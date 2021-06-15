Politico Fact Bombs New York Times Over Criticism of Leak Prosecutor

The New York Times faced a stinging contradiction from Politico this week after it ran a story besmirching the lead prosecutor in the leak investigation launched under former Attorney General Bill Barr. The article relies on anonymous sources to claim that Assistant U.S. Attorney Osmar Benevenuto of the District of New Jersey was brought in by Barr as part of his “small circle of trusted aides officials.” In reality, it appears that Benevenuto was not initially selected by Barr and does not appear to have known him.
Here is what the New York Times wrote:
“… William P. Barr revived languishing leak investigations after he became attorney general a year later. He moved a trusted prosecutor from New Jersey with little relevant experience to the main Justice Department to work on the Schiff-related case and about a half-dozen others, according to three people with knowledge of his work who did not want to be identified discussing federal investigations.
In February 2020, Mr. Barr placed the prosecutor from New Jersey, Osmar Benvenuto, into the National Security Division. His background was in gang and health care fraud prosecutions.
Mr. Benvenuto’s appointment was in keeping with Mr. Barr’s desire to keep matters of great interest to the White House in the hands of a small circle of trusted aides and officials.
However, Politico ran a story that suggests that Barr did not know Benevenuto when he selected him in February 2020. Rather, it says that Barr asked the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, Craig Carpenito who told Politico:
“The attorney general told me that he wanted someone who was an experienced prosecutor and wasn’t afraid to make decisions. What he wanted to know was whether or not there was anything to these investigations, whether they should be closed or brought forward,” Carpenito said in an interview. “I told him Oz Benvenuto was someone I trusted to give him an honest answer and he has the experience to separate the wheat from the chaff. … I also told him Oz had the intestinal fortitude to give him a real answer: He would say, ‘yes or no.’”
Benevenuto is a registered Democrat and, while it is true that he did not previously conduct a leak investigation, few prosecutors have. Instead, he was an experienced prosecutor in cases that often involve heavy reliance on searches of electronic and text communications. He was made a federal prosecutor in 2012 by Paul Fishman, U.S. Attorney in New Jersey under Barack Obama.
The Politico article is full of praise from career prosecutors and others for Benevenuto’s independence and judgment. One of his former colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, Andrew Bruck, “scoffed at the idea that his friend was carrying out political orders for Barr. ‘The idea that Oz is or was Bill Barr’s stooge is just laughable. It’s just outrageous.’” Even Daniel Richman (the law professor who is a close friend of former FBI Director James Comey and acted as his intermediary in passing notes to the media) praised Benevenuto for his judgment, intelligence and integrity.
So who are these three unnamed sources? It appears that career prosecutors and others (including Democrats) uniformly deny that Benevenuto was part of any inner circle or some ally of Barr’s. Indeed, there was ample reason for Barr to go outside of the Main Justice since he was seeking to launch a leak investigation that would potentially include many people inside the Trump Administration, including some political appointees. It made a great deal of sense to find a seasoned prosecutor with no ties to Washington.
However, anonymous sources have been repeatedly used to fulfill narratives in the media. As I wrote this week in USA Today, there are compelling reasons to fully investigate the subpoenas targeting reporters and members of Congress. However, there is already that all-too-familiar effort to frame the facts to fit a narrative.
24 thoughts on “Politico Fact Bombs New York Times Over Criticism of Leak Prosecutor”
Barr appointee Special Counsel John Durham where are you?
George
Never have so many waited so long for so little.
And Durham continues to draw a paycheck while moving towards retirement (and a reward?).
All that’s left to do is put a Friday night press release announcing the investigation has been concluded due to lack of evidence.
eb
Wait–what’s that?!!
Oh, crickets….
OT
Speaking of Leaking
**ARKANCIDE ALERT**
Reporter Who Broke Story on 2016 Clinton/Lynch Tarmac Meeting Dead at 45 of Alleged Suicide
Christopher Sign, the television anchor who broke the story that former President Bill Clinton secretly met with Loretta Lynch while the then-Attorney General investigated Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, is dead at 45. The meeting took place in 2016 when Hillary was vying with former President Donald Trump for the presidency. The Hoover, Alabama police department said the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide after Sign’s body was discovered in his home early Saturday morning. “We knew something had occurred that was a bit unusual,” Sign told “Fox & Friends” in February 2020 on the eve of the release of the book he wrote, Secret on the Tarmac, about the experience. “It was a planned meeting,” Sign said. “It was not a coincidence.” Sign told Fox his life has not been the same since he broke the story. “My family received significant death threats shortly after breaking this story,” Sign said. “Credit cards hacked.
“You know, my children, we have code words. We have secret code words that they know what to do.”
“However, there is already that all-too-familiar effort to frame the facts to fit a narrative.”
And, to that end JT, I salute you in this opening salvo toward chipping around the edges of the fact Barr ran a shadow Justice Dept. within the Justice Dept.
Divide and conquer!!
Still, I feel for you in what you have to work with.
eb
The majority of MSM has traded in their integrity, objectivity, and morals to become “journalist activists.”
They have make a mockery of what it means to be a journalist.
I am not surprised by the lack of real journalistic standards by the MSM, namely the NYT, WaPo, NPR, and other so-called news outlets.
All the more reason why we need more people like Professor Turley, Greenwald, Taibbi, Weiss, Attkisson, and many, many more.
“Benevenuto is a registered Democrat and, while it is true that he did not previously conduct a leak investigation, few prosecutors have. Instead, he was an experienced prosecutor in cases that often involve heavy reliance on searches of electronic and text communications. He was made a federal prosecutor in 2012 by Paul Fishman, U.S. Attorney in New Jersey under Barack Obama.”
*********************************************
How any lawyer who believes in the Rule of Law could be a registered Democrat bewilders me. Maybe they don’t own a TV.
:How any lawyer who believes in the Rule of Law could be a registered Democrat bewilders me. Maybe they don’t own a TV (obsessively tuned into Fox and Newsmax).
FIFY
eb
eb:
Love it when you assume.
Well, I agree with the ‘you’ part.
eb
eb:
The witless usually do.
That’s gotta hurt!
An ironic clip, mespo, given that you assume so much about so many.
My surprise is not that the NYT lies, but that its readers pay to be lied to and manipulated.
Look at posters on this blog. Some like Fishwings or Natacha obviously can think and write, but their TDR is so strong that they have become angry and almost deranged.
We almost have to admire the NYT for identifying so well a constituency that pays to be lied to.
monumentcolorado:
True Believers:
“Hatred is the most accessible and comprehensive of all the unifying agents. Mass movements can rise and spread without belief in a god, but never without a belief in a devil.”
“The permanent misfits can find salvation only in a complete separation from the self; and they usually find it by losing themselves in the compact collectivity of a mass movement.”
“Scratch an intellectual, and you find a would-be aristocrat who loathes the sight, the sound and the smell of common folk.”
~ Eric Hoffer
Turley is one of the intellectuals you’re insulting, mespo, and you clearly hate Democrats, given that you can’t even name them without substituting an insult.
The NYT lie….gee….tell me it ain’t so! That “Politico” will defend AG Barr and his hand picked Prosecutor against the NYT’s reporting and use of yet more anonymous sources…..means there is something hidden that Politico hopes to use for its own Leftist Agenda and slavish support of the Democrat Party. Or is it just a fight in the Media to be seen as relevant and a way to regain lost readership?
One thing for sure….it has nothing to do with Journalistic Ethics or Conscience.
All the news that they decide to make up
The irony is that these “news” outlets incessantly bleat about the “lies” of previous Administrations while fabricating stories and basing them on phantom “sources”. They will never pay a price for it do it will continue.
Sometimes I wonder if, without “anonymous sources” providing the NYT “the facts to fit a narrative,” if the NYT would be able to exist.
It seems to me journalists who have any integrity at all would cease to protect the anonymity of sources who lie to them. The purpose of protecting anonymity is to encourage the flow of secret truths into the open. That purpose is undermined when journalists allow anonymous sources to lie to them with impunity. This recalls the story in the NYT based on four anonymous sources that Trump campaign officials had been in contact with Russian intelligence officers. Even Peter Strzock concluded in a contemporaneous memo to his superiors that this was false. Yet the NYT continues to this day to protect those lying sources.
Daniel, do you accept that Trump’s campaign chair, Paul Manafort, not only had contact with a Russian intelligence officer, Konstantin Kilimnik, but passed campaign polling data along to Kilimnik?
Yet again the NYT actively and knowingly, maliciously defames a good person in furtherance if their own political agenda. This is not the exception, it is their normal mode of operation.