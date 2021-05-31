Happy Memorial Day to everyone and a thanks to all of those who have sacrificed for our nation. On this day, I often think of my late father, Jack Turley, who served in the Pacific in the Navy during World War II. My grandfather Ed Turley served in World War I with the Fighting Irish out of New York and New Jersey. I hope everyone has a chance to spend time with their families and friends today.
We are grilling outside in the backyard with friends and family, including a close friend visiting from Chicago. Ribs, burgers, and dogs. Nothing fancy just the ultimate comfort food.
Have a great weekend.
9 thoughts on “Happy Memorial Day”
Honoring my cousin, Gerald T Parmeter, KIA Vietnam, 6/24/1968. He supposedly steeped on a land mine. He was a volunteer, not a draftee.
https://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/39556/GERALD-T-PARMETER/
“These are the boys of Pointe du Hoc. These are the men who took the cliffs. These are the champions who helped free a continent. These are the heroes who helped end a war.” https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2014/06/06/the_boys_of_pointe_du_hoc_96877.html
Vice President Kamala Harris:
“Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice.”
https://twitter.com/VP/status/1398957365035159552
Vice President Kamala Harris
@VP
United States government official
“Enjoy the long weekend.”
12:08 PM · May 29, 2021·The White House
Impeach the traitor, Harris!
https://pinearts.smugmug.com/The-Boy-on-the-Beach-Omaha-Beach-2014/i-vPVMh5F/A
We need a memory day for those who died of covid.
We need to examine the one thing that kills 485,000 Americans a year: tobacco.
Outlaw it. Now.
Yes, communicable diseases and drugs of choice are commensurate. LOL
To wish someone a “Happy” Memorial Day is a slap in the face to the real meaning, which is to mourn those who lost their lives in America’s wars and military misadventures. It’s a day of mourning, not celebration, in the original intent. It’s not a day to remember veterans – that’s on November 11. Turley claims to be a student of military history (although he never served.) He should know better.
By the way, Memorial Day was originally to remember Union dead. It wasn’t observed in the South, which had it’s own memorial day to mourn Confederate dead. It lost it’s real meaning when politicians decided to make it a Federal holiday in 1971. If you really want to observe Memorial Day, go to a cemetery and find the graves of those who died in a war. By the way, there are far more war dead buried in local cemeteries than in all the VA cemeteries and Arlington combined.
So it’s wrong to remember the military heroes in your own family history on this day? Or are you just saying that in your pedantic effort to school Mr Turley? Well then you used ” it’s ” incorrectly in the second sentence of the second paragraph. Now, crawl back into your hole.