
You want nuts, how about a “free press” (MSM, Google, FB, Twitter et al.) which censors and stifles free thought and free speech, and a coup that concludes with a totally corrupted and tampered-with
election?
That’s not nuts to you communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs), huh?
Ya know, after a while, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, Mason, Adams, Paine, Hamilton and that whole “Revolution” gang refused to it take anymore.
They may have broken the mold. They may not make them like that anymore. Were they to, there could be “corrective action.”
You communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs) would think that nuts too.
___________________________________________________________________________
The Obama Coup D’etat in America is the most egregious abuse of power and the most prodigious scandal in American political history.
The co-conspirators are:
Kevin Clinesmith, Bill Taylor, Eric Ciaramella, Rosenstein, Mueller/Team, Andrew Weissmann,
James Comey, Christopher Wray, McCabe, Strozk, Page, Laycock, Kadzic,
Sally Yates, James Baker, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Priestap, Kortan, Campbell,
Sir Richard Dearlove, Christopher Steele, Simpson, Joseph Mifsud,
Alexander Downer, Stefan “The Walrus” Halper, Azra Turk, Kerry, Hillary,
Huma, Mills, Brennan, Gina Haspel, Clapper, Lerner, Farkas, Power, Lynch,
Rice, Jarrett, Holder, Brazile, Sessions (patsy), Nadler, Schiff, Pelosi, Obama,
Joe Biden, James E. Boasberg, Emmet Sullivan, et al.
Blah, blah, blah.
When I see your name at the top of a comment, George, I now know not to read it because you repeat yourself all the time. “Blah, blah, … feminists and Democrats and RINOs are communists … blah, blah, … Lincoln and Habeas Corpus, … blah, blah, … women aren’t producing enough babies and shouldn’t be allowed to vote, …, blah, blah, … coup … blah, blah, blah.” You should be in a nuthouse.
Crazy George spouting nonsense.
In other breaking news the sun rose in the East this morning.
But if the left wing media told you the sun rose in the West this morning you would believe it. 🙂
“We should fight the billionaire enemies by any means that are moral and feasible.
The one feasible and moral way to fight them now is deny them your income taxes.”
That doesn’t make much sense. Boycotting corporations and anything Made in China, maybe. Buying from family or locally-owned businesses or Etsy might help. Not paying taxes won’t stop corporate welfare. Complaining with your friends and neighbors to your senators and reps might work, as well as joining forces between the Occupy Wall Street folks and the TEA Party folks to complain as a block to said elected officials.
All you need to know is that the SC is not going to accept the case because TX has a bath*t crazy argument, and the states that have signed on wouldn’t do it if they thought it could win.
If TX has a say in the voting in other states, then other states have a say in the voting in TX. Would the TX AG accept that consequence? Of course not. It’s a publicity stunt by the TX AG who wants a pardon from Trump.
The odds are against Trump, but that doesn’t mean the case is illegitimate. We are seeing evidence of fraudulent behavior. We are seeing Dominion machines that could have been misused. Look at the video I posted. This is not a right wing talking point. This is something that Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar both felt could lead to election fraud. Add to that Jimmy Carter and Baker both saying that mail in ballots would lead to corruption.
Yes, corruption and fraud has raised its ugly head so if you want to keep your own head buried do so. Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican you grandchildren will pay for your foolishness in the future.
“Can” doesn’t mean “did.”
The Texas suit is going nowhere. It has no valid legal basis. If you think TX can sue PA, then you also think PA can sue TX about its voting laws.
You don’t understand the law. Texas has a legal basis. Whether it will change anything or not is doubtful, but that doesn’t excuse you for saying things without knowing what you are talking about.
I understand it better than you do. You just don’t like that Texas has no valid case.
“I understand it better than you do”
You are acting like a child in a pissing contest. You are welcome to think whatever you wish informing the rest that you are limited.
When you tell me that I don’t know what I’m talking about, you’re not acting like a child in a pissing contest, did I get that right?
Do you have the balls to come back here and admit it when the Supreme Court shows I’m right, or are you too fearful a child to do that?
Take note, I recognize the limitations so your comment about having the balls is a non sequitur. My comment was: “Whether it will change anything or not is doubtful”.
Keep pissing into the wind.
No matter how many cowardly Republicans in red states can be threatened or cajoled into signing onto the Texas case it still is doomed, just like the rest of Trump’s frivolous lawsuits.
It’s been days, can anyone recall “The Kracken”?
I don’t think Trump will be victorious in these challenges though there is a chance. The left is really worried and we can see that fear in the voices that post here saying it can’t happen. The left is pushing their readership to repeat their words that it can’t happen and is too foolish. You have responded in the exact way those of the left wanted you to.
I posted some videos that might provide you with what you mention.
You imagine fear. Maybe you’re projecting your own fear?
Fear is something you have to contend with. You are always worried that someone will point out that you are stupid, but everyone already knows that. You shouldn’t be tolerated.
Interesting video. Starts at the end but a lot of other information if one starts at the beginning.
Sidney Breaks Silence On Why She Left The Trump Legal Team…
https://populist.press/sidney-breaks-silence-on-why-she-left-the-trump-legal-team/
Sidney is a Q Anon believing crazy lady.
Too crazy for Rudy’s totally inept legal team, go figure.
Q Anon is an insignificant ill defined group. The left once again told you that. But did you bother looking elsewhere to see if Sidney might have a point (even if she doesn’t prevail)? No, you are told you would be foolish to look elsewhere and you might be cancelled.
Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar both former presidential candidates previously agreed with much of what Sidney is saying. You have been told that doesn’t count and I guess you are afraid to ask, Why?
Warren and Klobuchar don’t believe QAnon bull.
Too stupid for words. They commented on the electronic voting machine. Can’t keep up? Go tell mama.
200,000 ballots digitally adjudicated in Arizona and none have been audited….
https://populist.press/200000-ballots-digitally-adjudicated-in-arizona-and-none-have-been-audited/
“Watch the Coffee County Georgia election supervisor expose the dominion machines –Flip Votes, delete votes, add votes, count the same ballots multiple times and count blank ballots. WATCH FULL VIDEO.”
https://populist.press/election-supervisor-watch-dominion-flip-delete-add-votes-count-the-same-ballots-multiple-times-and-count-blank-ballots/
This case was a farce ab initio and it disgraced the FBI, the DOJ, and most of all, the vaunted Article III federal judiciary
they all acted at the behest of our enemies, the billionaires, who wanted to harm Trump by harming Flynn
the whole farce proved the reality that there is indeed a “Deep State” which acts to preserve the entrenched bureaucracies and those moneyed interests who are most able to manipulate them.
Saloth Sar
Now Kamala has apparently shown up in Biden emails as another key contact for a joint venture with a Chinese energy company.
Are all of these people dirty? Don’t worry. The big cats at the DOJ will scratch dirt over the mess and the media will plant ground cover.
https://pjmedia.com/election/bryan-preston/2020/10/22/bombshell-hunter-biden-email-names-sen-kamala-harris-others-as-key-contacts-for-joint-venture-with-china-belt-and-road-company-n1077890
This is what happens when you give China and Google a vote(s) in American elections.
The theft of the presidency has become a national security issue involving foreign governments, Fifth Columnists, Quislings, and invading digital troops.
The problem was always too big for the lower courts and maybe it is too big for the highest Court. But there are two other branches of government.
“Now Kamala has apparently shown up in Biden emails as another key contact for a joint venture with a Chinese energy company.”
Young I heard that quite awhile ago but that news was suppresed just like the Biden investigation, laptop, etc. Much of the Democrat leadership is corrupt and act as conduits for China to influence American politics and American legislation harming the American working family. We have seen that over and over again. The left shuts any such discussion down and many Republicans go along.
There was no evidence against Trump having to do with Russia or Ukraine yet the media pounced before Trump was elected and has continued to this day. Known corruption has been stifled. Most important the Biden Family Fortune is based on influence peddling. Clinton’s dealings with foreign nations. Swalwell’s bedding with a Chinese spy who fled the country because Swalwell tipped off that bedmate. The most recent video documents a CCP member telling us about Wall Street and politicians that have acted as conduits to China. The Biden name was most clearly mentioned with laughter about the stupidity of the American people especially those that are like the leftist bloggers that do everything they can to hurt America and help China.
So much for the notion that there is no such thing as a Democrat Judge or a Republican Judge.
Flynn was an unregistered foreign agent for Turkey **while he was incoming NSA** and then apparently made false statements on his FARA filing (though he contests that it’s his fault and blames his previous lawyers for the errors). If the 302 for Flynn’s 1/24/17 interview is correct, then he clearly made false statements to the FBI, and those false statements were material. There were also other legal issues for Sullivan to address, such as Rule 48(a). That Turley is silent about these issues once again makes it hard to take his columns about this case seriously.
“If the 302 for Flynn’s 1/24/17 interview is correct,….”
Do you mean the original 302 that said he didn’t lie or the one that was edited several times to indicate that he did?
I’m not sure what “the original 302 that said he didn’t lie” refers to. The 302 neither says he lied nor says that he didn’t lie. It simply records what he told the two agents who interviewed him.
I’m talking about the 302 that the DOJ provided to Flynn and to the court. Here’s a copy (Exhibit 6):
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6883959/Flynn-Govt-Motion-to-Dismiss.pdf
Do you dispute the accuracy? If so, what are you disputing?
A 302 is the record of what the agent says the interviewee said; not what he actually said.
Unlike even Podunk police departments the FBI does not record interviews. Even policemen with body cameras record encounters, but the FBI records nothing.
There is an obvious risk for innocent confirmation bias or outright lying or subsequent alteration and that risk is sufficient to call any 302 record into question.
You never truly know what an interviewee said. You only know what the agent thought, or wanted, that person to say. Too often those are different things.
Why not record interviews? The only logical explanation is that a recorded interview reduces the opportunity for agents to lie about the statements actually made.
Obviously trueYoung. but what is worse is that the original agents thought Flynn innocent and the case was going to be closed. Then it was kept open and the 302’s rewritten. It has been said that Commit Said Flynn’s own words proved him guilty of what he was first charged with. She sent people to the FBI reports and when they couldn’t find those exact words and told him to provide the quotes he became mad and apparently has lied ever since.
So write Congress and tell them to pass a law requiring law enforcement to record interviews.
NeedsToBeCommitted is right, as she usually is.
The Comrade Comey and Obergurppenfuhrer Weissmann Gestapo got General Flynn good; engineered a frame-up hit job (oh, yeah, the Bidens and Clintons did nothing wrong).
You go, Feminazi White Shirts! You well replicate the heinous,despotic, totalitarian Bolsheviks.
__________________________________________________________________________
“Show me the man and I’ll find you the crime.”
– Lavrentiy Beria, Chief of Soviet Security
Are you telling us that Lavrentiy Beria is in “NeedsToBeCommitted”‘s blood? That is a good theory or alternatively there is another malignant strain of it running loose. “NeedsToBeCommitted”, great name for that blogger. Fits perfectly.
Flynn was initially charged with specific charges. You continue to impugn his integrity without knowing the facts or by omitting facts that entirely change the picture. Many Americans are hired by foreign nations so that is not a crime and could be a benefit to the US. He had no such relationship with Turkey once he was named and I don’t think he had a relationship for some time. He was not accused of the “crimes” you mentioned and he would have been if there was truth or significance. Sullivan stated Flynn’s relationship to Turkey but later had to withdraw it because his statement was erroneous.
“If the 302 for Flynn’s 1/24/17 interview is correct, then he clearly made false statements to the FBI, and those false statements were material.”
Why don’t you quote from the 302 the words Flynn said? Haven’t you been accused in the past of saying those quotes existed but you never could quote them? It is sort of funny how you seem to be repeating things over and over again that were disproven in the past. You are terribly unreliable. Why not state openly that the initial agents found no guilt. Afterwards, it seems like politics entered the picture and the 302’s were rewritten by Stzrok so that a claim could be made against Flynn.
You really ought to stop acting like the KGB or the SS trying to convict an innocent man who you hate because he was a threat to politicians you like. It is a rather disgusting feature that you provide to anyone reading what you have to say.
Let’s hear the quotes or let a wonderful decorated general who faced a political lynching alone.
Poor Allan. Commit won’t give him the attention he wants from her, and he keeps posting replies to her whining while she ignores him.
He can’t even get the law right. It’s a crime to be an unregistered agent of a foreign principal –
https://www.justice.gov/nsd-fara/frequently-asked-questions
Flynn worked as an unregistered agent for Turkey while incoming NSA and he didn’t register as a foreign agent for Turkey until after he was fired as NSA.
Only a wanker like Allan would ask loaded questions like “Haven’t you been accused in the past of saying those quotes existed but you never could quote them?” knowing that HE is the one who accused her.
Allan resorts to some of his go-to strategies for trolling:
Lie.
Insult.
Pretend to read someone’s mind and attack the person on the basis of his made up attribution.
Attribute his own failings to others.
“Let’s hear the quotes”
Yeah, Allan, let’s hear you quote Commit, where she said what you allege. Can you do it? Or are you going to play your usual game where you pretend that it was done at some time in the past, even though you can’t show it. You just imagine all the evidence you need.
“Flynn worked as an unregistered agent for Turkey”
That is not what Flynn was charged with. You are very sloppy. He was not working for Turley when he became NSA head.
There is something wrong with your thinking processes. It is quite noticeable to all who post on this blog.