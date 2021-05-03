Chopped: Will Seattle Officials Now Claim Immunity From Lawsuits After Opposing Such Defenses For Police Officers?

Below is my column in The Hill on the new lawsuit against Seattle for its allowing the establishment of an autonomous zone within the city called CHOP. According to the compliant, what Mayor Jenny Durkan called “a summer of love” proved instead to be a month of mayhem resulting in deaths, robberies and sexual assaults. Now the city may be relying an immunity defense despite leaders opposing such defenses for individual police officers.
Here is the column:
A year ago, Seattle was in the midst of what its mayor, Jenny Durkan, called a “summer of love” with the establishment of an “autonomous zone” called “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest,” or “CHOP.” Rioters took over a police station and were allowed to occupy an entire section of the city. At the time, I wrote that if someone sued over the resulting mayhem, Durkan and Seattle could find themselves clinging to the very legal doctrine they denounced in police brutality cases: immunity.
That has now happened with a number of state and federal lawsuits. In the latest, a suit by the mother of a young man killed during the reign of CHOP, the city is likely to argue that it has immunity for its discretionary decision-making, including abandoning parts of the city to a mob.
Donnitta Sinclair lost her son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, across from Cal Anderson Park, which was a focus of the mob’s “re-imagining” government. City officials did nothing as the park and surrounding area became rife with crime and drugs. On June 20, Anderson, who had graduated the day before from an alternative youth-education program, was allegedly gunned down by Marcel Long, 18, after an altercation.
Due to the autonomy granted to CHOP by Durkan and the city, emergency treatment for Anderson was delayed since medical crews were treated as “foreign” in the occupied zone. Eventually, the dying Anderson was placed in a private vehicle to try to get him out of CHOP. Sinclair’s suit alleges that a “Medic One ambulance was about a block and a half away from where Anderson lay bleeding” and its crew repeatedly radioed for permission to enter the autonomous zone. When police and medical teams tried to gain entrance, they reported being met by protesters asserting their sovereign rights.
The violence in CHOP continued. A little over a week later in another shooting, a 16-year-old boy was killed, and a 14-year-old was seriously wounded. Crimes in CHOP included homicides, shootings, robberies and sexual assaults — as city officials watched and did nothing.
While first celebrated in the media as a fun “block party” with colorful art and gathering places like the “No Cop Café,” the truth about CHOP soon became clear and less popular. Durkan then belatedly ordered the police to restore control of the area.
For police officers, the city’s defense may seem as familiar as it is frustrating. This is the flip side to lethal-force cases such as last month’s shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio, in which Officer Nicholas Reardon used lethal force to stop the stabbing of another girl. In the case of CHOP, Durkan and other Seattle officials decided not to act despite deaths, sexual assaults and other crimes. They will now argue that their inaction was a well-intended but admittedly unsuccessful attempt at de-escalation.
The difference, however, is that they made their decision over weeks, as victims mounted — while, in Columbus, Officer Reardon literally had seconds to decide.
As Seattle council members and Durkan were praising CHOP, there also were calls by council members to defund the police, to fire white officers, and to repeal the immunity doctrine protecting police officers. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Seattle City Council President Lorena González, council members Teresa Mosqueda, Tammy Morales and Kshama Sawant, and other elected officials in the state all called for an end to the immunity defense for police officers.
They are not alone. New York City’s council voted to end the practice, and President Biden is pushing for the U.S. Senate to enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which includes the elimination of qualified immunity for police officers.
The immunity doctrine protects government officials from lawsuits over their discretionary decisions and actions. In 1982, in Harlow v. Fitzgerald, the Supreme Court ruled that “government officials performing discretionary functions generally are shielded from liability for civil damages insofar as their conduct does not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known.”
How “established” is abandoning a whole section of a city to mob rule as a social experiment? A similar question could face a court if, as expected, Seattle claims it cannot be sued over deaths caused by Durkan’s decision to abandon the CHOP area.
Fortunately for Durkan, no leader previously has been so open in ceding territory to a mob. And no one had reason to state the obvious — that the first obligation of a government is to actually govern.
Some past “sovereign immunity” cases turn on the “public duty doctrine” that shields government from liability when it refuses to act to enforce laws. This applies not just figuratively but literally to citizens held hostage due to the inaction of public officials. In 1855, the Supreme Court ruled in South v. Maryland that a sheriff was not liable after allowing a gang to hold a man hostage over unpaid money; the court held that the sheriff owed his duty to the public rather than to individual citizens.
While sovereign immunity claims and “public duty” defenses have been curtailed in some states, there remain ample protections for governments and government officials in carrying out discretionary duties. Even without immunity, the standard of negligence affords protection for officials in not just “re-imagining policing” but in re-imagining governing.
Then again, we have never encountered the likes of CHOP, or a city that wanted to imagine itself out of existence. This was not just some hostage-taking that lasted a few hours but a weeks-long self-proclaimed, government-recognized occupation by a mob. Trapped within that ceded zone were some citizens who labored under the quaint notion that the government is required to afford them basic protections and not choose between them and a popular mob.
If Seattle gets chopped in court, it will be due not to a failure of government but to a failure to govern.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.
43 thoughts on “Chopped: Will Seattle Officials Now Claim Immunity From Lawsuits After Opposing Such Defenses For Police Officers?”
I can see why a lot of who are Citizens of our Constitutional Republic think of places like Seattle as nothing to do with USA.
Did Mr. Anderson’s “black life matter”? Asking for a friend.
Two reforms governors, mayors, police chiefs, police unions and taxpayers might support is INCREASING funding for “constitutional practices” (constitutionality as determined by the Judicial Branch courts) and defunding unconstitutional practices. Congress, state legislatures and town councils could do this today. Rank & file officers take orders from superiors. If those orders are “unconstitutional” the low level officer is placed at legal risk of lawsuits, jail time or other penalties. If lower level officers refuse illegal orders that lose their livelihood and ability to pay rent or a mortgage. Why should they be placed in that situation to begin with?
A 2nd reform would be requiring a police department to have a minimal revenue stream (not based on tickets and fines) to deter policing-for-profit. Without firing any officers, the tiny police departments would become part of a larger police department (state police or next largest city). The “Ferguson Report” published by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2014 (available online to anyone) lists “lack of revenue” as a major reason some smaller police departments prey on their own fellow citizens using excessive fines and other gimmicks to raise cash. The First reform would help this problem also.
Oh, stop pointing out the Leftist hypocrisy. We already knew that!
Mespo, there is no hypocrisy. Turley is being disingenuous with his portrayal of what happened inside the zone. It was no different than before it was created. Notice how Turley doesn’t offer a comparison of before CHOP or CHAZ was created. Seattle experienced 34 homicides in 2018. The violence was still there even with police.
Ah, Democrats
Despocrats.
Dimocraps.
Demofascists
As I understand it qualified immunity was created to specifically protect government officials; deny the police, deny officials, imo. We’ve also created an environment where not only can a perp sue the police but the police, likewise, can sue the perp. And they should: Every time there is injury associated with arrest, 4th Amendment search and seizure, the police should sue, definitely. And then the public should sue the perp for their costs and injury.
Look up qualified immunity and respondeat superior.
Hard to tell which blatant falsehood to begin with, JT. Let’s start with this one…
“Crimes in CHOP included homicides, shootings, robberies and sexual assaults — as city officials watched and did nothing.”
And unfortunately it’s your thematic for the whole article. Curious if you’d let one of your students pull off that level of disingenuousness and lazy rhetorical nonsense in your class before sending them back to try again. Or would you say something along the lines of ‘build a base for that shaky rhetoric with even more shaky rhetoric it’s all good!’
And here: “Then again, we have never encountered the likes of CHOP, or a city that wanted to imagine itself out of existence. This was not just some hostage-taking that lasted a few hours but a weeks-long self-proclaimed, government-recognized occupation by a mob. Trapped within that ceded zone were some citizens who labored under the quaint notion that the government is required to afford them basic protections and not choose between them and a popular mob.”…
Seatle treated the protests like Occupy Wall Street, which not only happened previously, but happened just a relative handful of years before. And since I look at the organizing principle of most of your blog posts as being deflections from other, bigger stories that your employer at Fox doesn’t want in the news, this ‘look squirel!’ venture channels away from Januarye 6th and the convictions that are beginning to roll in from that little party.
Carry on then. It’s funny on some level that you’ve seen fit to stoop to this. Really sad another.
EB
Turley seems to conflate qualified immunity with the immunity doctrine. Both apply differently to each group.
Qualified immunity for police officers allowed them to abuse the privilage. The immunity doctrine hasn’t been abused by city officials.
They didn’t violate people’s constitutional rights, people were free to come and go from the zone. Nobody was held against their will or were “trapped”.
Those who were killed were there by their own choice. They knew the consequences of being there. Unfortunately some ended up paying a price for that choice.
It’s funny how this CHOP zone is being portrayed as a lawless zone with overly exaggerated depictions of what went on in there. What Turley doesn’t mention is that the violence and sexual assaults are not new in that area. It’s a popular night life section of the city and prior to CHOP these things still occurred.
Vox gives a better insight on what happened inside the zone
“ At the same time, McCartney said, there’s a rift between people who have lived in the area for a while and the tech workers who have moved in recently. “I feel a lot of the current ‘it’s not safe’ stuff comes from either people who aren’t living in the neighborhood itself or from affluent new arrivals, or from business owners.”
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vox.com/platform/amp/policy-and-politics/2020/7/2/21310109/chop-chaz-cleared-violence-explained
“Turley seems to conflate qualified immunity with the immunity doctrine. Both apply differently to each group.”
Svelaz, define “The immunity doctrine” and “Qualified immunity” and then tell us how you relate the two. Tell us how Turley conflated “qualified immunity with the immunity doctrine” and provide his quote.
SM
+10
EB
‘Occupy’ was a Pollyanna crowd compared to this lot. Suppose you provide citations documenting Professor Turley has “lied.”
OT: The left never stops lying. Is Biden proving himself to be Liar and Chief?
“In October 2019, then-candidate Joe Biden pledged that, if he were elected president, no one in his family would “have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country … Period. End of story.”
Hunter still “holds a 10% equity stake in BHR Partners through his company, Skaneateles LLC,”
https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/report-after-100-days-biden-admin-hunter-biden-still-owns-shares-chinese?utm_source=daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter
His “Daddy” is now in a position to grant amnesty for Hunter’s crimes and make it all go away.
S. Meyer, why are you so concerned about lying? Obviously you have no real problem with lying given all the leeway you gave Trump and his incessant lying. You don’t really care about lying. That much is obvious.
So what if hunter Biden still owns shares in that private equity firm. It’s not illegal and he’s not really obligated to do so. Trump’s own children engaged in similar endeavors.
Trump promised to release his tax returns multiple times and every time he had an opportunity to do so he kept making poor excuses. He lied, but obviously that wasn’t really an issue with you or his supporters. Lying was not enough to call him out on it. Lying was accepted by Trump’s supporters and you, stating “Trump is Trump”. So complaining about Biden lying is a hollow complaint.
“You don’t really care about lying. That much is obvious.”
Svelaz, you are an illiterate ignorant boor. I have stated over and over again that my claim was not that Trump never made a mistake, used puffery or lied, only that Trump lied less than his predecessors and was more transparent.
Your ignorance hasn’t gotten any better with this newest identity you carry. Since you made a statement, back it up. Tell us some of the mosts important lies Trump made that were significant to his Presidential duties. Then we can discuss the lies. Unfortunately your ignorance extends to the point that you do not know the difference between opinion and fact.
SM
S. Meyer, “ Svelaz, you are an illiterate ignorant boor. I have stated over and over again that my claim was not that Trump never made a mistake, used puffery or lied, only that Trump lied less than his predecessors and was more transparent.”
That’s hilarious. Trump lied less? That itself is a lie. Trump lied more, in fact it was a daily occurrence.
As I pointed out you don’t really care about the lying. You’re just moaning about it out of spite because apparently it’s not good that a president lies according to you, BUT it IS ok with you because you didn’t go off on Trump for lying as you are for Biden. Did Trump lie S. Meyer? Did you criticize him for it? His kids? Nope. So your caterwauling about Biden lying is just whining about something you really don’t care about.
“That’s hilarious. Trump lied less? That itself is a lie. Trump lied more, in fact it was a daily occurrence. “
Very little is being asked of you. Prove it based on the criteria I provided that defines what I believe.
” Trump lied more”
That is an opinion not a fact. That is why I stated you didn’t know the difference between opinion and fact. Your ignorance is not erased by a name change.
I’m waiting for your facts but that is like watching grass grow long after the grass died.
SM
Trump lied more than any previous president. He averaged 3.5 false claims per day across his term. Not a surprise to those of us who had to do business with him, directly or indirectly, previous to that term.
EB
“So what if hunter Biden still owns shares in that private equity firm. It’s not illegal and he’s not really obligated to do so. “
“In October 2019, then-candidate Joe Biden pledged that, if he were elected president, no one in his family would “have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country … Period. End of story.”
Are you too dumb to understand the pledge made by Joe Biden?
“Trump’s own children engaged in similar endeavors.”
Provide the details of those endeavors that occurred while Trump was a politician. Hunter relied on his politician father. Trump’s children were in private enterprise as was Trump.
“Trump promised to release his tax returns “
He is not required to do so and that doesn’t involve Presidential duties. In any event the most interesting parts of his tax returns were released illegally and that altered nothing.
SM
Allan, I have to apologize for Svelaz. There’s nothing in that sombrero, but Svelaz refuses to concede that fact.
Qualified Immunity or Sovereign Immunity should begin and end for “constitutional” activities by public officials – that is the Oath of Office that all public officials agree to – to protect everyone’s “constitutional” rights within their jurisdiction.
For example: if you have 1 million BLM peaceful protesters and one guy (out of 1 million) uses violence, you arrest the one guy, you don’t beat up or punish the peaceful protesters operating legally within the law and within the First Amendment. That is NOT probable cause to search the entire group. That same standard could be used for Trump supporters that tried to overturn a “constitutional” election – you go after the individuals (not the group) that actually broke the law.
The only exception are groups with a publicly advertised mission that is “constitutionally-subversive” – where every member that joins the group knowing the group’s goal is to subvert America’s “constitutional democratic republic” model of government. The only non-subversive means to do this is with a “constitutional-amendment” process, not subverting the U.S. Constitution.
Following this American model would make it illegal, for any police or official, to search, harass or punish 99% of BLM supporters, NRA members, LGBT groups or any other non-subversive organization.
As far as inaction by officials during anarchy, the U.S. Constitution does have emergency clauses already in place such a “temporary” suspension of the Writ of Habeas Corpus until that anarchy is restored.
Bottom line, this not a black & white issue and should be viewed on an “individual” basis, not guilt-by-association of entire groups. It starts with the constitutionally oath-sworn public officials (top management) following their own Oath of Office.
Absolutely spot on comment….fully agree to the very letter and word of it.
What is fair for the Goose should be fair for the Gander…..even Steven…and all like that applies.
Formal term might be “Due Process”.
Formal term might be “Due Process”. That’s in direct opposition to “Prosecutorial Discretion”
Why ” could be used for Trump supporters” instead of should be used?
This mob violence has got to stop. Government neglecting to enforce the law is insane. These officials should be held accountable for the results of their actions. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
WHEN THERE IS NO LAW THERE IS NO ORDER
My take is that the state lawsuits will go nowhere, given the state’s political bent. Federal lawsuits likewise, notwithstanding the changes at the Circuit Court level, until/unless it gets to SCOTUS.
Ah, the irony of it all
I fear you’re right, Whig. Wish we could sue BLM, Antifa, Soros, and Hollywood, too. They funded and promoted the chaos, knowing it was chaos.
Only the public official’s hypocrisy exceeds their corruption.
Right on brother (or sister)
He is pathetic, but look at the numbers of innocents Anonymous the Stupid has attacked over the years with his stupidity denying the blog its rightful place as an intellectual community.
Hypocrites. That is the nature of these leftist leaders.
Glad that time is showing the stupidity of the Lefty officials who acquiesced to the mobs.
But both the officials and the media will continue to evade responsibility.
Returning to Anonymous and his compulsive posting.
I felt irritation when he dominated the blog.
On reflection, I was not charitable.
Imagine how empty his life must be if he sits at his computer hitting the refresh button every few minutes in the hope that somebody has posted and he can react, comment, and interact.
Anonymous is a stalker, but he is also pathetic.
Let’s pity him rather than attack him.
Let him post into the void and we just carry on with our lives.
In my humble opinion, I would say they facilitated the chaos, not acquiesced to the mob.
Could not be better said
Never ever feed a troll. NEVER EVER REPLY TO ONE.
Yes. I responded to one last night and endured hours are uninterrupted, sophomore pettifogging.
“pettifogging”
Diogenes wins the internet word of the day!
Good advice. Besides, as in his latest comment, Anonymous never posts counter facts (because he doesn’t have any) — he just posts assertions and insults. A simple Google search will bring up the news about the homicides and other crimes in CHOP that Anonymous denies, but never counters with alternative facts. Maybe Turley keeps him around for comic relief.