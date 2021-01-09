Say It Ain’t So, Joe: The Failure of Biden To Denounce This Impeachment Is A Missed Presidential Opportunity

This week, President-elect Joe Biden made a highly commendable decision to nominate Judge Merrick Garland as the next United States Attorney General. Like many, I praised Garland as an outstanding choice and a move that advanced Biden’s earlier pledge to seek unity. That is why I was so disappointed in Biden refusing to take a position on the effort to impeach Donald Trump next week. As with his equally inexplicable refusal to take a stand on court packing, Biden’s silence on this clearly unsupportable “snap impeachment” was a missed opportunity to show real leadership when it matters most. It is not popular to oppose this impeachment, but leadership often demands that presidents take unpopular but correct positions.
Biden stated on Friday that President Trump “isn’t fit to hold the job” and said that he did not want Trump to attend the inauguration. I have no problem with that statement. Indeed, Trump himself has said far worse about Biden and he has also stated that he does not want to attend the inauguration. I also have no problem with calls for Trump’s resignation or a bipartisan statement of condemnation from Congress. However, critics want to push through an impeachment will little discussion or deliberation on highly dubious constitutional grounds.
When asked, Biden stated;
“I’m focused on the virus, the vaccine, and economic growth. What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide,” Biden answered when asked if he supported such moves. … We’re going to do our job and the Congress can decide how to proceed with theirs. That’s a decision for the Congress to make. I’m focused on my job.”
The defense of the Constitution is “his job” and this would gut both the process and the standard for impeachments. This was an opportunity to take a principled stand to unify the country by asking his party to stand down and not pursue a “snap impeachment.” As I discuss in my column today, this impeachment not only threatens principles underlying impeachment but also free speech in our Constitution.
As with court packing, this is not the time for good people to stand silent even in the face of such unhinged anger. Indeed, Democrats may loathe the day that they embraced the concept of a “snap impeachment” — a contradiction in constitutional terms. Impeachments are designed for deliberative, not impulsive, acts.
Indeed, Biden’s reference to more pressing matters is preciously the point. He should have asked Congress to focus on those issues and not an impeachment that will not succeed in removal but will succeed in undermining our constitutional system.
This was the type of “Say It Ain’t So, Joe” moment that I was hoping for after the election. Biden could have refused to go along with this plan or to remain silent in the face of a clearly improper use of the impeachment power. He could still have condemned the speech and the President, as many have done. He could then have asked for his party not to do greater damage by rampaging through the Constitution to try to remove Trump in his final days. That was a presidential moment missed by the President-elect.
Story of Biden’s life. Missed opportunity. Even when the presidency was basically handed to him, he shows the continual tone-deafness and lack of leadership that has plagued him his whole life.
Before inauguration Trump resigns, Pence issues a federal pardon. Both of them cock a snoot at the socialist party. The Comrades then formally rename the country to USSA and continue the vendetta. Whoops? No one but the left to yell for a nose wipe.
Where is the $2000 Commies?
Why impeach baby trump with only 12 days left in his term?
1) to get him away from causing more trouble as soon as possible.
2) to end his career so he can never run for another public office (not that he could ever win anything for the rest of his life, and that also includes his daughter whom he lusts after from ever winning anything and his baby baby son eric from ever gaining public trust as an elected official (as if that was ever going to happen)).
3) to show future baby trump dictators that this sort of action will not be tolerated.
Right on Mr. Turkey. But then Biden has never been anything but a political hack.
At least you got Turkey correct!
So to Professor Turley, inciting mob violence, …. is not a crime. Who knew?
This is what Jonathan Turley is saying on Twitter:
Jonathan Turley
@JonathanTurley
Replying to
@JonathanTurley
While I was highly critical of the President's remarks, he never actually called for violence or a riot. Indeed, he expressly told his followers "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Such marches are common in both federal and state capitols.
9:19 AM · Jan 9, 2021·Twitter Web App
https://twitter.com/JonathanTurley/status/1347926043710136323
Where to begin…
Here is one of Trump’s deleted tweets, after the assault on the Capitol:
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!
This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence
5:01 PM · Jan 6, 2021·Twitter for iPhone
Let that sink in.
Trump has been stirring the pot for weeks, and began doing so even before the election.
Look, lets call a spade a spade. Trump is done and enablers like Turley are trying to pretend that they have been constructive critics – yeah? Where’s the columns Jonathan? – and that anyone should still listen to them. How much more wrong can you be?
Trump fans here have been threatening “liberals” with the supposed unstoppable juggernaut of their “movement” and of Trump and are now facing irrelevancy or shame – or both. Pick the irrelevancy. Just pretend you were misled. You were, but of course you not only bought it hard, you resold it hard. We tried to tell you the guy was a despicable human being and worse President, and now history will record that forever.
Perhaps Biden is wise enough to not air the Demo’s dirty laundry in public? Princess Nancy is a spoiled brat, accustomed to getting her way regardless of the eventual consequences. Why should she miss this opportunity to steal the limelight from the Demo’s chosen leader? This is NOT the usual Chuck & Nancy show, this is the Joe and Kamala show! I’m sure the boys in the backroom have taken her aside and explained that the next dozen days belong to Joe Biden, NOT to her and her vindictive rage towards Donald Trump. (?) Or perhaps her aim is to provoke another uprising during the festive moment that would make last Wednesday look like a church picnic ?
Her job is to uphold the Constitution in a co-equal branch.
Ethical people don’t let themselves be provoked into criminal behavior. Pelosi cannot provoke another uprising unless those people are looking for an excuse.
According to ABC, this rally was organized by Woman For America. A permit for the rally submitted by “Women for America First” Executive Director Kylie Jane Kremer — the daughter of the group’s founder, former Tea Party activist Amy Kremer — was approved on January 4. The permit stated that the event would take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 30,000 attendees, according to documents obtained by ABC News.
Trump’s participation wasn’t publicly announced until just days before the rally. Beyond the president himself promoting the rally weeks ahead of January 6, his campaign also used its large social media presence to boost the rally to millions of followers on Twitter and Facebook.
A more than usual even handed article by ABC
https://abcnews.go.com/US/trump-allies-helped-plan-promote-rally-led-capitol/story?id=75119209
” I’m focused on my job.””
His job is to be President for the entire nation. Right now it would help to reduce the division in the nation without changing any policy. Impeachment is a direct attack on one person who will be a private citizen in a matter of days. Unfortunately it is also a meritless attack on 70+ million Americans counting just the Trump supporters, but one can add most of the the rest of the nation itself because the impeachment is meritless days before the end Presidency and runs counter to the rule of law.
Trump is currently President. What is he doing to “help to reduce the division in the nation”? For that matter, what is he doing to facilitate vaccinating 2 million or more people per day, as needed to achieve herd immunity by next summer?
He’ll be a private citizen soon, but right now he’s President and has the nuclear codes, and on Tuesday, he condemned his own VP when Pence put his oath to the Constitution ahead of personal fealty to Trump. The insurrectionists were chanting to hang Pence and put a noose up. Trump deserves to be removed from office.
Impeachment will prevent him from seeking another term in 2024. It will sink his ship, once and for all.
At least he didn’t have sex with an intern, right JT?
That’s how we know trump is so star spangled awesome! No intern for him. He straight up paid off a porn star to spank him with a rolled up magazine right after his third wife gave birth! He did it the old fashioned way. And it happened *before* he was president!! So it was only a campaign finance violation!!!
Glad you’re here to keep things in perspective and keep us rooted in reality, Jon.
The Biden Crime Family will have no power. The power will all come from his handlers. He doesn’t know what he’s doing; he’s long past that.
Yea, gee, all the sitting President did was call an angry mob to the White House, charged them up and told them to march to the US Capitol and overturn the election in his favor which resulted in them marching to the Capitol, assaulting it, and beating a police officer to death with a fire extinguisher. I mean, …why would anyone wanna impeach him over that? I ,mean, they just BLUGEONED TO DEATH a POLICE OFFICER on the President’s word, …so why would anyone want to impeach him? Here, let me save you some trouble there Professor on your next articles. Every time Trump does something wrong, here is your response “yea but what about the dems and Antifa!!??!! ” – there. I just saved you a years worth of work.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat – “Historian of coups and right-wing authoritarians here. If there are not severe consequences for every lawmaker & Trump govt official who backed this, every member of the Capitol Police who collaborated with them, this “strategy of disruption” will escalate in 2021″
You mean there will be a revolution. Stop and ask yourself why that would be.
Granted, there have been many white privilege revolutions throughout history.
Ah yes, more of Turley’s signature double standards. At Wednesday’s rally, Trump vowed to end the political careers of each & every Republican who voted to certify Biden’s Electoral College victory. Tens of thousands of Trump supporters roared in approval. When his supporters stormed the Capitol building, Trump sent out an inflammatory tweet berating Pence for not having the courage to follow orders & refuse to allow the certified Electoral votes to be counted. At that very moment, Pence was being rushed to safety.
Bill Barr called Trump’s actions on Wednesday “a betrayal of his office & supporters” & said Trump was responsible for “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress.” Turley’s predictable reaction to all of this? JT says Biden “missed an opportunity to show real leadership when it matters most.”
Does JT think it’s showing real leadership when Trump tried to pressure a Republican Secretary of State into “finding 11,780 more votes” to overturn Georgia’s certified results? Was it showing real leadership when Trump demanded Georgia’s Republican governor resign & called Kemp “an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia?” Was it showing real leadership when Trump called the Supreme Court “totally incompetent & weak” for not overturning the election?
Yep, JT, leadership often demands presidents take unpopular but correct positions.
I will look to Joe Biden for leadership, once he takes office. In the meantime, Trump is still in charge (sadly) and should be held to account for the harm he has wrought. Our focus should be on Trump, not Biden.
Rather that acting in a presidential manner and attempting to do some good before the end of his tenure, the supreme narcissist — Trump — was focused on himself and his election loss. To boost his ego, he stirred hate and division and what we saw a few days ago was the predictable result.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_storming_of_the_United_States_Capitol
Death(s):
4 rioters[10][11]
1 police officer[12]
Injuries:
Unknown number of rioters injured, at least 5 rioters hospitalized[13]
56 injured officers[14][15]
Arrested:
80+ rioters arrested[16]
Joe Biden is showing leadership by letting this play out. There is nothing to be gained by interfering, at this point. IMHO.
…the ONLY death was an innocent woman, shot in the neck at close range , by the very coppers your stripe hates. The death of a cop was debunked already – he’s in a dc hospital due to a heart condition. Nice try there stalin.
Not at all innocent. She was about to enter the area right outside the House floor while Members of Congress were on the floor. Fully justified shooting.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/2021/01/08/ashli-babbitt-shooting-video-capitol/
And it is true that the police officer’s death was reported per-maturely, he did end up dying from his injuries.
Here you go, phergus:
“Deadly siege focuses attention on Capitol Police”
https://apnews.com/article/46933a828d7b12de7e3d5620a8a04583
“Throughout the melee, police officers were injured, mocked, ridiculed and threatened. One Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, died Thursday night from injuries suffered during the riot. The melee was instigated by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who have professed their love of law enforcement and derided the mass police reform protests that shook the nation last year following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.”
“by the very coppers your stripe hates” — phergus
SMH. Nothing could be further from the truth.
“Nice try there stalin.” -more, from phergus
Get help, phergus.
https://news.yahoo.com/capitol-police-officer-brian-sicknick-153222337.html
If setting up an attack on the capital – what else did Trump think was going to happen – in furtherance of an insurrection based on the big lie that the election was rigged is not grounds for impeachment, nothing is. Since Turley helped further that lie, of course he’s playing Trump defense again.
The Congress has a duty to impeach and convict, no matter it’s practicality and/or political implications.. Sometimes principle must be upheld no matter what and this historic sedition by a US President is such a time.
Using your rational the claims of Jill Stein and Hillary in 2016 were inciting sedition
How?
Stein filed one or two suits and while Hillary conceded the day after, made no efforts to overturn the election, she did criticize him, so that is the same as a coup.
bengal, I don’t remember Hillary claiming there was a conspiracy to rig the 2016 election and calling on an “army” to march on the capital to stop VP Biden from counting the EC votes, but I’m very interested in your allegation. I remember that Hillary conceded the election the day after occurred, called Trump to wish him well, and then showed up at the inauguration and I have proof all that happened. Do you have any proof?
I don’t remember Hillary claiming there was a conspiracy to rig the 2016 election and calling on an “army” to march on the capital to stop VP Biden from counting the EC votes
Instead, she claimed that Trump had illegally conspired with the Russian government to steal the election and used the media and bureaucracy to overturn the election. That’s a lo worse, largely because it was so much more effective.
You must be high on something if you think Clinton used the media and bureaucracy to overturn the election. Even if Trump had been impeached, Pence would have become President, since Pence was elected in 2016 with Trump.
China jo freakday , C’mon man…”set up an attack”. You often stretch reality to absurdity like this ?. BLM, Antifags murdered people , burned businesses , burned police stations , burned cities…mayhem at a great scale. Meanwhile your brother china joe stated “antifag is just an ideal”. That’s a real class act ..or maybe senility ?. See china joe’s incredible grifting with Ukrainian and chicom money… now that’s an attack directly at law ,order , morality. But your down with that grifting and now you indulge in krystallnacht desires…Nazi much there buddy ?.
Lots of big words for the programmer of the socialist party but then by tomorrow their words will be meaningless as they have a new party truth of the day. Principles? There’s come from a manifesto.
It’s Biden’s role to protect the constitution but he should reject impeachment as a response to Trump’s failure to do so? Logical thinking too difficult?
There is little oxygen that far up Trump’ ass where JT lives.
There must be none up china joe’s backside where your mind reside.
What is this 2nd grade? You can’t use the same insult back at me. Try again and at least make an effort to be original.