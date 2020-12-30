Former Public Radio Reporter Among Those Charged In Molotov Cocktail Attack Against Police Vehicles

We have previously discussed attorneys arrested in attacks with Molotov cocktails during protests. One of the individuals charged in the firebombing of police cars during Black Lives Matter protests in Arkansas turns out to be a former public radio reporter, Renea Goddard, 22. She is one of four charged in the slashing of police car tires and burning them with Molotov cocktails.
Goddard identifies herself on Twitter as president of Students for a Democratic Society. She worked for Arkansas Public Media after being awarded the George C. Douthit Endowed Scholarship. She also worked as a “reporter and host” for KUAR Public Radio.
This was reportedly her second arrest connected to a Black Lives Matter protest. She was arrested with Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, 31, Emily Nowlin, 27, and Aline Espinosa-Villegas, 24.
As with the lawyers arrested in New York, such an attack shows a fundamental rejection of the role of reporters. It is an erosion of lines of separation from those we cover or represent.
In a way, it is the most extreme form of new advocacy for reporters. There has been a steady erosion of bright lines for reporters in their neutrality and objectivity. This includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy. Now, Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll has denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation. Obviously, none of these individuals are calling for criminal acts from reporters but they have abandoned clear lines that once defined journalism. Few would contemplate firebombing as a form of advocacy but there has been a loss of clarity in the roles of reporters in the last four years that undermine the entire profession. I am less concerned about those who are willing to take violent action (which remain thankfully few in number) than I am about the many who view journalism as just another form of social and political advocacy.
She identifies as “president of Students for a Democratic Society.” That’s all we need to know.
Oh, well, if you can’t make up news facts, then you make the news.
I would refer you to Fred Barnes critique of NPR’s coverage of Central America, published > 30 years ago. It’s employed sketchy characters for a long time.
And you’ll recall that when NPR was formed, it’s first president was Frank Mankiewicz, George McGovern’s campaign manager. Liberals have long thought that putatively common institutions were actually their property.
Cosplay among the soyciety. If there’s any justice, they get hit hard and high.
Turley: “there has been a loss of clarity in the roles of reporters in the last four years that undermine the entire profession.”
I like that phrase for being succinct and accurate.
Now I would like to apply it to judges too.
The last four years? Judges have been increasingly troublesome since about 1937.
I suspect reporters have been on the left for decades, though at one time less thoroughly than today and at one time restrained by editors working for publishers – note that Dorothy Kilgallen was, ca. 1950, the most prominent reporter in the United States and decidedly non-liberal in her political outlook; she was a loyal Hearst girl. During the Newseum era (1975 +/- 20 years), they were uniformly liberal as were the editors but still restrained by professional canons from engaging in gross political propaganda. I doubt you can recruit people of calibre to work in the media anymore. The insecurity of your employment repels people who are of sufficient calibre to have other options and the increasingly dirty and dishonest character of those so employed also repels.
Art- Well said. I liked Dorothy Killigalin. She was smart and well spoken and may have been murdered when she was about to break a big story.
Turley: “There has been a steady erosion of bright lines for reporters in their neutrality and objectivity.“
How ironic coming from a person who is gainfully employed by, and happily serves to bolster, the most partisan mainstream news outlet- FOX! Come on, Professor, who do you think you are fooling? I suppose you would say that Hannity, Carlson, Pirro, Watters, Ingraham, etc., are not reporters, but rather opinion hosts. As if their viewers do not take their news from these hosts! They are Fox News! They are not merely biased- as we all are one way or the other- they are prejudiced, that is to say, their stories are curated to oppose CNN and MSNBC in order to discredit their reporting in a competition for ratings. Can you honestly deny the fact that whatever CNN and MSNBC reports, Fox must claim the opposite in order to justify its existence?
Turley’s hypocritically false pretense to objectivity, while constantly criticizing others only on the opposing team is gag worthy. Just own it man. You’re in the tank for Trump and the GOP and have been for a long time. This guy is a Democrat like I’m up for 6th man of the year in the NBA.
Live free or die.
Welfare/public radio and television are unconstitutional and may/must be pursued in the free markets of the private sector.
Communists are not the taxpayers burden.
Congress has no authority to tax for Individual welfare, specific welfare, charity or redistribution of wealth, merely “…general Welfare…,” per Article 1, Section 8 – roads, water, sewer, electricity, trash collection, etc.
Communists (liberals, progressives, socialists, democrats, RINOs) are mortal enemies of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, America and Americans.
OMG. From the actions of ONE FORMER reporter we get “In a way, it is the most extreme form of new advocacy for reporters.”
And Turley thinks his opinions regarding the press are purely objective and unbiased. It’s a joke.
“Advocacy journalism is a genre of journalism that adopts a non-objective viewpoint, usually for some social or political purpose.
“Some advocacy journalists reject that the traditional ideal of objectivity is possible in practice, either generally, or due to the presence of corporate sponsors in advertising. Some feel that the public interest is better served by a diversity of media outlets with a variety of transparent points of view, or that advocacy journalism serves a similar role to muckrakers or whistleblowers.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advocacy_journalism
Maybe Turley’s never heard of it. It’s not new.
“Nineteenth-century American newspapers were often partisan, publishing content that conveyed the opinions of journalists and editors alike. These papers were often used to promote political ideologies and were partisan to certain parties or groups.”
YYY — I think Professor Turley is highly biased in favor of objective journalism, as am I.
I doubt that any journalist can be completely objective no matter how great her effort, but when a “journalist” unabashadly and unapologetically abandons the effort of being objective in order to further her cause, I think Professor Turley has a point.
I’ve noticed that “advocacy journalists” perform their art in 2 ways: the first is simply to misrepresent facts or context. That’s often fairly easy to spot.
But the other limb of advocacy journalism is simply to not report something. Rather like the MSM did with the Hunter Biden laptop story. That kind of advocacy is much, much harder to identify.
I too am fearful of the “advocacy journalist” trend and the attacks on the First Amendment.
“But the other limb of advocacy journalism is simply to not report something.”
THAT is the reason — (one sufficient reason) — why unbiased journalism is impossible. No one outlet can report on everything, selection is unavoidable. So even if an outlet is fair and accurate in everything they do report, their bias will show in what they do and don’t report.
The bottom line is that none of us are unbiased and that includes journalists. The best we can do is be open and transparent about our biases so our audience can take them into account.
YYY – Please carefully re-read the paragraph beginning with: “I doubt that . . .” In fact, you might like to re-read my entire comment.
You will notice that I did not suggest that completely objective reporting is even possible. (quite the opposite). So you and I are in agreement.
In my mind, when news media willfully and deliberately suppress entire stories (Hunter Biden’s laptop springs to mind, as does President Trump’s accomplishment in bringing some measure of peace between Israel and the Arab states of UAE, Qatar and Morocco ) we enter an entirely different universe from one in which the media fails to mention the race of a suspected bank robber.
You have every right to believe that the public was best served when the media suppresses stories like the Hunter Biden story.
And you are free to believe that the public was equally well served by the media mostly ignoring the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab countries.
For the time being, I respectfully disagree with you, but I’m open to having my mind changed.
“You have every right to believe that the public was best served when the media suppresses stories like the Hunter Biden story.”
I didn’t suggest anything like that. I’m not arguing in favor of biased reporting, I’m arguing for its acceptance as an unavoidable reality. And the Hunter Biden story was covered, though not by the portion of MSM that had a strong — and glaringly obvious — bias for Biden in the election. Anyone who wanted to learn about it could have done so. Anyone who gets their news from a variety of sources (because they know that all sources are biased) would have heard about it.
Actually, IMO, Prof Turley has become a joke.
Anybody got a racial background on those charged in these BLM riots? Admittedly I’m not paying that much attention, but of the few I see in the DNC propaganda machine, lots of them are not Black. I would think Blacks would be the must agitated and subject to arrest.
“I would think Blacks would be the most agitated and subject to arrest.”
They seem more inclined to loot than protest. Actually makes more sense than stupid virtue signaling. Criminal, of course, but it isn’t as serious as doing a cut and curl for a customer in a salon.
According to Andy Ngo she goes by “The Slutty Asian Teen” (22 yo), is a Marxist lesbian and she’s angry at the US for saving South Korea from communism. I’ll never understand why people with these beliefs don’t leave and go to countries where they’ll live according to their beliefs and find happiness? I’m sure Venezuelan or Cuban radio would jump to hire her.
Hopefully if convicted she can broadcast on J-A-I-L FM and give reports on the flavor jello being served that evening.
Doesn’t surprise me.
While roles are blurring for reporters, the same can be said for the reception that will be given to reporters.
If reporters have become advocates for one side, they cannot complain (too much) if they are perceived as enemy combatants and treated as such.
Makes the day when ordinary Americans (and not just hyper-politicized media people) feel the need to “do something”.
The media needs to speak up about the road that we are on; just read about the days before the Spanish Civil war.
15 years in a nice federal prison would be just about right for her.
Nice to know that you’re ready to sentence her before she’s been tried, much less convicted.
If convicted, 15 years in a not-so-nice federal prison would be just about right for her. Does that make you feel better?
Get serious. Kamala will bail her.
Yeah, what happened to Juicy Whatever for committing a fake hate crime to stir up racial hostility?
Probably in line for a job with the Kamala/Biden admin? Does he know how to change adult diapers? May be a useful job for him.
It will be a while before we know if she’s convicted.
These three right-wing Boogaloo Bois were arrested in May for Molotov cocktails. They face conspiracy, explosives and terrorism charges, and they won’t be tried til next summer:
https://www.fox5vegas.com/news/crime/trial-date-set-for-nevada-boogaloo-suspects/article_fd098c0e-3bc7-11eb-8bc8-678101e30e85.html
The wheels of justice…has John Durham’s face been plastered on any milk cartons yet?
Olly, that is the appropriate response to a nut. These outlaws on the left should have been arrested day 1. A lot of lives, jobs and property would have been saved.
Nice of you to take a serious point literally to swing and miss again
Innocent until proven guilty is a serious point, bro.