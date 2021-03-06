Just Setting Up My Twttr [Chumps]: Jack Dorsey Reportedly Selling His First Tweet

There is a report that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is selling the digital signature to his first tweet reading “just setting up my twttr.” While I originally assumed that this was a prank, there have been reports of offers in the six figures for the tweet. The question is whether you would buy a painting when a billion identical paintings exists and an infinite number of others can be produced. The answer appears to be yes, though Dorsey may want to add “Chumps” at the end of the message “just setting up my twttr.” This “digital memorabilia” comes with an autographed digital certificate, and signed using cryptography with metadata from the original tweet. I admit to being a tech chimp but I fail to see the value of a digital copy of a five word tweet, even with an autographed digital certificate. Here is the tweet in all of its glory.

With an original recording, you have the actual spoke words of someone like Graham Bell saying “Mr Watson, come here. I want to see you.” That would be the first audible message that could be replayed so others would hear exactly how it sounded. This is a digital copy of words that can be replicated in the same exact form.

Another analogy is like selling the first words printed in the oldest known book, Diamond Sutra, a Buddhist book from Dunhuang, China from around 868 A.D. For most of us, the words are only as valuable as their content not as meaningless memorabilia of the first publication since they are fungible. Here the only non-fungible element is the autograph since even the copy is just a printing of a digital message.

Next Dorsey can sell digital pillows made from the actual feathers of the Twitter bird for the ultimate virtual sleep. He could be the digital MyPillowGuy with an alternative of Giga rather than “Giza” cotton.

If we are going to sell off digital relics, I would be more interested in memorabilia of free speech that once defined Twitter and other Big Tech companies. That is now the ultimate “non-fungible token” (NFT) on social media. Indeed, Dorsey’s has added to its scarcity (and market value) with his expanded censorship of opposing viewpoints.

