“How Much Does The Current Structure Benefit Us?”: AOC Questions Role Of Supreme Court In Defending Court Packing

It often seems that our politics of rage has created a new age of berserkers, warriors revered for their blind destructive fury. In order to distinguish yourself from the rest of the mob, you must show a willingness to lay waste to any structure or institution on the path to victory. This blood-lust politics was on display this week when House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Sen. Ed Markey , D-Mass, and others unveiled a raw court packing bill to add four new justices to the Supreme Court to give liberals a one-justice majority. Not to be outdone, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. not only endorsed the court-packing scheme but appeared to question the very basis for Marbury v. Madison — the case laying the foundation for the Supreme Court in our constitutional system.
AOC challenged the role of the Court in overturning laws. She questioned “just, functionally, the idea that nine people, that a nine person court, can overturn laws that thousand– hundreds and thousands of legislators, advocates and policymakers drew consensus on.” She then added “How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don’t think it does.”
That current structure is called judicial review. It is the very thing that prevents authoritarian rule. Notably, there is little difference in nine or the proposed thirteen justices overturning laws “hundreds and thousands of legislators, advocates and policymakers drew consensus on.” Unless she is suggesting requiring thousands of jurists to review laws in equal numbers, her problem appears to be with the concept of judicial review.
In the 1803 Marbury decision, Chief Justice John Marshall wrote that “[t]he very essence of civil liberty certainly consists in the right of every individual to claim the protection of the laws whenever he receives an injury.” Part of that right to review is the challenging of unconstitutional federal laws. Marshall noted that “[t]he powers of the legislature are defined and limited; and that those limits may not be mistaken or forgotten, the constitution is written.” He then wrote most famously: “It is emphatically the province and duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is.”
AOC seems as emphatically convinced that a small number of jurists should not stand in judgment of the demands of thousands. There is a term for that type of system. It is called ochlocracy, or mob rule. Another term, most associated with John Stuart Mill in his work On Liberty (1859) is “tyranny of the majority.” Mill explains that “the will of the people […] practically means the will of the most numerous or the most active part of the people.” Framers like John Adams referred to this form of tyranny and it is precisely what motivated figures like George Mason to demand a Bill of Rights protecting individual rights against the government – and the will of the majority. You do not need a First Amendment to protect popular speech. It is designed to protect the unpopular views of an insular and even despised minority.
What was an enlightened view in the Eighteenth Century is now reactionary in the Twenty-First Century. The Court is an impediment to progress. Indeed, the privileged few justices – whether nine or thirteen – is intolerable for those who seek transform our society. This however is only a tyranny of the majority by the smallest margin. These structural changes are being pushed through despite an election that left the Senate in a 50-50 tie and the House with a now two-seat majority. It is really “tyranny of the mere majority.”
What is most chilling however is AOC’s question “How much does the current structure benefit us? It reflects a crisis for faith. No constitutional system can long survive with a type of leap of faith by the govern – faith not only in the system itself but each other. That faith is now gone. Instead, we have the rise of the berserkers, politicians promising to yield to no institution or tradition that does not “benefit us.”
Back in the age of Vikings, berserkers would throw off their armor and even bite their own shields in pure rage. Accounts of the time describe a type of trancelike state called berserkergang that could describe many in our current politics: a “shivering, chattering of the teeth, and chill in the body, and then the face swelled and changed its color. With this was connected a great hot-headedness, which at last gave over into a great rage.” Norse leaders used the berserkers for their own ends. However, the berserkers had other plans and soon their lust for destruction threatened these leaders themselves. In 1015, Norway officially outlawed berserkers.
President Joe Biden has continued to stand mute as these figures rampage through his party and now the country. He is clearly unwilling to confront them directly and risk AOC or others asking how Biden “benefits us.” Indeed, he is enabling them by refusing to denounce court packing or other extreme demands. These extreme forces could be useful in maintaining Democratic control in the 2022 and 2024 elections. However, if the White House hopes they will serve as Biden’s berserkers, history shows they won’t be for long.
17 thoughts on ““How Much Does The Current Structure Benefit Us?”: AOC Questions Role Of Supreme Court In Defending Court Packing”
As someone who took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, she and too many of her comrades, want to destroy the very thing that they swore to uphold. There are three branches of government for a reason. That reason is known as “checks and balances,” and that reason seems to have become a problem for AOC and too many other members of her Party. Having a non-political Supreme Court is the only thing that Separates America from most of the world.
Anyone who takes an oath to uphold the Constitution and then undermines it or trashes it, should be removed from office and never again be allowed to run for public office.
The constitution is either a superior paramount law, unchangeable by ordinary means, or it is on a level with ordinary legislative acts, alterable when the legislature shall please to alter it. It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is. This is the very essence of judicial duty.
Per Justice John Marshall
Seems like an easy concept to grasp…..why does AOC and those like. her have such difficulty in doing so?
“It often seems that our politics of rage has created a new age of berserkers, warriors revered for their blind destructive fury. In order to distinguish yourself from the rest of the mob, you must show a willingness to lay waste to any structure or institution on the path to victory.”
I’ll believe that Turley truly believes this when he also criticizes Trump and other Republicans who do this.
Turley writes AOC challenged the role of the Court in overturning laws. She questioned “just, functionally, the idea that nine people, that a nine person court, can overturn laws that thousand– hundreds and thousands of legislators, advocates and policymakers drew consensus on.” She then added “How much does the current structure benefit us? And I don’t think it does.”
But he doesn’t link to the source of his quote, and if you Google just the quote “just, functionally, the idea that nine people, that a nine person court, can overturn laws that thousand,” the only result is Turley’s column.
Since his own column is the only search result, his failure to link to the source makes it impossible for us to read her statement in context and hear the rest of what she said.
I disagree with AOC here. The current structure (where the President nominates and the Senate Majority Leader can block hearings on the nomination or rush another nomination through, where the President is elected via the Electoral College and may not have also won the popular vote, etc.) benefits us in some ways and is bad for us in other ways. In addition suggesting that “hundreds and thousands of legislators, advocates and policymakers” agree on something does not imply consensus, since hundreds of thousands of other legislators, advocates and policymakers may (and often do) disagree. Constitutionality is important, despite our Constitution being imperfect.
“AOC challenged the role of the Court in overturning laws.”
Of course she did. One nice thing about have an AOC on the scene is that she says openly what others obfuscate. She and her fellow neo-fascists hate the American system of checks and balances. Those power-lusters are angling for a dictatorship of the people — with their cabal as the “voice of the people.” Want to know what happens to dissenters? See Socrates, or the dissidents in Hong Kong, or the tens of millions killed in the 20th century by various “people’s states.”
(Great post, JT)
Of course, what AOC means, as is unfortunately the case with so many of her generation, is that it doesn’t work for *her*, even though it does, and she’s simply too ignorant/dumb to know that because she believes everything she thinks. It is impossible to take her seriously, and if the dems have any scruples left at all, they will dump the ‘squad’.
If they were actually in charge, our country would collapse in the space a year or less, just like their attempts at cooking or legitimately volunteering somewhere other than Twitter or voter polls or ‘CHAZ’.
AOC’s question doesn’t so much suggest a crisis of faith as it does sheer ignorance. Too many members of Congress elected in the last five years seem to be trained in the streets rather than the universities. They might make good activists, but their disregard for law, process and civility are frightening. Creeping intolerance and blatant power grabs are signs of a coming totalitarianism.
“. . . trained in the streets rather than the universities.”
Actually, she and her ilk got their ideas from the universities. Here’s just two: 1) That the ends justifies the means (which is pragmatism). Their end is total power. Their means is whatever it takes. 2) That the American system of individualism and capitalism is evil. And that the only moral political system is some form of socialism.
“That the ends justifies the means (which is pragmatism). Their end is total power. Their means is whatever it takes”
You describe Republicans like Mitch McConnell here. That’s why he did everything he could to prevent Obama’s judicial nominations from getting hearings, including unilateral refusal with Garland.
“That the American system of individualism and capitalism is evil”
AOC doesn’t argue that, and I doubt that you find many arguing it at universities either.
When I read the column, I had the same thought, Giocon1. Apparently, AOC was educated at Boston University. According to Wikipedia, she graduated from BU in 2011 – just ten years ago. From my perspective, she brings little life experience to her current position in the U.S. House of Representatives. Based on her commentary, I’m surmising that she does not have a solid background in the fundamentals of our government. She is bold, but not well versed in the matters of which she speaks. I have to wonder how many other members of Congress are similarly situated. I wonder what percentage of the members of the House and the Senate actually read the bills that come up for a vote. I would like to see basic and continuing education requirements for members of Congress. It’s all very frightening!
Hgedsubwoman – “my international colleagues are astounded by the “choice” of the American people.”
The question is was this really the choice of the American people? Those in power don’t want that question asked or looked into!
Exactly. If you see my other comment, most of those folks, at least in my circles, are under the impression we still have a functional system like their own.
I posted a printed photo of that ugly gang of four dog on my recycle bin. Send her to china
What an ironic comment on this particular column, since what you desire is unconstitutional.
Democrats have abandoned reasoned debate. They have a bloodlust for absolute power to match their absolute corruption. They have no respect for the American success that has benefitted the most people ever in the history of the world. Not perfect but a “more perfect union”. I wish more actual moderates could see the destructive nature of the Left.
But my favorite quote was that “Joe Biden has continued to stand mute”. It is not a continuation – it is who was elected. Biden was never the “sharpest tool in the shed” and produced no meaningful outcomes benefitting the American citizens during his 50 years on the public dole, though he and his family personnally enriched themselves. But since 2019 everyone new Biden was “mute”, merely reciting phrases he’d been taught and now reading words written for him. It is an embarrassment to the US and my international colleagues are astounded by the “choice” of the American people.
My international friends are, too, and no, they aren’t all white Europeans. They honestly cannot understand what is happening in this country. They aren’t intimately familiar with the systems of helicopter parenting and the state of our modern universities, though. In their worlds, kids are still punished, and university is mainly about actual skills. Few if any of our free foreign neighbors have anything quite like Silicon Valley or corporate America in general, either.
James – it is the coddling of the American mind , not my words but an essay written in 2015 and later expounded upon in a book .
The subtitle is “ How good intentions and bad ideas are setting up a generation for failure”
It seems we went from one “crazy town” to but another “crazy town”.
I would like to see some polls of people who were independents , moderate republicans who voted for Biden , re- polled today- IMO Biden won the election ( by slim margins) not because of his/ dem policies but simply because he wasn’t Trump.
IMO , there is a great deal of “buyers remorse”out there .