The Lincoln Project Moves From Doxxing To Trolling With Recent Commercial

I have previously criticized the Lincoln Project which has not only sought to dox Trump attorneys but fund a campaign of harassment targeting Republican lawyers, their firms, and their clients. The project was not only founded in part by lawyer George Conway but is funded by hundreds of lawyers who have remained silent as the Project engaged in such abusive conduct. Now, the Project has been reduced to open trolling with a commercial that literally has no value or purpose other than mocking President Trump. It is now an open trolling operations funded by lawyers around the country. To do so in the name of Abraham Lincoln is a particular disgrace.

In the latest commercial playing on various networks, the commercial celebrates how “The end is coming, Donald. Even Mike Pence knows. He’s backing away from your train wreck, from your desperate lies and clown lawyers. When Mike Pence is running away from you, you know it’s over: trying to save his reputation, protect his future.” The campaign relishes in telling Trump directly that one January 6th, Vice President Mike Pence will “will put the nail in your political coffin.”

That is not some posting on its website but a commercial running in prime spots on the networks. It is little more than a taunting and trolling effort. When did commercials on national television become simple gratuitous insults? This is a new phenomenon in the media to run commercials with no other purpose than casting insults or taunts. Many of us have criticized President Trump for his taunts and mocking of opponents, but those are public comments and tweets. This is not connected to an upcoming election. Indeed, it is discussing how the election is over. It is a paid commercial on national television meant to insult a sitting president simply for the joy of voicing such insults.

What is most striking is how little controversy there is over such a gratuitous commercial. There is no coverage on whether this is now the “new normal” in our politics. This is beyond the loss of civility. It is using commercial in prime time for the sole purpose of heaping insults on an individual.

The Lincoln Project seems to have ample funds for such advertisements, which is why some one the left have insisted that Lincoln Project figures be put on the top of blacklists going forward. The allegation is that the Lincoln Project is raking in millions and trying to cash in on the anti-Trump movement. Sanders surrogate Nomiki Konst and others cited the former Republicans in the Lincoln Project as the “perfect examples” of people who need to be cancelled.

I have written against such blacklisting of the Lincoln Project as I have written against the conduct of the Lincoln Project in doxxing and harassing lawyers. Yet, this most recent commercial shows how gratuitous and juvenile the campaign has become. It is now reduced to running commercials insulting and taunting the President. What legal or policy value does such an attack have? It is cathartic and childish. It is the last type of thing that Lincoln would want to be associated with. It was Lincoln who stated “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

