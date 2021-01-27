“Sua Sponte”: Critics and Veterans Slam Media Attack On Sen. Cotton’s Service Claims

There is an ongoing controversy triggered by an article in Salon suggesting that Sen. Tom Cotton had lied about being an Army Ranger in describing his military service. The Salon article by Roger Sullenberger claimed that Arkansas senator Tom Cotton “felt compelled to repeatedly falsify that honorable military record.” It is an accusation that borders on a claim of stolen valor and could not be more insulting, particularly for someone with a highly distinguished military service record. The article has been denounced as part of a smear campaign by conservative sites like National Review but also veterans as unfair and inaccurate.
Ironically, the regimental motto of the Rangers is the Latin phrase sua sponte, or “of their own accord.” There appears debate on whose accord is controlling on such questions.
Cotton volunteered to serve and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. He was deployed with the 101st Airborne in Iraq and was promoted to first lieutenant. He also served in Afghanistan. He was awarded a Bronze Star, two Army Commendation Medals, Combat Infantryman Badge, Ranger tab, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal.
False or exaggerated military records have been raised over political claims in the past. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., claimed on repeated occasions that he served in Vietnam when he had been in a Marine Reserve unit that was never sent overseas. In one article in May 2008, Blumenthal claimed that “when we returned from Vietnam, I remember the taunts, the verbal and even physical abuse we encountered.” There is no ambiguity on that claim.
However, Cotton not only went to Ranger School and received a Ranger badge but went into combat. Cotton received his Ranger badge and then served with the 101st Airborne Division. As a military history nut, I have discussed the “Screaming Eagles” in prior columns as one of the most storied and revered forces in United States military history. Cotton was in combat with one of the most elite units in the world. He never claimed claimed to have served in the 75th Ranger Regiment. Instead, he claimed that he “volunteered to be an Army Ranger” and referred to himself as a ranger on occasion. Sullenberger maintains that that does not make him an “actual Army Ranger,” but that is not a view shared by some other rangers. There is no balance in the article. Such countervailing views appeared in coverage following the Salon article.
The Arkansas Times interviewed Command sergeant major Rick Merritt, who served in the 75th Ranger Regiment, who denounced the premise of Salon’s article as “absurd,” “unfair,” and “almost slanderous.” Conversely, Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat who served in the 75th Ranger Regiment, criticized Cotton for referring to himself as an Army Ranger, tweeting a picture of a Ranger in uniform with “Hey @SenTomCotton, unless you wore one of these berets you shouldn’t be calling yourself a Ranger. Truth matters.”
The National Review takes apart that claim and notes that veterans insist that Cotton was a Ranger. Moreover, it noted that major publications have referred to graduates of Ranger school as rangers in the same way as Cotton did. Notably, critics pointed out that Newsweek slammed Cotton after the Salon story but in 2015 used the same description of graduates from the school who did not serve in the actual Ranger regiment. Rather than change its criticism of Cotton, Newsweek quietly changed the 2015 article to remove the reference to being a Ranger.
As the site military.com noted, “the 75th Ranger Regiment requires its soldiers to complete its own eight-week selection process. Upon completing the course, soldiers are allowed to wear a distinctive tan beret with their uniform.” Cotton took the U.S. Army’s Ranger School, a roughly eight-week leadership course on light-infantry tactics. While Salon dismissed the school as a course that “literally anyone in the military is eligible to attend,” military.com wrote
To be clear, serving in the 75th Ranger Regiment or completing the Army’s Ranger School are both significant accomplishments. The vast majority of service members have neither served in a special operations unit nor attended Ranger School, both of which are physically and mentally grueling tasks. Neither are required to be eligible for the other — the only exception being that 75th Ranger Regiment leaders, such as commissioned officers, are required to complete Ranger School.
This does strike me as unfair. Salon as a long history of such hits pieces, particularly against Cotton. For example, the Arkansas Times noted prior pieces entitled “10 frightening facts about Tom Cotton” and “Chair of the imbecile caucus: Sen. Tom Cotton proudly stands at the vanguard of shameless Republican obstructionism.” This latest article was entitled in a way to be used by an Internet mob to suggest a type of stolen valor: “Sen. Tom Cotton campaigned on his “experience as an Army Ranger” — but he didn’t have any.” This was a man who earned his Ranger badge but served with an elite airborne division. The headline makes it sound like he was back in the states with the motor pool. Normally, this type of issue would warrant a parenthetical in a profile piece.
I have no problem with raising this issue. Indeed, I find it interesting. This appears to be a long-standing matter of debate. Frankly, I do not see why Cotton did not just identify himself as Airborne with the Screaming Eagles, which is an enormous distinction. However, the Salon piece is typical of the slanted and sensational coverage that is now common among publications. Articles are designed to thrill audiences in our siloed media where people expect nothing confirmation of their own biases. These sites on the left and the right contribute to the anger and divisions in the country.
33 thoughts on ““Sua Sponte”: Critics and Veterans Slam Media Attack On Sen. Cotton’s Service Claims”
There used to be a time not long ago where lying, or even embellishing your military record would lead to swift, and rightful condemnation from vets and those who respect our military. Now as long as the guy is a Trump supporter may of those same people are giving him a pass. How times have changed.
And why does our Glorious Leader hesitate to appoint Glorious Son as Glorious Secretary of the Navy, or better, Glorious Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff? Hunter Biden’s long and self sacrificing Naval service demands recognition of the highest order. Hunter’s deep commitment to the military, his stellar career as an officer, and his integrity and unblemished character qualify him for the most critical and sensitive government position possible. Perhaps the Big Man waits for the right call from the CCP.
This is just ridiculous. Everyone who has served in the Army knows there is a difference between serving in the Ranger Regiment and just earning a Ranger tab, but they are both referred to as Rangers. My first platoon sergeant had a Ranger Battalion combat patch and earned his tab by complteing Ranger school while a part of the Ranger regiment, he too still referred to those with a tab as “Rangers.” Tom Cotton makes no claim that he served in the Ranger Regiment. It is hilarious that Salon should write such a piece because my guess is that if you served in the military it would probably mean you would be barred from holding a job at Salon.
Cotton did repeatedly say that he served as a Ranger. While he did not specify that he was with the 75th, saying that he served as a Ranger was a lie. He was Ranger qualified, but did not serve as a Ranger.
…”The article has been denounced as part of a smear campaign by conservative sites like National Review but also veterans as unfair and inaccurate.” It is this statement that summarizes the problem today. The attack on Tom Cotton should be denounced by ALL legitimate media because it is a creation of lies and conflation. To the detriment of the citizens, 90% of journalists are actually propaganda agents – Orwell’s Squealers to Orwell’s Democrat “pigs”.
Newsflash: Nazi’s no longer have to burn books
“Newsweek retroactively edits 2015 Army Ranger report to support Salon hit piece on Tom Cotton”
https://www.foxnews.com/media/newsweek-edits-report-tom-cotton-army-ranger-salon
“The left perceives Cotton as a threat since he may become a Presidential candidate. They want to start destroying him early because he has such a fine record.”
Salon is written by a bunch of little pissant nobodies, and why anyone would waste their time reading the trash they print is beyond me.
We have these pseudo-controversies because all the sh!ts in America are collected at one side of the spectrum. They have a willing audience of tools who pass these libels around on social media.
Changing history then?
Ah memory is so fleeting! Some us remember the Republican Party’s ‘swift boating’ campaign against a decorated true American hero, Senator John F. Kerry, during his 2004 Presidential run. Seventeen years later the gander is getting his share of the sauce. Not nice. Never was.
And Gold Star families.
This seems to be confusing, but google “tabbed or scrolled ranger” and it becomes clear. Cotton was Ranger qualified, but did not serve as a Ranger, thus he was not a true Ranger. He has made many statements were he claims to be a Ranger, and thus was dishonest.
+10
Bottom line. As opposed by the humble and soft spoken Jason Crow.
Elvis Bug
This just in: Bug eats Crow. Developing…
This just in: Diogenes masturbates and s^&ts in public. Jury’s still out on whether he gets freaky with dogs. Look it up,
Elvis Bug
Hi, MollyG. Your comments are becoming more stupid every day. Are you real??
Where did you serve?
He has made many statements were he claims to be a Ranger, and thus was dishonest.
Says the woman who knows nothing of Army idiom. See Kurt Schlicter on this pseudo-controversy.
Says the f widget that knows nothing of SF strategy and tactics whatsoever. See his idiotic commentary throughout.
Elvis Bug
It’s just a typical hit piece without evidence or any semblance of balanced reporting. The real issue is that Cotton is a republican. Rangers lead the way with honor and pride and Crow, well, what can one say about his comments about a brother Ranger except they are untrue. It’s simple, the Army and other Rangers consider those who have completed the Ranger Course as qualified Rangers. As for serving with the 75th, there simply isn’t room for all who complete the course to serve there. One might also consider that if a soldier completes airborne (jump school) training and earns his/her jump wing, they are considered airborne qualified even though they man not be service in a jump status or with the 82d. They are “airborne” to the rest of the Army as compared to the “legs” who have not earned their wings. While special ops is a big umbrella there a warrior competitiveness between those groups. Unfortunately, there is a certain elitism and self-centeredness exhibited by a few who disparage others as a way of self-promotion. Jason Crow is a prime example and a good investigative journalist might even want to ask him and those who served with him more about his actual time with the 75th and some of his actions there. There are some interesting things to learn there as well. Crow’s time with the Rangers are not exactly what they appear to be either. All is all, Cotton is a Ranger and so is Crow.
Friday, Touche’
Friday, Douche!
Cotton, what a coward! Not a true military hero, like Senator Richard Blumenthal, who, while serving in Vietnam, earned 2 Silver Stars and the Medal of Honor for his bravery.
Hope that’s sarcasm, ’cause none of it is actually true.
Blumenthal was never in Vietnam, right?
Tom Cotton is “a picker”. Cotton pickers do their job.
Publications like this and the writers who contribute to stories like this deserve to have the privilege of wearing the once honorable badge of journalism revoked. Journalism has to save their profession. Journalists need to establish standards for their profession, clear qualifications before anyone can call themselves a journalist, advertise their contribution was journalism. Transparency, like they want of their subjects and clear distinctions between journalistic writing and fiction or editorial writing should be high on the list of standards. The recent distinction of “Advocacy Journalism” needs to be tossed into the trash. If it is advocacy, it is not journalism.
The Pinkos are both incoherent and insane with rage.
They lash out at everyone who is to the right of them.
Look at some of our lefty commentators – Anonymous, Molly, Silverstein – they are all vitriolic in their rage.
Childish tantrums that would send a child to a timeout.
Fortunately, they represent the insane fringe of the country.
Sounds like you typed this while hyperventilating.
Elvis Bug
Turley ends this with:
“:… the Salon piece is typical of the slanted and sensational coverage that is now common among publications. Articles are designed to thrill audiences in our siloed media where people expect nothing confirmation of their own biases. These sites on the left and the right contribute to the anger and divisions in the country..”
Indeed, attacking the war record of a possible presidential candidate has never happened before in our history.
A Google search of “Jonathan Turley swift boats” yields nothing.
Yes, let’s discuss John Kerry.
Kerry – another lying coward.