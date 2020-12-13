The Lincoln Project Moves From Doxxing To Trolling With Recent Commercial

I have previously criticized the Lincoln Project which has not only sought to dox Trump attorneys but fund a campaign of harassment targeting Republican lawyers, their firms, and their clients. The project was not only founded in part by lawyer George Conway but is funded by hundreds of lawyers who have remained silent as the Project engaged in such abusive conduct. Now, the Project has been reduced to open trolling with a commercial that literally has no value or purpose other than mocking President Trump. It is now an open trolling operations funded by lawyers around the country. To do so in the name of Abraham Lincoln is a particular disgrace.
In the latest commercial playing on various networks, the commercial celebrates how “The end is coming, Donald. Even Mike Pence knows. He’s backing away from your train wreck, from your desperate lies and clown lawyers. When Mike Pence is running away from you, you know it’s over: trying to save his reputation, protect his future.” The campaign relishes in telling Trump directly that one January 6th, Vice President Mike Pence will “will put the nail in your political coffin.”
That is not some posting on its website but a commercial running in prime spots on the networks. It is little more than a taunting and trolling effort. When did commercials on national television become simple gratuitous insults? This is a new phenomenon in the media to run commercials with no other purpose than casting insults or taunts. Many of us have criticized President Trump for his taunts and mocking of opponents, but those are public comments and tweets. This is not connected to an upcoming election. Indeed, it is discussing how the election is over. It is a paid commercial on national television meant to insult a sitting president simply for the joy of voicing such insults.
What is most striking is how little controversy there is over such a gratuitous commercial. There is no coverage on whether this is now the “new normal” in our politics. This is beyond the loss of civility. It is using commercial in prime time for the sole purpose of heaping insults on an individual.
The Lincoln Project seems to have ample funds for such advertisements, which is why some one the left have insisted that Lincoln Project figures be put on the top of blacklists going forward. The allegation is that the Lincoln Project is raking in millions and trying to cash in on the anti-Trump movement. Sanders surrogate Nomiki Konst and others cited the former Republicans in the Lincoln Project as the “perfect examples” of people who need to be cancelled.
I have written against such blacklisting of the Lincoln Project as I have written against the conduct of the Lincoln Project in doxxing and harassing lawyers. Yet, this most recent commercial shows how gratuitous and juvenile the campaign has become. It is now reduced to running commercials insulting and taunting the President. What legal or policy value does such an attack have? It is cathartic and childish. It is the last type of thing that Lincoln would want to be associated with. It was Lincoln who stated “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”
Jonathan: “Childish”, “insulting”, “doxxing”, “harassing”, “abusive conduct”. These are just a few of the adjectives you use to describe the Lincoln Project’s latest commercial mocking Trump and VP Pence for their refusal to either acknowledge or concede that Joe Biden won the election. Trump has be legion in his mockery and personal attacks on his political opponents over the past 4 years–something you have rarely criticized or used similar words you use to describe the Lincoln Project ad. Since the election Pence has had few public appearances and has yet to take reporter’s questions. He’s trying to keep a low profile–probably because he has ambitions to run for president in 2024 and doesn’t want to be labeled a “seditionist” for supporting Trump and his Republican allies in their efforts to overturn, legally or extra-legally, the election. But Pence can’t walk away from his dismal record as Vice President. For 4 years Pence lied for Trump and supported his unconstitutional grabs for power.
Now you would think Pence, as head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, would want to leave a legacy of leading the effort in the fight against Covid-19. I mean Trump has been MIA when when it comes addressing the pandemic. So Pence could step in and fill the void. But no. Pence has been absent at public coronavirus briefings. He and Trump don’t really care about the Americans suffering and dying from Covid. This, and for other reasons, Pence should be mocked and disgraced–and denied the right to ever hold public office again. This is what prompted the Lincoln Project ad. Hooray for them and shame on you for criticizing them.
There was a guy at church today who said he believed Trump won the majority of votes.
I asked him why he believed that. He said: “I believe.”. He then crossed himself and looked up at the cross.
Professor T, do you favor the sua sponte imposition of $1 million+, Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11 sanctions against the lawyers and parties who assaulted our democracy with patently frivolous, election-challenge lawsuits?
As you know, Federal Judges have this power, and can even take evidence (in crafting 7-figure sanctions) that Trump furthered these actions to milk $208,000,000 from his Base. An ulterior purpose like that bespeaks the abusive conduct that Rule 11 was designed to deter. Taking a serious chunk of that $208,000,000 would easily fall within the Rule’s reach.
There’s more. Each hearing could be used to hale into court anyone who falsely swore in the lawsuits’ supporting affidavits, then both financially sanction and criminally refer them (for perjury and suborning-perjury prosecutions).
We could call them the “Make Lying Wrong Again” hearings.
Double-barreled sanctions (i.e., against both the party and his counsel) would deter future political-stunt lawsuits, compensate the public for wasting judicial resources, and remind lawyers of their ethical duty to rent their intellects only for meritorious – not bad faith – litigation.
I can’t think of a better way to restore The Rule of Law than for the presiding judges to validate Rule 11 in this manner, can you?
It’s not too late to publicly urge the federal courts involved — there’s no strict time limit on sua sponte Rule 11 sanctions.
I’d be happy to help you author a column on this.
Turley, our own MIss Manners for Democrats, is so concerned about the political dialogue in the country, but is apparently tone deaf when it comes to hearing Fox News or Donald Trump.
No fear, The Loser will be gone in a month, the new President will be boring, and Turley will be Hannity’s sock puppet on newly discovered outrages against white males.
Can’t wait.
