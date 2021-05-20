University of North Carolina Rescinds Chair Offer To Hannah-Jones

We previously discussed the controversy over the decision of the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media to make Nikole Hannah-Jones a chaired professor. Hannah-Jones was made the offer despite leading academics challenging the historical account in her 1619 Project as deeply flawed as well as criticism of her record as a journalist of intolerance, controversial positions on rioting, and fostering conspiracy theories. Now the school has rescinded the offer to Hannah-Jones to be the next Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Instead, it offered a five-year appointment to the faculty. I was one of those highly critical of the appointment, but I am equally troubled by the political interference with a faculty in making such academic decisions.
Various historians and experts blasted the 1619 project for erroneous facts (like when slaves first arrived in North America) and conclusions (like declining slavery as the defining motivation for the American Revolution). Hannah-Jones was accused of ignoring corrections before the publication of the work. The New York Times was criticized later for a “clarification” that undermined a main premise of her writing. In March 2020, the New York Times wrote “We recognize that our original language could be read to suggest that protecting slavery was a primary motivation for all of the colonists. The passage has been changed to make clear that this was a primary motivation for some of the colonists. A note has been appended to the story as well.” None of that appeared to concern the Pulitzer Committee anymore than University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media.
Hannah-Jones would later help lead the effort at the Times to get rid of an editor and apologize for publishing a column from Sen. Tom Cotten as inaccurate and inflammatory.
All of those concerns were for the faculty to weigh in before making its decision. It still made her the offer. What concerns me is the statement of a trustee that the change was due entirely to political pressure from the legislature:
“This is a very political thing. The university and the Board of Trustees and the Board of Governors and the Legislature have all been getting pressure since this thing was first announced last month. There have been people writing letters and making calls, for and against. But I will leave it to you which is carrying more weight. It’s maybe not a solution that is going to please everyone. Maybe it won’t please anyone. But if this was going to happen, this was the way to get it done.”
The political interference with academic appointments should raise concerns for anyone who values academic freedom. I believe that Hannah-Jones’ record is the antipathy of journalistic and academic values of accuracy and objectivity. However, the faculty did not take that view. They clearly rejected the criticism of his 1619 Project and embraced her type of advocacy journalism. They have every right to do so. The University has a right to countermand that decisions, but, if it is going to do so, it should be open and transparent on the basis for the action.
The decision lacks any inherent coherence or clarity. Critics believe Hannah-Jones’ record is the rife with inaccurate and biased accounts. Yet, if Hannah-Jones is not qualified to be a chaired professor due to these issues, she is presumably not qualified to be a contract professor. While it is true that tenure requires a more substantial showing of qualifications (and a chair even more so), any academic position must be placed on the candidate’s record and merits. Hannah-Jones will still be teaching students at UNC and serving as a faculty member. Moreover, it will not be a tenured positions. Universities have a final say on tenure and particularly on chair appointments. However, it is rare to have this type of intervention. Even if the university objected to the chair appointment, this action also rejected the faculty’s decision on tenure.
The UNC action comes at a time when many are calling for more interventions at state schools to try to preserve institutions with a semblance of diversity in viewpoints. Faculties around the country have virtually purged conservative, libertarian, or even contrarian professors from their ranks. Many top schools are virtually devoid of conservative or libertarian faculty, let alone Republicans. We reached a tipping point years ago where liberal faculty members were able to effectively block most conservative applicants. The result is that the teaching academy is overwhelmingly liberal and Democratic. It is also increasingly intolerant. Boards may be pushed to be more active to forcing professors to accept greater ideological diversity.
State schools like UNC can offer a degree of tolerance and diversity that is virtually missing in private universities. However, it is unlikely that such balance will be preserved without pressure. That was the case with “free speech zones” and limits on free speech. Faculties uniformly failed to protect conservative and libertarian students and there is still an overwhelming atmosphere of intolerance on our campuses. Alumni, legislators, and board members can use funding to add pressure to these faculties to maintain greater diversity of viewpoints and ideology.
This presents a difficult tension for those of us who believe in the need for both faculty governance and greater diversity of viewpoints. However, this is not how a board should respond to such controversies. The Board adopted a position divorced from principle or logic. It failed to explain why it would rescind both a tenure and chair offer. Such rare decisions should come with a full and frank explanation from the University. Instead, we have an anonymous statement that this is a political compromise removed from the academic basis for the offer. If the Trustees want more intellectual diversity on the faculty, they should state so and address how to do so without gutting faculty governance. If it views this appointee as unqualified, it should state so.
In the end, the only thing more troubling than the original offer was its rescission.
13 thoughts on “University of North Carolina Rescinds Chair Offer To Hannah-Jones”
It’s interesting that Turley links to the writings of Jones and her arguments, but leaves doesn’t post links or names the critics that claim her history is flawed. It’s convenient when you claim without examples showing how her history is flawed.
Turley seems to be perpetrating the narrative many conservatives are pushing about the 1619 project. It’s no secret that many conservatives are very uncomfortable confronting the realities of what our history with racism really shows.
What this criticism from these alleged historians Turley mentions seems to involve may be more of hair splitting on details or parsing words to soften the facts to assuage those who are not so comfortable with acknowledging our country’s deeply rooted racism.
I am a newly retired professor whose campus was overtaken by intolerant and authoritarian liberal faculty. I was a liberal until I saw what liberalism was becoming. I understand your “a pox on both your houses,” but the future of higher education is at stake. As much as I valued faculty governance, at this point, it has to have some brakes applied. These people are dangerous, made more so by their having gotten rid of conservative and libertarian voices. It seems to me that’s where the REAL diversity lies rather than the kind of diversity liberals favor. You were right in calling them authoritarians and sometimes the only way to dilute that toxin is with a countervailing toxin. So, I’m with the administration on this. More and more, I’d imagine that conservative members of Boards of Trustees and donors are going to wade into faculty decisions. Faculty will lose a lot of their vaunted freedom of action, but it will be for cause. High and consistently applied ideals are should be the norm, however, at the moment every institution in this country is being overwhelmed by Wokeness which is racist, intolerant, authoritarian, and opposed to the First Amendment. Given that it should probably be termed insane, there is no other appeal to them other than force. Sadly, it’s the only approach this crowd understands.
Amen!
In it’s eagerness to become “woke” the university seemingly didn’t even check the facts of history or ask the opinions of history scholars if her 1619 Project was even accurate (which it wasn’t). The University is a state supported institution so of course politics is integral to it’s existence. They never should have offered her the chair in the first place, they, at best, should have offered an adjunct position. If they want diversity of thought they should cull the herd of “woke” professors and create academic balance. This is one of the very.few times I disagree with Prof. Turley.
Nicole Hannah-Jones is not a scholar; she is a journalist who has written about ‘racism’ and been extravagantly rewarded for doing so (she received a MacArthur grant, woth $625,000, and a Pulitzer). Each reader can decide whether her work was worth either, but more than one practicing historian considered the 1619 project, for what she is best know, to be seriously flawed, among them Gordon Wood, who also won his share of awards, but for writing history, not for lead articles in the NYT.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/12/24/nytr-d24.html
It seems to me that her appointment was political, so it is perhaps fitting that its recision should be too.
As for politics at universities, like the French inspector in Casablanca, I am shocked, shocked . . . .
As they call it, the circular firing squad? When the NY Times corrected/changed the wording that the primary motivation to protect slavery was not all colonists but may have been some colonists–In 1619 I and 1620 I think the colonists primary concern was survival considering many were malnourished, there were poor crops or they arrived late in the season. There may be some good points in this history that should be uncovered but when one comes from the direction of derision and division, more questions should be allowed, more research done. And they have just now allowed anyone else to speak.
The danger in academic consanguinity is a limitation and stagnation of original thinking, which is the magic ingredient that has made our universities renowned.
I understand your principled argument that rescinding that offer doesn’t make sense if she is left to teach as a professor. That ultimately is where the pressure was – hiring her and the 98% who are far left with ever increasing ‘leftness’ so that there is NO principled hiring applied to the overall academic freedom that should govern all schools protecting contrary opinion. Hers is not so much contrary opinion but a continuation of the rewriting of history in the initial waves of wiping out our institutions, history and family orientation to prepare for ever increasing government-central control leading to Marxism. Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago has taken us to the local government equivalent as she now announces that she won’t do interviews with white reporters. When we get to this point, we’ve got to use something besides Marquis of Queensbury Rules. The Marxists believe in fair elections to get to the election where they win power. That is then the last election. Even if they let people vote, they will remain in power as is the case in Iran, China, Russia, Venezuela, etc. The Democrats are clearly trying to accomplish this with HR1. The commission to study the ‘Insurrection’ is just a third impeachment as the dems will pick the entire staff and, as usual the media will climb completely on board with the leaks and lies to follow.
I think she’s pretty much reaping what she sowed. The fact that she is also a cowardly hypocrite doesn’t exactly engender sympathy, either.
It has me wondering if wokeness is beginning to have an impact on bottom lines, though, because that is the only reason I can conceive of for them to do anything whatsoever.
I don’t judge the Professor, but his belief to a fault in good intentions is baffling at times, particularly as an attorney of such breadth.
Lack Of Faculty Republicans Should Be Blamed On Republicans
Professor Turley writes:
“Many top schools are virtually devoid of conservative or libertarian faculty, let alone Republicans”.
When one political party is at war with Science, and essentially at war with women, placing them as faculty members at ‘any’ university becomes problematic.
I’d love to know who these phantom Republicans hiding in the shadows are. I suspect they take tea with Harvey the rabbit. Guess I failed to take note that folks like Al Franken or Jeffrey Epstein or Harvey Weinstein are Conservatives. I also suppose all the non-dem sligned women currently in our government must be drag queens, and if that ain’t a non-sequitur, I don’t know what is.
Wasn’t pretty, but was well done.
1619 is a set of lies supported by a propaganda machine.
We need to stop the rot, and if playing dirty is what is required…
I have warned for a long time that the Left is destroying the country.
Just one more data point that the country will suffer in this war.
We will not lose by default.
You may be right in principle Jonathan, but Hannah-Jones and her ilk made these “rules.” It’s only fair that they be judged by them.