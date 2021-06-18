The McCloskeys Plead Guilty To Minor Misdemeanors in Conclusion of St. Louis Protest Case

A year ago, we discussed the charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey of St. Louis after their armed standoff with protesters. I was highly skeptical of the charges brought by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who was later removed from the case due to ethical concerns. Now, the couple has been allowed to plead to two minor misdemeanors in the conclusion of a highly politicized case.
Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault while Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment. The fourth-degree assault includes a violation for putting someone into “reasonable apprehension”:
565.076. Domestic assault in the fourth degree, penalty. — 1. A person commits the offense of domestic assault in the fourth degree if the act involves a domestic victim, as the term “domestic victim” is defined under section 565.002, and:
(1) The person attempts to cause or recklessly causes physical injury, physical pain, or illness to such domestic victim;
(2) With criminal negligence the person causes physical injury to such domestic victim by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument;
(3) The person purposely places such domestic victim in apprehension of immediate physical injury by any means;
(4) The person recklessly engages in conduct which creates a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to such domestic victim;
(5) The person knowingly causes physical contact with such domestic victim knowing he or she will regard the contact as offensive; or
(6) The person knowingly attempts to cause or causes the isolation of such domestic victim by unreasonably and substantially restricting or limiting his or her access to other persons, telecommunication devices or transportation for the purpose of isolation.
2. The offense of domestic assault in the fourth degree is a class A misdemeanor, unless the person has previously been found guilty of the offense of domestic assault, of any assault offense under this chapter, or of any offense against a domestic victim committed in violation of any county or municipal ordinance in any state, any state law, any federal law, or any military law which if committed in this state two or more times would be a violation of this section, in which case it is a class E felony. The offenses described in this subsection may be against the same domestic victim or against different domestic victims.
Notably, they agreed to give up the guns brandished in the confrontation, presumably as instruments of the crime. However, this would not bar them from buying additional guns including another AR-15.
Gardner spent a huge amount of time and money on this effort in order to secure these misdemeanors. Yet, there appears to be little pushback on the over-charging of the couple and her own questionable conduct as a prosecutor in the case. In the meantime, the case has made McCloskey popular with many in the state and he is now running for the Senate.
Missouri is becoming a national embarrassment–first, there is Josh Hawley, and now these morons who think they can stand in front of their house and point guns at people passing by. One of these idiots is actually running for office, trying to leverage the dumbassery of Missourians into a Senate seat. After all, it worked for Josh Hawley. How have they been “overcharged”? This was not an “armed standoff”, either. Is there some legal right to brandish weapons and to point a loaded gun at people passing by who haven’t trespassed onto your property or threatened you, and just because you don’t agree with their politics? These morons have been elevated to hero status, instead of being relegated to psychiatric care, which is what they both need. They are both attorneys, too, which makes their conduct even more outrageous. But, Turley has to keep stirring the pot. Keep ’em pissed off. Republicans will lose unless the Trumpsters show up in numbers.
The timing of the plea deal seems odd given Governor Mike Parson signing HB 85 into law, establishing the Second Amendment Preservation Act in Missouri. Perhaps the McCloskey’s made a deal with the governor, where they agreed to plea out, avoiding the governor having to get mucked up in a pardon controversy, if he signs HB 85.
So, idle threats are not legally viable choices to resolve trespassing. This puts the murder of Ashli Babbitt in perspective.
With only a demonstration, not actual enactment, of force. This ruling will put pressure on security personnel and private citizens who may be under threat. A progressive path and grade.
The government overstepped its authority and made the victim into the criminal by forcefully intimidating the McCloskey’s to settle for a lesser charge.
Forget the details of the case. The GOVERNMENT ABUSED ITS ABILITY TO USE FORCE. That abuse of force is against the principles we are supposed to live by.
I like the repeated use of the words ‘reckless’ and ‘negligent’ in the statute.
eb
We need a mob to go to the prosecutors house at night. I would vote for McCloskey for the Senate.
I like the idea of organizing about 1000 people to peacefully march about a mile on public streets, tie up traffic make life miserable for the locals. Hopefylly the prosecutor, lives in a gated community that the peaceful protestors can breach and surround the the house. After delivering the message they can continue to march and find a few restaurants filled with leftist and “get in their face”.
I don’t understand and don’t agree with the McCloskeys pleading guilty for anything related to this case.
First of all, who specifically was the victim in the “assault” and “harassment”? Can you assault and harass a trespassing crowd?
Second, they didn’t do it, the elements are not even there.
Thirdly, the terms of the statute are unconstitutionally vague.
Fourth, pleading guilty undermines your moral high ground and talking points, as well as moots out a malicious prosecution lawsuit, and weakens your run for office.
Fifth, the governor said he would pardon you!
Something must be up behind the scenes here, they are lawyers frchrisake and should know better unless they have another plan in the works.
It’s expensive and time consuming to defend yourself of criminal and/or potential civil charges, especially frivolous ones in court system dominated by liberal judges. Sometimes it makes sense to please out to minor chargers and get on with the business of life.
The liberal judges got there by one of two means. A, they were elected or B, they were appointed by liberal politicians. Either way the voters have themselves to blame.
The problem you speak about is an inherent problem with government. Government controls overwhelming FORCE and can use intimidation backed up by force whether it be physical (arrest), financial (IRS), time and money (protracted legal disputes), personal business (loss of license) or anything else.
We are a free nation as long as the government restrains itself. It hasn’t, so we are a lot less free than we think.
Democrat mayors like to declare: “We are a sanctuary city.”
Apparently, those safe havens are for criminals, too.
I thank God every day that I live right where my wife and I are born and raised. NW Montana. She, is from Eureka, right down the road, and I’m from Yaak, right here. If this would’ve happened where I live I would not have been charged with anything and if they would’ve came on my property? I could’ve killed any of them because my life felt threatened.
All I would’ve had to say anyone in our small sheriffs department is I felt like my life or my wife, our grandchildren etc etc, was in “direct danger of being physically harmed, and or murdered.” And I could’ve started shooting and killed as many as I needed. I would not have even been charged. NOT. ONE. CHARGE.
GarlandRemingtonIII,
You’re welcome to your opinion but I think you’re wrong even in Montana and the video of the actual incident proves my case. There was no threat of immediate physical harm in any way, if you had shot any of the protesters in that exact same situation you would have been rightfully charged and convicted.
You need to think a bit more critically.
Steve:
Yeah the armed felons who broke curtilage were all choirboys:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=155020459925439
Time for a optometrist appt, Steve?
Wow…you could have killed as many peaceful protesters as you wanted ….yes I said wanted….and not be charged with a thing! It makes me ashamed to be an American where you and others think that ok not only ok but praise worthy.
Injustice Holmes:
“peaceful protesters”
***********************
Where do I send you the video of what happened and the Merriam-Webster? That you side against folks in their homes minding their own business as violent protestors break down their gate and hurl epithets and spit at them is more than telling.
Maybe after you’re dead and lying on the ground, that’s when you realize how peaceful the protesters were.
You made the choice to live in Montana. McCloskeys made the choice to live in St. Louis City. They knew the score going in and get to live with the consequences.
The choice of where one lives in the United States should not infringe on one’s basic freedoms. The laws of a state should not be adjusted to satisfy political needs. The rule of law should apply everywhere.
Very respectfully, this is part of the problem in small counties that haven’t yet succumbed: the Montana you knew doesn’t exist ‘just because’. My hometown was one such place. It is rock solid blue now. The fact of the matter is too, it may have already begun there and one simply hasn’t noticed. I can tell you that very left-leaning acquaintances of mine now visit Montana as tourists regularly when in the past it would not have crossed their minds. It is ‘hip’ with a certain sect, just like Austin or the Carolinas or Nebraska.
Additionally, last time I checked, laws were still in effect in Montana. A causeless shooting spree would have put you in prison. At this stage it would have also put you on the national stage and you would likely never see daylight again.
I sincerely hope you and those like you are voting your behinds off rather than committing atrocities.
What did those who unlawfully enter the community and place fear into the couple get charged with?
…my thoughts exactly!
“St. Louis city counselors refuse charges against protesters accused of trespassing in McCloskey case
Nine people were given summons following now infamous photos of Central West End couple confronting them with guns during protest went viral”
https://www.ksdk.com/article/news/local/st-louis-city-counselors-refuse-charges-against-protesters-accused-of-trespassing-in-mccloskey-case/63-989a40d3-259c-482c-b182-1f419af867dc
If Mark McCloskey is guilty of fourth-degree assault based on 565.076. 1 (3) The person purposely places such domestic victim in apprehension of immediate physical injury by any means; then absolutely every one of the trespassing protesters are also guilty of violating the exact same fourth-degree assault statute. I think this is a clear case of discrimination in regards to whom the prosecutors chose to charged.
I think McCloskey has a VERY strong civil rights case against the prosecutors in St. Louis and an unconstitutional case against the statute quoted above in the Supreme Court.
That is the ONLY thing in the quoted statute that they could have possibly violated and it’s unconstitutional because it’s an open ended clause and makes it against the law for anyone to appear to be prepared to protect yourself or your property in ANY manner and in ANY situation, that is unconstitutional.
That clause of the statute needs to be stricken from the books because it’s unconstitutional or reworded in such a way so it’s not unconstitutional.
I would NOT have pleaded guilty to that unconstitutional law.
The McCloskey’s should sue the State for violating their civil rights and take it all the way to the United States Supreme Court if necessary.
How much money did you contribute to their GoFundMe to subsidize their lawsuit and their future appeals to the Supreme Court?
Zero
Why not? Put your money where your mouth is.
Jeff Silberman wrote, “Put your money where your mouth is.”
I do when I think it’s actually needed and in my opinion they didn’t “need” any of my money.
Also; what I do with my money is none of your damn business.
Troll somewhere else.
I’ll give a $100 in YOUR name to the McCloskey’s GoFundMe.
Is that ok with you?
You do whatever trips your little trolling trigger, I just don’t give a damn; however, if you use my name you are doing so fraudulently.
Jeff Silberman wrote, “How much money did you contribute to their GoFundMe to subsidize their lawsuit and their future appeals to the Supreme Court?”
Why would you ask such a ridiculous question? Were you just trolling?
Ridiculous? Why?
I’ve sent a request to Alan Dershowitz to share his opinion on the constitutionality of this clause in the statute.
I’d also like to formally request that Jonathan Turley share his opinion on the constitutionality of that clause.
Your problem is thinking in the real world the “constitutionality’ of a law matters. Broadly and paractially speaking it doesn’t.
Anonymous wrote, “Your problem is thinking in the real world the “constitutionality’ of a law matters. Broadly and practically speaking it doesn’t.”
You are dead wrong!
That is pure defeatist thinking and I refuse to go down a path that leads to capitulation to anti-Constitutional forces in the USA.
You make your own choices but I will always stick to the Constitution that I swore to defend.
Turley says: “Yet, there appears to be little pushback on the over-charging of the couple and her own questionable conduct as a prosecutor in the case.“
Your network Fox pushed back on the over charging of the couple. Why aren’t you satisfied that Fox News, Newsmax, Blaze TV, OAN and Infowars vociferously defended the McCloskey’s and vilified the MSM for giving the story short shrift? After all, Trump has convinced the Republicans that the MSM is the “enemy of the people.” Accordingly, Republicans don’t trust and refuse to watch the MSM. As long as the Right wing media pushes back, what is the problem? The MSM is dead to the Right. You got what you wanted. Stop complaining.
You do realize that Turley is a Liberal right? He just has principles and integrity unlike most of the Left
Of course I know that Turley is an “Insane Bolshevik.” Like, he would be a Republican Neo-Nazi!
Jeff Silberman,
Your nose grows with every statement you make. Hope you are getting paid for your lunacy…if not, you are wasting your time and ours.
It’s Allan or one of his pals, in all likelihood. They play these games.
You are fixated on the wrong person. That is one of your problems. Your fixation occupies a lot of your brain power and leads you into making stupid comments. That is why you are know as Anonymous the Stupid. I will, however, admit that I agree with Wise Old Owl.
Jeff, you have a very sick mind. Are you real, or a troll, or from Outer Space???
Mike,
When “The Democrats of Today are Insane Bolsheviks” makes such a statement, I rip a page out of his playbook and give it right back to him by calling him a “Republican Neo-Nazi.”
If he doesn’t want to be called such names, then he should stop his name-calling. Otherwise, two can play that game.
Case closed.
Jonathan Turley is a classic liberal, something that’s becoming quaint.
Where Did All The Classic Liberals* Go?
AOC, is that you? Thanks for taking the time out from conveniently ignoring the crises at the boarder to chime in!
Ms Gardner (like so many prosecutors), used her power for political purposes.
The tide has swung (at least right now) to the left and people who commit a crime that the Lefties dislike will pay.
The McCloskey’s were lucky to have the money to fight and be up against a local prosecutor.
God help you if you are poor or pursued by a federal prosecutor (look at the Capitol rioters).
The real damage is applying the law from a political perspective.
In certain jurisdictions, the severity of your punishment appears to depend on your political beliefs.
Once the law is corrupted into a political tool, it loses its unique position in society.
Ms Gardner dealt our society a blow.
A case that should have been tried.
The governor has already said they will be pardoned…no harm no foul.
hjf
Have you ever been arrested/fingerprinted, had your weapons confiscated, and had to write a check to an attorney?
Not to mention the emotional consequences of living with the possibility of prison.
And the reputational cost.
The bringing of charges, even if dropped, imposes a severe cost.
If you are charged, you pay, no matter the outcome.
Monumentcolorado,
You are so very right, and the legal system (if you can call it that), was so abusive to these two people. Another case where the actual victims were victimized by our legal system, and the real perpetrators went their merry way with no consequences at all. Sad, but true.
They are both very wealthy lawyers and should have just stayed inside their home. I think the law refers to protecting your home not your yard. They got publicity and that’s what they wanted.
Interesting thoughts Harry. What publicity are you talking about and how would that help them?
There was harm — in the clear message that if you try to defend yourself or your property from BLM/Antifa thugs, you will be considered the perpetrator, not the victim.