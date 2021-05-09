New York Court Orders Mother To Remove Confederate Flag Decoration or Risk Losing Custody of Her Daughter

There is an interesting First Amendment case brewing in New York after an appellate ruled that a mother identified as Christie could lose custody of her daughter unless she removes a rock with a small confederate flag image on it in the driveway. The child is of mixed races and the court has deemed the display as inimical to the best interests of the child. The family court judge did not make such a determination and the ruling raises a very serious free speech concern over conditioning a right to custody on the curtailment of political speech. As will come as no surprise to regulars on this blog, I view the order as an unconstitutional infringement of the First Amendment.
The custody dispute arose between unmarried parents who had a daughter in 2014. The lower court rejected demands for sole custody of both parents. However, the mother’s home was left as the child’s residence. The father, Isaiah, raised the rock previously but did not make the removal a determinative issue.
The family court decision was reviewed by Judges Stan Pritzker, John Egan Jr., Sharon Aarons, Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald and John Colangelo. They admit that the rock was “not addressed by family court or the attorney for the child, the mother’s testimony at the hearing, as well as an exhibit admitted into evidence.” However, they decided to make the removal of the rock a condition to custody: “Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child’s best interests, as the mother must encourage and teach the child to embrace her mixed race identity, rather than thrust her into a world that only makes sense through the tortured lens of cognitive dissonance.”
Notably, the court recognizes the obvious First Amendment implications of its decision but quickly dismisses any such concerns on practical grounds:
“Further, and viewed pragmatically, the presence of the confederate flag is a symbol inflaming the already strained relationship between the parties. As such, while recognizing that the First Amendment protects the mother’s right to display the flag, if it is not removed by June 1, 2021, its continued presence shall constitute a change in circumstances and family court shall factor this into any future best interests analysis.”
The Confederate flag is a divisive symbol to be sure but it is protected speech. It can mean different things to different people. However, a court cannot condition parental custody on a parent curtailing their political speech or removing symbols reflecting their cultural or political viewpoints.
In 2015 in Walker v Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that Texas could refuse to allow a specialty the specialty license plates offered to drivers by the state of Texas. However, in an opinion written by Justice Stephen Breyer, the five justices viewed the case as forcing the government to speak:
When government speaks, it is not barred by the Free Speech Clause from determining the content of what it says. Pleasant Grove City v. Summum, 555 U. S. 460, 467–468 (2009). That freedom in part reflects the fact that it is the democratic electoral process that first and foremost provides a check on government speech. See Board of Regents of Univ. of Wis. System v. Southworth, 529 U. S. 217, 235 (2000). Thus, government statements (and government actions and programs that take the form of speech) do not normally trigger the First Amendment rules designed to protect the marketplace of ideas. See Johanns v. Livestock Marketing Assn., 544 U. S. 550, 559 (2005). Instead, the Free Speech Clause helps produce informed opinions among members of the public, who are then able to influence the choices of a government that, through words and deeds, will reflect its electoral mandate. See Stromberg v. California, 283 U. S. 359, 369 (1931) (observing that “our constitutional system” seeks to maintain “the opportunity for free political discussion to the end that government may be responsive to the will of the people”).
Were the Free Speech Clause interpreted otherwise, government would not work.
It was still a razor thin majority and the dissent still viewed the decision to be unconstitutional. Writing for the dissenting justices, Justice Samuel Alito wrote “the Court’s decision passes off private speech as government speech and, in doing so, establishes a precedent that threatens private speech that government finds displeasing.” The dissent noted:
“This capacious understanding of government speech takes a large and painful bite out of the First Amendment. Specialty plates may seem innocuous. They make motorists happy, and they put money in a State’s coffers. But the precedent this case sets is dangerous. While all license plates unquestionably contain some government speech (e.g., the name of the State and the numbers and/or letters identifying the vehicle), the State of Texas has converted the remaining space on its specialty plates into little mobile billboards on which motorists can display their own messages. And what Texas did here was to reject one of the messages that members of a private group wanted to post on some of these little billboards because the State thought that many of its citizens would find the message offensive. That is blatant viewpoint discrimination. If the State can do this with its little mobile billboards, could it do the same with big, stationary billboards?”
In this case, there is no even plausible claim of government speech. This is pure speech curtailment. Indeed, it is censorship being conducted through the coercive threat of removing a child from a home.
The order in my view should be reversed.
Here is the opinion: In the Matter Of Christie BB
36 thoughts on “New York Court Orders Mother To Remove Confederate Flag Decoration or Risk Losing Custody of Her Daughter”
Although not directly related to free speech, the arbitrary and unfair nature of these family courts is astounding. These courts are definitely not interested in the well being of the child.
According to you. The decision is about the appellate court, and the decision should be reversed because there was no error of law or procedure on the part of the family court, apart from the First Amendment issue. There are a fair few people who find images of Che Guevara equally disturbing, but, like the “Stars and Bars”, display of those images is protected speech.
Put a clock on the flat ground in the front yard. Put a rock with a Nazi symbol go the right of the clock and a commie flag on a rock to the left. Play the song: Rock Around The Clock.
Put a huge smelly hog turd on top of a rock with the Brit flag
Let’s ask the people from West Virginia. What worse: Brit Flag or Confederate Flag?
The real problem is the lack of true historical knowledge. Although Northern historians attempt to dismiss it, the facts are that thousand of blacks served the Confederacy in various respects, including serving as combat soldiers. At the beginning of the war, there were black regiments in the Confederate army. Union army dispatches confirm this. They take the later ruling by the Confederate government not to put slaves in uniform as a basis for ignoring that there were black Confederates. They ignore that thousands of slave owenrs were, in fac, themselves black. Nathan Bedford Forrest’s escort company included black soldiers and he took black soldiers back to Memphis with him to work as freemen on his lands. These historians like to make the war about freeing the slaves instead of preserving the Union because it gives them a sense of satisfaction that their ancestors were part of an army that invaded the South in order to advance the aims of the Republican Party as it existed in the 1860s and afterwards. By the way, Forrest’s grandson was the first US Army general to die in combat in World War II.
“blacks served the Confederacy in various respects”
What percentage were slaves?
The confederates were traitors trying to break up the country.
“The real problem is the lack of true historical knowledge.”
No, the real problem is that there may be a legal conflict between the mother’s 1st Amendment speech rights and the best interests of the child.
Did not New Hampshire have a case over their “Live Free or Die” moniker?
Judge: “It’s either the Rock or Bye-Bye Baby.”
So confusing
A man can be a woman, why can’t a rock be a symbol of unity?
Good point.
Years back in this country you would see a Jewish lawyer defend a Nazi or a kkk member. The Jewish lawyer had no use for these characters, but this lawyer knew what our constitution was all about.
Maybe that guy should have thought a little more carefully before doing the deed with a lady who decorates her yard with the Confederate flag.
I wouldn’t assume that the mother had that rock 7 years ago when she became pregnant, especially since the court document notes that she’s moved several times since the child was born.
I did not see that she had moved repeatedly.
In any case, people should be a tad more cautious about who they have sex with. The person should be worthy of potentially becoming the parent of your child.
Like those judgmental know-it-alls making assumptions without all the facts? Yeah, I agree.
Sure. People should also use contraception unless they’re purposefully choosing to have kids.
An over step on a couple levels, certainly. I am however endlessly fascinated by your insistance on not grasping first ammendment nuance though, Jon.
EB
The same people that will support taking the child from the mother, see the way too prolific Anonymous, will argue against Turley when he defends professors fired for saying such benign things as “all lives matter”.
To all the Anonymous type of contrarians, would you be so sanguine if a court took a child away from a parent with a “Black Lives Matter” flag? How about Mon walking around in a Che sweatshirt? How about a pro-life cap? And last but not least, how long is it until the left takes a child from a [arent with a MAGA hat on?
English translation please.
“The same people that will support taking the child from the mother, see the way too prolific Anonymous, will argue against Turley when he defends professors fired for saying such benign things as “all lives matter”.”
I’m one of several anonymous commenters on this blog. I’m the person who wrote the 9:06 AM.
To be clear: I did NOT write anything to “support taking the child from the mother.” I pointed out that JT should engage in a better legal analysis, and I linked to an example of a better legal analysis.
I also haven’t “argue[d] against Turley when he defends professors fired for saying such benign things as “all lives matter”.” I absolutely agree that faculty shouldn’t be fired for saying “all lives matter.”
Figure out how to have a truthful discussion with people on the left.
Anon, I read your link in your post at 9:06. Rather than saying it was a better example you could have just said it was a legal finding supporting the premise of Professor Turley’s post. The point is that this is another example of “woke” philosophy in our society. Threats of confiscating your child or your firing for saying all lives matter are becoming more and more a reality. What’s next? Perhaps the displaying of a cross on your living room wall will be considered to be detrimental to your child’s welfare. Or perhaps a Menorah on your fireplace mantle. It’s been done before with the same moral paintbrush. The point is in the warning.
“Things That Go Together: Preschool Basic Skills (Reasoning)”
“Children draw lines to match pairs of objects that go together!”
https://teachables.scholastic.com/teachables/books/Things-That-Go-Together-Preschool-Basic-Skills-Reasoning–9780545429696_009.html
In Tit’s mind, the cross, a Menorah and the confederate flag are “objects that go together.”
“you could have just said …”
Tell you what, TIT, when you stop trolling, I’ll take advice from you about what to say.
I agree. It is a blatant attack by the govt on free speech and with the horrific threat of kidnapping a citizens child and holding them hostage unless they surrender their rights to free speech and exchange of ideas. Problem is, it just keeps happening.
If the father had a BLM sticker on his car, would any court dare intervene? There are many things people may find offensive but the government has little to no business trying to set the value by which children are raised.
What next? Religion being determined to be the opiate of the people and children being removed from devout parents in favor of atheistic ones?
I have to laugh every time I drive through the Carolinas and pass those twenty foot confederate flags along the highway. You know, that flag was very popular in the 70s, amongst even those of us in the North, who viewed it largely as a “rebel” symbol. It was very popular with denim-clad counterculture nationwide. Free speech, I’m going to exercise it here – the rebel flag was very popular symbolically until so-called “black” people – northern black folks, at that – came along and said, “Oh no, you shouldn’t do that, that’s a symbol (and mind, you, just a symbol, not even an expression”) of the former slave-owning Confederacy, and it should be outlawed in America ” Can you imagine? Without freedom of thought and opinion expressed, without freedom of expression, they would not even have the right to say something like that, let alone impose their will on others. And mind you, this is a subculture in America that has allowed itself to be entirely decimated by drugs and alcohol, and essentially, immorality – and they want to impose their will on us?. After an estimated 800 year march towards freedom? We ourselves would have to be insane to keep kowtowing to such inanity for the sake of those so thoroughly committed to what can only be described as evolutionary apoptosis. .
Rocks are made to be thrown. Someone throw a rock with the First Amendment scribbled on it. Thru the judge’s window.
“The Confederate flag is a divisive symbol to be sure but it is protected speech.”
To be clear: protected speech can sometimes be considered in custody determinations. For example, abusive speech by a parent towards a child is constitutionally protected, but it is bad for the child, and it can be considered when assessing the child’s best interests in determining custody.
As a law professor, JT should take the legal issues more seriously and engage in a better analysis of how to balance the parent’s speech rights and the child’s best interests.
He could acknowledge that other law professors have written about this. For example, here’s a related article by well-known law professor Eugene Volokh –
https://www.nyulawreview.org/issues/volume-81-number-2/parent-child-speech-and-child-custody-speech-restrictions/
Is your wife on holiday so you are bashing Turley instead.
Apparently you have nothing to say about the legal issue, so you’re bashing me instead, hah.
Yeah, I disagree, Precisely because this is such aa volatile issue; the state simply cannot impose its subjective will to deny such symbolism. Anybody who believes they can does not belong in America.
It;s a F ing rock.
With a Confederate flag painted on it.
Do you deny that it’s speech?
Lefties love to impose their views on others.
Human nature but it has gone far beyond (bad) human nature and is being injected into law.
Tyranny of the majority is still tyranny.
