Thank You For Shoveling My Driveway . . . You Nazi? LA Times Runs Bizarre Column Revealing Liberal Angst And Anger

A Los Angeles Times opinion column is firing up the Internet after Virginia Heffernan wrote about her anguish in not knowing how to respond to neighbors cleared the snow on her driveway. They problem is that they also voted for former President Donald Trump. The column entitled “What can you do about the Trumpites next door?” explores her struggle with how to respond while comparing all Trump supporters to Nazis and Hezbollah. It is unfortunately hardly surprising to see such unhinged hateful comparisons in today’s age of rage. What was surprising is need to publish such a column containing gratuitous attacks on over 70 million voters as compared to genocidal murders or terrorists.
While most of us would find a thank you as natural and immediate, Heffernan explores her struggle in decision how to respond: “Of course, on some level, I realize I owe them thanks — and, man, it really looks like the guy back-dragged the driveway like a pro — but how much thanks? These neighbors are staunch partisans of blue lives, and there aren’t a lot of anything other than white lives in the neighborhood.” She notes that Hezbollah “also gives things away for free” but “The favors Hezbollah does for people in the cities Tyre and Sidon probably don’t involve snowplows, but, like other mafias, Hezbollah tends to its own — the Shiite sick, elderly and hungry.”
Under the guise of working through these issues, the column seems more of a vehicle for suggesting Trump voters are little better than terrorists and murderers. It matter-of-factly treats such references as obvious comparisons. There is less evidence of honest internal debate as much as satisfaction in being able to demean and marginalize almost half of the electorate.
While many members and newspapers have heralded the Biden election as a chance for healing, there is little evidence of a real desire for many to bring the country together, even at the modest cost of gracefully accepting a nice gesture in the form of a snow shoveling. The fact is that people are addicted to rage. Many continue to use Trump as a license to hate, even portraying such hate as virtuous. It is so consuming that even kindness from a neighbor is treated as a moral dilemma.
10 thoughts on “Thank You For Shoveling My Driveway . . . You Nazi? LA Times Runs Bizarre Column Revealing Liberal Angst And Anger”
Next time they should blow the snow onto her drive
Seems like a common act of kindness won’t please these people. That’s why I don’t give it. I am polite and nothing else. Kind of like trying to placate blacks. For the most part they still hate us even after all of the affirmative action, set asides, lowered standards and participation in BLM marches. Yes, and that includes you white liberals. Sorry to have to mention that.
So in the event that BLM and/or the Brave Masked Wonderful Warriors of Antifa ™ pay a visit to my leftist neighbors and their “good liberal” card is of no help, they are on their own. I have other means for my safety, they likely do not.
antonio
TDS at its finest.
If she’s so upset with living in a white neighborhood, she can move to a more diverse area. She should even make money on the deal.
My thoughts exactly. I don’t care what color my neighbors are — I want good neighbors. Honestly, she doesn’t sound like a neighbor who I’d trust or want to stand with me on neighborhood-related issues.
Where did this happen? I don’t think it snows in L.A.
Insane hate like this is common on the Left. It is meat and drink to them. They wallow in it. They praise each other for oozing such hatred.
I wonder how she will react if her neighbor plows her driveway again?
Projection much, Douche nozzle?
Projection is the Democrat way. But nice try, Bernie.
Ms Heffernan appears to be a remarkably stupid and self centered woman.