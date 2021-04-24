Suspect Who Dragged NYPD Officer Was Previously Released Pending Trial For Attempted Murder

The recently released video of a NYPD officer being dragged by a fleeing suspect took an even more controversial turn when it was disclosed that the suspect was out on bond despite being charged with attempted murder. Takim Newson’s earlier release by a judge is baffling given the alleged crime and Newson’s prior criminal record.
Newson, 32, was stopped by police officers after he doubled parked on a busy street and the car had heavily t
inted windows. The officers noted that his speech was slurred and Newson admitted to smoking marijuana. He was told by the officer that he was not under arrest but they asked him to get out of the car. He then threw the car in reverse and dragged the officer.
After the traffic stop, Newson is accused of breaking into a home in Queens and threatening a 66-year-old woman by pretending he had a gun. He then left without taking anything and allegedly stole a Jaguar sedan. He was finally apprehended in Suffolk County, Long Island, according the New York Post.
What is surprising is the fact that he was out after an arrest in February without bail. Newson is accused to shooting a person in the groin during an attempted Valentine’s Day robbery at a Queens bar. Prosecutors demanded that he remain in jail pending trial. His lawyer was asking for $50,000 bail. However the court reportedly released him without bail even though he was arrested after fleeing the scene.
According to media reports, Newson served a 3½-year prison sentence for an armed robbery in Nassau County before being paroled in 2011. He was also accused of shooting at police officers in 2008 and another shooting in 2011.
The New York Post reports that Newson is a reputed member of the Edgemere Crew gang. The judge in Queens was Judge Denise Johnson who was rated “not approved” by the city Bar Association before her election November. She ran unopposed for the judicial seat. The not approved rating was due to the fact that Johnson failed to submit information and papers for review by the Bar.
We are regressing to the law of the jungle.
George Soros should be indicted as an accessory to these crimes for getting judges like this elected. Then deport Soros.
A chilling story but……
Let’s look at another violent man who has been enjoying his freedom, in part, on our dime!
DONALD Trump, ex president of the USA defeated in the 2020 Election
Trump is a Suspect in attempted violent overthrow
Of the US government on January 6, 2021 that resulted in deaths
and the brutalizations 130:police officers.As well other alleged crimes against the USA
And it’s people. STILL AT LARGE.
Disturbing fact : this suspect still enjoys the support of the Republican Party and Senators and Congress members who also incited the actions of January and allegedly assisted the mob
Bit we don’t talk about that here because Trump is a Republican!
Move on, compare the world in 1945 and 2021, Trump clearly was not Adolf Hitler. If you can wait he might well be back as the TV news ratings have crashed. I’m sure Rachael Maddow and friends can’t wait to get him back in 2024so they can get their ratings back/save the world all over again
JH
You really are stupid.
Lock em up and throw away the key. And don’t let em wee.
Incompetent or ideological judges and DAs are part of the reason the BLM/Antifa mobs have been burning and looting for over a year. Having dangerous criminals also turned loose is just a bonus!