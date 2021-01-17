Being Blount: The First Impeachment May Offer The Best Defense For Trump

If American politics shows anything, it is that enmity, not necessity is the mother of invention.
Many continue to feel rage over the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. I condemned the speech of President Donald Trump when it was still being given and opposed the challenge to the electoral votes. However, it is the future of the Constitution, not Donald Trump, that most concerns me as the Senate is about to try to remove a president who has already left office.
On its face, the planned impeachment trial is at odds with the language of the Constitution, which expressly states that removal of a president is the primary purpose of such a trial. At the time, Trump will be neither a president nor in office. He will be a citizen and would be best served legally to forgo the trial entirely as extraconstitutional and invalid.
The Trump trial could prove the tale of two cases with strikingly different precedents. The Democrats are likely to rely on the case of William Belknap rather than William Blount. For Trump, it is Blount who should be the focus of the Senate.
Blount was a senator from Tennessee who was alarmed by a plan for Spain to cede what is now Louisiana to France. Blount was a land speculator and he sought to have Great Britain take the land instead. That led to a call for impeachment but Blount was expelled in 1797 from the Senate before he could be tried there.
Blount went back to Tennessee and refused to appear before the Senate on the grounds that he was not subject to an impeachment trial after leaving office. He also contested the application of the impeachment provision to a legislative officer. The Senate apparently agreed and dismissed the case.
No other member of Congress has ever been subjected to such an impeachment trial.
The Belknap case is free of one of the threshold issues in the Blount case. He was not a member of Congress. However, one issue remained: he was no longer in office. Yet, as a former executive officer who had a full trial, it is the more relevant case.
In 1876, Belknap resigned as secretary of war after allegations were raised that he had accepted bribes and engaged in other corruption in the Indian territories. Again, there was a vote on whether the Senate could even try someone no longer in office. Twenty-nine of 66 voting senators disagreed with even holding a trial and voted against the proposition that Belknap was “amenable to trial by impeachment … notwithstanding his resignation.”
Not surprisingly given that vote, Belknap was acquitted.
This is one time when Trump’s natural inclination to be blunt would be better served to be Blount. By declining to appear, the Senate would be faced with the glaring problem of holding a trial of a citizen to decide, under Article I, Section 4, whether he “shall be removed from office” – after he already left office.
That is not an individual but an institutional issue to be raised before any trial. Each senator must decide whether such a trial is constitutional before deciding whether an accused can be retroactively removed for a high crime and misdemeanor.
This is an issue reasonable people can disagree upon. Many of us have struggled with this question for years without resolution.
There are good-faith arguments for the constitutional authority to render judgment on such acts and to impose the future disqualification from federal office. However, under this theory, any prior president could be barred from running again by the shifting balance of Congress. Impeachments can thus be used to even long-standing scores or curry favor with some voters.
If the Senate proceeds to a trial despite a lack of constitutional authority, Trump can sit in Mar-a-Lago and promise to challenge any effort to disqualify him from future office. Indeed, the political miscalculation may be greater than the constitutional miscalculation.
A trial with an empty defense table would magnify the view of many that this is an improper or, at a minimum, unnecessary exercise. Moreover, if a court were to later declare the trial unconstitutional, it would be seen as a vindication of Trump, who has long maintained that the Washington establishment has been using any means to keep him from office.
If an effort to bar his candidacy in 2024 were to fail in the courts, it could resuscitate his standing, which is currently at an all-time low. Indeed, Blount again should be a cautionary tale. Blount remained popular back in Tennessee and spent the rest of his life holding an elected state office. (He died two years later during a lethal epidemic – yet another similarity to our present times.)
As I have previously suggested, the Senate could show institutional restraint despite the legitimate anger over Trump’s Jan. 6 speech before the Capitol riot. Trump’s legacy already includes the inglorious distinction of two impeachments. The Senate would not compound, but undermine, that ignoble legacy with an arguably extraconstitutional act.
The desire to add this added condemnation to Trump would come at too high a price for the Constitution and, ultimately, the country.
NOTE: This column also appeared on Fox.com
24 thoughts on “Being Blount: The First Impeachment May Offer The Best Defense For Trump”
It’s almost like kicking someone else’s dog! But it is remarkable how much the Left fear this man! They’ll probably try silver bullets . . . or a Willow stake thru the heart?
Here we go again. The Constitution simply does not speak to every situation. The Founders did not think about
President committing “high crimes and misdemeanors” in the interim between being voted out of Office and the Inauguration of the succeeding President.
I find it all too predictable, and hubristic for lawyers now to jump in and pretend they know “what the Constitution obliges” in this
“edge case” (a software developer term that seems apropos to the legal field; many software bugs arise from the programmer’s failure to specify the proper response to an edge case).
I think Kevin McCarthy was perhaps seeing things ahead when he proposed a bipartisan Censure. The Congress could have added a 14th Amendment lifetime bar penalty into that Censure, passed it, and left it to the Courts whether it was enforceable.
The best Congress could do beyond Censure would be to clarify in legislation the edge case response for the next time. The most obvious omission in the Constitution are timeliness requirements for passing Articles, commencing the Senate trial, and concluding Senate verdicts. These deadlines should address all of the scenario sequences begun by the commission of the impeachable offense…including the death of the President, resignation of the President, invocation of removal by the 25th Amendment, and the end of the Presidential term of Office.
I think you make reasonable points. I think JT would probably agree with you, based on what he wrote today.
I especially agree that censure would have been more appropriate because it would be on firm constitutional ground. This is not to suggest that I would vote for censure, but I could understand and accept how some might.
All this reminds me just how fallible even supposed lawmakers are about the law. The human race is its own worst enemy–with the single exception of trolls.
I got troll-swarmed on the last blog posting about these same issues. Soros must be paying overtime. Cheese and crackers, man.
If a former POTUS doesn’t have presidential protections, he shouldn’t be tried in the Senate. He should be tried in criminal court. If he gets reelected, at that point he can be tried in the Senate and disqualified at that time.
If a former POTUS is brought before the Senate without presidential protections, that is a SHOW TRIAL. A show trial can prejudice criminal proceedings against the former POTUS. I suspect the Democrats would just love that.
A Soviet style show trial is the logical companion piece to a Coup Inauguration.
Yes.
The only way there will be a coup inauguration is if Trump carries it out.
Are you paid to post here?
Why do you assume others are paid to post here?
Interesting ‘inauguration’.
The Capitol flooded with troops and checkpoints like Checkpoint Charlie.
Cameras and spotlights.
Razor wire.
Shoot to kill orders.
Censorship.
Let’s us know who really is in town.
Looks like a coup.
Perhaps it is.
Trump is still President. All that you list is occurring under Trump.
Full interview — Glenn Greenwald and Chris Hedges
Glenn Greenwald and Chris Hedges:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=By-R7GrRz_0
“Glenn Greenwald to RT | ‘Dems serve militarism, imperialism, and corporatism'”
Jan 16, 2021
“Democrats are cheering for censorship as a means to root out “fascism,” even as they serve corporate interests that continue to exacerbate the social and economic issues that gave rise to Donald Trump, Glenn Greenwald told RT.”
Watch full interview on RT America: https://youtu.be/wt9fSHBKhbM
He wasn’t at the last senate trial so I don’t think he was planning on coming to this with or without your article. Besides he’ll be too busy with the court matters that could see him actually do time like in New York where he will probably he indicted later this week.
Trump appeared through counsel representing him. That is what Turley means. He is saying that Trump should not even mount a defense through counsel. He should just ignore the proceeding.
This impeachment is not about one speech on Jan 6. It is about:
Repeatedly, publicly, and loudly lying about voter fraud for over two months.
Telling his supporters that the election was stolen from him/them
Pressuring the various legislatures to overturn the will of their voters and give him the election.
Pressuring the GA SoS to fraudulently fund votes and declare him the winner.
Pressuring Pence to unconstitutionally throw out EC votes.
Telling his supporters to gather in DC on Jan 6 and be wild.
Along with others, inciting a riot on Jan 6.
After his supporters entered the Capital, not doing anything to stop it.
All of this adds up to clearly impeachable conduct.
He’s sworn every election he’s lost was stolen from him since Cruz beat him in Iowa 5 years ago. I wonder if insanity is an applicable defense at a senate trial?
No more insane than the Democrats swearing for four years that Hillary lost because of Russia. The Dems spent four years denying that Trump won, and divided the country over that. Short memories.
Considering Hillary actually conceded within 24 hours I don’t see how the two are comparable. Democrats took issue with Trump inviting foreign interference however particularly when he seemed determined to continue to do so. Claiming the election was stolen has been Trump’s go to since his first election defeat (he even claimed to have won the popular vote repeatedly in 2016 if not for the “illegal votes”). While that pattern of conduct would likely be inadmissible at a criminal trial because of its probative nature, it might be admissible to show proof of motive, intent, absence of mistake or accident etc.
No one denied that Trump won.
All of our intelligence agencies agreed that Russia interfered in the election with a goal of helping Trump win. Who knows whether he would have won without their help.
Be careful what you wish for.
Your faux rage is noted. However….address the legal and constitutional issues and spare us the rest. How does the Senate remove someone from Office retroactively? Your guy is “the” President upon taking the Oath….and hoping he Harris doesn’t trip him as he is going down the steps from the Swearing In….and Trump is just a plain ol’ Citizen who is the most recent Ex-President, Most Recent Former President, the guy was last President before yours. What does that pesky ol’ Constitution say about the Senates’s jurisdiction over Presidents re Impeachment? Read it out loud to yourself….slowly.
That was directed to Molly G.
No incitement, no insurrection, no insurgency, no riot – in comparison with any other similar event, or the dictionary definition thereof. I particularly like the video of the three guys and the cop in the empty Senate chamber, with the cop telling the three guys he’d like them to leave, because, it’s like, “the sacredest place.” Or, the ones of the security people allowing protestors? Demonstrators? to enter the Capitol building. And, it was all over before dark. Yeah, really successful RI3. No actual facts in your post.
Roy Blount is not a bad senator. To be Blount about things he speaks out and forever holds his piece. He keeps the piece (pistol) well hidden.