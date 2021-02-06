There is a bizarre case out of Charleston, West Virginia where Julie M. Wheeler has been given an additional year in prison after trying to fake her death to avoid sentencing for health care fraud. That secured an added conviction for conspiring to obstruct justice. Her husband will also now spend time in prison.
Wheeler implicated her husband as conspiring to keep her out of prison. The record however was already clear. Rodney Wheeler reported that she had fallen from an overlook at the New River Gorge. After an intensive search, police found Wheeler hiding in her closet.
The court required that the added year be served consecutively with her sentence to 42 months in prison for health care fraud related to overbilling.
Rodney Wheeler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice could face up to five years in prison, though that seem unlikely given the one year sentence meted out to his wife.
What is fascinating is the belief that the couple could keep her death a secret for long. It is increasingly difficult to be paperless or recordless in our society.
It does appear however that it can be more difficult to prove you are actually alive. A French woman has been trying to prove that she is living for three years without success. Jeanne Pouchain, 58, even has had to file certificates from doctors attesting that she is indeed alive since courts would not just take her word for it.
Clearly Wheeler should have moved to France before attempting this conspiracy. The authorities seem unwilling to acknowledge even living people as still alive.
13 thoughts on “West Virginia Woman Given Additional Year In Prison For Faking Her Death After Health Care Fraud Conviction”
This is scary:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/05/opinion/capitol-attack-cellphone-data.html
Rodney Wheeler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice could face up to five years in prison, though that seem unlikely given the one year sentence meted out to his wife.
If he’s in front of a White Knight judge he’ll be treated brutally.
People are strange
Joke Buydem and Commie-Lie Ho-riss should get an additional year in prison for faking their legitimacy after perpetrating their 2020 election fraud and tampering with the vote.
TRUMP WON!
Is that you, Donald?
I’m covering for Silberman today. He’s on vacation.
Once again, Turley has proven he is just a tool of Fox News!! Turley should be disbarred, drawn, and quartered. Clearly this woman is a Trump stooge. Trump was probably schtupping her in the closet before she was found. The husband probably videotaped the whole thing and then hid the evidence. More proof of Trump obstructing justice! And yet Turley has nothing to say about these mysterious circumstances because he’s on Trump’s payroll!! What a Vantz he is!!
Thank God there are reasonable people like me to point this all out. You’re welcome, losers!!
Jeffrey Silberman (It’s “Silberman,” you racists!!) c/o Diogenes the Younger
cc: Joe Friday, Molly G, Natacha, Svelaz, Elvis Bug, Anonymous, Anonymous, Anonymous, George Soros
Diogenes:
Good post.
You caught both their tone and their logic.
🙂
Put her on a highway cleanup workgang.
They were conducting an intensive search in the New River Gorge and found her in her closet? Sounds illogical to me. I’ve white-water rafted in the New River Gorge. There are no closets there. Someone must have obviously tipped them off.
“…police found Wheeler hiding in her closet.”
Shows a distinct lack of imagination.
I suspect that the closet was the third place that cops looked.