Res Ipsa Hits 48,000,000

Last night, we passed the 48,000,000 mark in views on the blog. We just passed 47,000,000 and we are coming off a record year in terms of traffic and postings. The blog continues to grow with new regular commenters and a growing international readership. Again, we thank our loyal readers who return every day to discuss contemporary legal, political, and occasionally bizarre stories. We have used these moments to give thanks for our many regular readers around the world and give you an idea of the current profile of readers on the blog. We continue to rank with the top legal blogs in the world. As always, I want to offer special thanks for Darren Smith who has continued to help manage the blog and help out folks who encounter posting problems.

So here is our current profile:

This morning, we have over 19,500 posts. Given the fact that we just recently passed 47,000,000, most of the stats have remained the same. However, the one change is Twitter. With the meltdown at Twitter, we saw a notable drop in Twitter subscribers as thousands of people have boycotted the company over censorship policies and banning President Trump. It was amazing to watch from the view of the blog.

In the last 90 days, our ten biggest international sources for readers came from:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. United Kingdom

4. Australia

5. Germany

6. Netherlands

7. France

8. European Union

9. Israel

10. New Zealand

The top five posted in terms of readership in the last 90 days are:

1. Big League Censorship? Michigan Attorney General Threatens Criminal Prosecution Over Posting Of Video Alleging Voter Fraud

2. “All Speech Is Not Equal”: Biden Taps Anti-Free Speech Figure For Transition Lead On Media Agency

3. “Not Pro-Black”: Wisconsin Students Unanimously Vote To Remove Lincoln Statue As Racist

4. Durham’s Lame Duck Period: Democratic Leaders Suggest A Dim Future For Biden-Related Investigations

5. Michigan Legislators Face Calls For Possible Criminal Charges After Meeting With President Trump On Certification

Thank you to all of our regular commentators. We remain an extraordinarily broad and diverse body of commenters from different parts of the world and different political and social backgrounds. Thanks again.

