Texas Judge Finds Biden Administration Engaged In Racial And Gender Discrimination In Pandemic Relief Program

The Biden Administration has emphasized racial and gender prioritization in a variety of programs from vaccinations to pandemic relief. One such program doled out billions to restaurants based on racial and gender priorities that were challenged in various lawsuits. A Texas judge has now blocked that effort as unconstitutional discrimination and enjoined the Administration from giving such preferential treatment based on racial and gender classifications.
Under the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the Administration announced that it would give priority to businesses owned by women, racial minorities, veterans, and other “socially and economically disadvantaged.” Philip Greer a white restaurant owner, sued over race and gender discrimination. In a 18-page decision, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor found that Greer is “experiencing race and sex discrimination at the hand of government officials” in the Biden Administration. Greer owns the Greer’s Ranch Café, and claims to have lost nearly $100,000 in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) is administered by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) but Greer told the court that he did not submit an application because he was barred from consideration for the program’s first twenty-one days from May 3 to May 24, 2021. ARPA mandates that the SBA “take such steps as necessary” to prioritize eligible restaurants “owned and controlled” by “women,”3 by “veterans,”4 and by those “socially and economically disadvantaged.”
Notably, both parties agreed that strict scrutiny applied, but the Biden Administration insisted that such race and gender classification were needed to “remedy[] the effects of past and present discrimination”. Nevertheless, the court found that the Administration was engaging in racial and gender discrimination. Judge O’Connor held:
This evidence largely falters for the same reasoning outlined above—it lacks the industry specific inquiry needed to support a compelling interest for a government-imposed racial classification. While the Court is mindful of these statistical disparities and expert conclusions based on those disparities, “[d]efining these sorts of injuries as ‘identified discrimination’ would give . . . governments license to create a patchwork of racial preferences based on statistical generalizations about any particular field of endeavor.” Croson, 488 U.S. at 499; see also Adarand, 515 U.S. 200 (extending Croson’s holding to the federal government). “Racial classifications are suspect, and that means that simple legislative assurances of good intention cannot suffice.” Id. at 500.
Thus, the Court concludes that the government has failed to prove that it likely has a compelling interest in “remedying the effects of past and present discrimination” in the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the same reason, the Court finds that Defendants have failed to show an “important governmental objective” or “exceedingly persuasive justification”9 necessary to support a sex-based classification.
Notably, the Congress and the Biden Administration also used such gender and racial classifications in other aid programs like the aid given to black but not white farmers.
The court issued the injunction because it found that “The evidence submitted by plaintiffs indicates that the entire $28.6 billion in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund may be depleted before plaintiffs’ application can be considered for relief under the program.”
21 thoughts on “Texas Judge Finds Biden Administration Engaged In Racial And Gender Discrimination In Pandemic Relief Program”
Remove Bernie Sanders from the Senate. Ver Mont:. You are dumb as hell
Why don’t courts recognize that the goal of the administration is to curry favor in the form of voting preference with the advantaged group?
Come forward from the crowds to get your covid shot. We have masks on and won’t know your race or gender until we see the arm raised up to get the shot.
I dogs allowed.
We all know the Dims can’t win the white, male, straight vote so they discriminate against them. They’re a bigot’s bigot.
Interesting that after so many years of fighting discrimination, the Lefties have become racists.
Aside from contempt for Lefties, I worry about the damage done to the country.
Most whites have a reservoir of good will towards minorities and want to be fair.
If the Lefties discriminate against whites, that reservoir will be depleted at some point.
That opens the gates to more racial strife. And we all lose.
Not interesting. It was inevitable. They never fought discrimination. They just substituted one victim for another.
Turley, I find the whole white academic harrumphing with a martini tone of your writing comparable to the band playing as the Titanic was sinking, which makes it absurdly funny in itself. Might be dated enough to place you squarely within the William Buckley school, which clearly is enough to produce work at Fox, but like with Buckley, will be systematically dismantled by history moving forward.
Would you ever say that Blacks are “harumphing” about being discriminated against? Why should minority applicants get preferential treatment during a pandemic shutdown? Your argument doesn’t pass any scrutiny let alone strict scrutiny!
I said the things I said, not the things you allude to me saying.
Aninny:
I find your garish purple prose absurdly funny.
Glad you’re entertained.
I always loved watching clowns work.
Then you must depressed at the thought of what’s coming soon for the Orange clown Man.
We’ll all have pity for big Mess when the chips fall for L’Orange the Alpacca warrior.
That’s what makes you so star spangled awesome.
will be interesting ti see if this makes it to SCOTUS
A judge in Texas…..need I say more.
But a judge in CA is always right…?
JH:
“A judge in Texas…..need I say more.”
********************
Yeah a lot more or we’ll just consider you a bigot.
The only way to end racism is to end racism. Not simply change the race of the victim.
The SCOTUS started this unAmerican affirmative action. They oughta stop it before the country comes apart over it, it’s merit or nothing.