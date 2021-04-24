Suspect Who Dragged NYPD Officer Was Previously Released Pending Trial For Attempted Murder

The recently released video of a NYPD officer being dragged by a fleeing suspect took an even more controversial turn when it was disclosed that the suspect was out on bond despite being charged with attempted murder. Takim Newson’s earlier release by a judge is baffling given the alleged crime and Newson’s prior criminal record.

Newson, 32, was stopped by police officers after he doubled parked on a busy street and the car had heavily t

inted windows. The officers noted that his speech was slurred and Newson admitted to smoking marijuana. He was told by the officer that he was not under arrest but they asked him to get out of the car. He then threw the car in reverse and dragged the officer.

After the traffic stop, Newson is accused of breaking into a home in Queens and threatening a 66-year-old woman by pretending he had a gun. He then left without taking anything and allegedly stole a Jaguar sedan. He was finally apprehended in Suffolk County, Long Island, according the New York Post.

What is surprising is the fact that he was out after an arrest in February without bail. Newson is accused to shooting a person in the groin during an attempted Valentine’s Day robbery at a Queens bar. Prosecutors demanded that he remain in jail pending trial. His lawyer was asking for $50,000 bail. However the court reportedly released him without bail even though he was arrested after fleeing the scene.

According to media reports, Newson served a 3½-year prison sentence for an armed robbery in Nassau County before being paroled in 2011. He was also accused of shooting at police officers in 2008 and another shooting in 2011.

The New York Post reports that Newson is a reputed member of the Edgemere Crew gang. The judge in Queens was Judge Denise Johnson who was rated “not approved” by the city Bar Association before her election November. She ran unopposed for the judicial seat. The not approved rating was due to the fact that Johnson failed to submit information and papers for review by the Bar.

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

