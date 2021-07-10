Former New York Times Editor: “I’m a Biased Journalist and I’m Okay With That.”

Wolfe was fired by the Times after she expressed the joy of watching the arrival of then-President-elect Joe Biden at Joint Base Andrews ahead of his inauguration by writing “I have chills.”
Now, in her column in the Washington Monthly, Wolfe insists that the is nothing incompatible with being biased and being a journalist. Indeed, she noted ever since she began as a journalist “angry people come out of their hidey-holes to yell at me.” It is certainly true that writers today are constantly barraged by trolls and critics. However, Wolfe then proceeded to fulfill that very stereotype by embracing bias as right and good in journalism. She attacks the very notion of objectivity that was once the touchstone of modern journalism.
“I’ve always believed it is better to be open about my views on the issues I cover, which for a long time have been war and international human rights. And yes, I often do write with an agenda—with an eye toward creating change. So yes, I am biased, and consciously so when it comes to certain subjects—especially when I’m reporting on criminality. But I don’t see that as a bad thing.”
According to Wolfe, the “bad thing” is the “relentless need to find objective balance” by news organization which “has actually led to dangerous imbalance—with outlets too often giving as much space to lies as to facts.” It is the liberal version of the “fake news” manta. Views that you reject are “lies” and thus you cannot publish lies as a journalist. Done.
While Wolfe insists in the end that “I work very hard to create unbiased journalism—that’s what a professional does,” she makes objectivity itself into a form of journalistic malpractice. She is not alone. Everyone agrees that journalists like other professionals have bias. However, the defining struggle of modern journalist was overcoming bias to report objectively on news stories. The new journalistic model flips that principle on its head. Now the bias is simply a preference for the truth and thus it is perfectly appropriate to frame news according to what you believe is true and correct.
We have have been discussing how writers, editors, commentators, and academics have embraced rising calls for censorship and speech controls, including President-elect Joe Biden and his key advisers. Even journalists are leading attacks on free speech and the free press. This includes academics rejecting the very concept of objectivity in journalism in favor of open advocacy. Columbia Journalism Dean and New Yorker writer Steve Coll has denounced how the First Amendment right to freedom of speech was being “weaponized” to protect disinformation. In an interview with The Stanford Daily, Stanford journalism professor, Ted Glasser, insisted that journalism needed to “free itself from this notion of objectivity to develop a sense of social justice.” He rejected the notion that the journalism is based on objectivity and said that he views “journalists as activists because journalism at its best — and indeed history at its best — is all about morality.” Thus, “Journalists need to be overt and candid advocates for social justice, and it’s hard to do that under the constraints of objectivity.”
These journalists are killing their very profession. While many now prefer to get their news for echo journalistic sources that offer consistent and confirming coverage, most people are not interested in learning about news through the filter of what Wolfe considers valid. For years, we have been discussing the decline of journalism values with the rise of open bias in the media. Now, a newly released report from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford has found something that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. The plunging level of trust reflects the loss of the premier news organizations to a type of woke journalism.
The Wolfe firing was a surprise given the New York Times’ heavy bias shown in the Cotton controversy and the tolerance shown for conspiracy theories from other writers. However, Wolfe’s defense sounds a lot like the closing argument of her editors in justifying her termination.
18 thoughts on “Former New York Times Editor: “I’m a Biased Journalist and I’m Okay With That.””
Turley writing about a biased journalist while he cashes checks from FOXNEWS and writes daily posts on his blog that are straight out of right-wing think tanks is just too much. Maybe he’s been hired by The Onion.
Off topic question: why are capital police setting up field offices in California and Florida we already have an FBI, state and local pd’s?
This came to me via an email this morning….and sums up the situation pretty well.
When we hoist the Black Flag and finally attend to matters I suggest we begin with the Media.
The Media including “Big Tech” must return to being purveyors of truth without censorship.
I suggest that task….remaking our Nation is left to the People due to the failures or complicity of our institutions to hold to the core concepts of the founding of this Nation.
“I think I’ve had discussions w/enough Boomer-tier Trump supporters who believe the 2020 election was fraudulent to extract a general theory about their perspective. It is also the perspective of most of the people at the Capitol on 1/6, and probably even Trump himself. 1/x
Most believe some or all of the theories involving midnight ballots, voting machines, etc, but what you find when you talk to them is that, while they’ll defend those positions w/info they got from Hannity or Breitbart or whatever, they’re not particularly attached to them. 2/x
Here are the facts – actual, confirmed facts – that shape their perspective: 1) The FBI/etc spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign. We now know that all involved knew it was fake from Day 1 (see: Brennan’s July 2016 memo, etc). 3/x
These are Tea Party people. The types who give their kids a pocket Constitution for their birthday and have Founding Fathers memes in their bios. The intel community spying on a presidential campaign using fake evidence (incl forged documents) is a big deal to them. 4/x
Everyone involved lied about their involvement as long as they could. We only learned the DNC paid for the manufactured evidence because of a court order. Comey denied on TV knowing the DNC paid for it, when we have emails from a year earlier proving that he knew. 5/x
This was true with everyone, from CIA Dir Brennan & Adam Schiff – who were on TV saying they’d seen clear evidence of collusion w/Russia, while admitting under oath behind closed doors that they hadn’t – all the way down the line. In the end we learned that it was ALL fake. 6/x
At first, many Trump ppl were worried there must be some collusion, because every media & intel agency wouldn’t make it up out of nothing. When it was clear that they had made it up, people expected a reckoning, and shed many illusions about their gov’t when it didn’t happen. 7/x
We know as fact: a) The Steele dossier was the sole evidence used to justify spying on the Trump campaign, b) The FBI knew the Steele dossier was a DNC op, c) Steele’s source told the FBI the info was unserious, d) they did not inform the court of any of this and kept spying. 8/x
Trump supporters know the collusion case front and back. They went from worrying the collusion must be real, to suspecting it might be fake, to realizing it was a scam, then watched as every institution – agencies, the press, Congress, academia – gaslit them for another year. 9/x
Worse, collusion was used to scare people away from working in the administration. They knew their entire lives would be investigated. Many quit because they were being bankrupted by legal fees. The DoJ, press, & gov’t destroyed lives and actively subverted an elected admin. 10/x
This is where people whose political identity was largely defined by a naive belief in what they learned in Civics class began to see the outline of a Regime that crossed all institutional boundaries. Because it had stepped out of the shadows to unite against an interloper. 11/x
GOP propaganda still has many of them thinking in terms of partisan binaries, but A LOT of Trump supporters see that the Regime is not partisan. They all know that the same institutions would have taken opposite sides if it was a Tulsi Gabbard vs Jeb Bush election. 12/x
It’s hard to describe to people on the left (who are used to thinking of gov’t as a conspiracy… Watergate, COINTELPRO, WMD, etc) how shocking & disillusioning this was for people who encourage their sons to enlist in the Army, and hate ppl who don’t stand for the Anthem. 13/x
They could have managed the shock if it only involved the government. But the behavior of the corporate press is really what radicalized them. They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or gov’t official, because they feel most betrayed by them. 14/x
The idea that the press is driven by ratings/sensationalism became untenable. If that were true, they’d be all over the Epstein story. The corporate press is the propaganda arm of the Regime they now see in outline. Nothing anyone says will ever make them unsee that, period. 15/x
This is profoundly disorienting. Many of them don’t know for certain whether ballots were faked in November 2020, but they know for absolute certain that the press, the FBI, etc would lie to them if there was. They have every reason to believe that, and it’s probably true. 16/x
They watched the press behave like animals for four years. Tens of millions of people will always see Kavanaugh as a gang rapist, based on nothing, because of CNN. And CNN seems proud of that. They led a lynch mob against a high school kid. They cheered on a summer of riots. 17/x
They always claimed the media had liberal bias, fine, whatever. They still thought the press would admit truth if they were cornered. Now they don’t. It’s a different thing to watch them invent stories whole cloth in order to destroy regular lives and spark mass violence. 18/x
Time Mag told us that during the 2020 riots, there were weekly conference calls involving, among others, leaders of the protests, the local officials who refused to stop them, and media people who framed them for political effect. In Ukraine we call that a color revolution. 19/x
Throughout the summer, Democrat governors took advantage of COVID to change voting procedures. It wasn’t just the mail-ins (they lowered signature matching standards, etc). After the collusion scam, the fake impeachment, Trump ppl expected shenanigans by now. 20/x
Re: “fake impeachment”, we now know that Trump’s request for Ukraine to cooperate w/the DOJ regarding Biden’s $ activities in Ukraine was in support of an active investigation being pursued by the FBI and Ukraine AG at the time, and so a completely legitimate request. 21/x
Then you get the Hunter laptop scandal. Big Tech ran a full-on censorship campaign against a major newspaper to protect a political candidate. Period. Everyone knows it, all of the Tech companies now admit it was a “mistake” – but, ya know, the election’s over, so who cares? 22/x
Goes w/o saying, but: If the NY Times had Don Jr’s laptop, full of pics of him smoking crack and engaging in group sex, lots of lurid family drama, emails describing direct corruption and backed up by the CEO of the company they were using, the NYT wouldn’t have been banned. 23/x
Think back: Stories about Trump being pissed on by Russian prostitutes and blackmailed by Putin were promoted as fact, and the only evidence was a document paid for by his opposition and disavowed by its source. The NY Post was banned for reporting on true information. 24/x
The reaction of Trump ppl to all this was not, “no fair!” That’s how they felt about Romney’s “binders of women” in 2012. This is different. Now they see, correctly, that every institution is captured by ppl who will use any means to exclude them from the political process. 25/x
And yet they showed up in record numbers to vote. He got 13m more votes than in 2016, 10m more than Clinton got! As election night dragged on, they allowed themselves some hope. But when the four critical swing states (and only those states) went dark at midnight, they knew. 26/x
Over the ensuing weeks, they got shuffled around by grifters and media scam artists selling them conspiracy theories. They latched onto one, then another increasingly absurd theory as they tried to put a concrete name on something very real. 27/x
Media & Tech did everything to make things worse. Everything about the election was strange – the changes to procedure, unprecedented mail-in voting, the delays, etc – but rather than admit that and make everything transparent, they banned discussion of it (even in DMs!). 28/x
Everyone knows that, just as Don Jr’s laptop would’ve been the story of the century, if everything about the election dispute was the same, except the parties were reversed, suspicions about the outcome would’ve been Taken Very Seriously. See 2016 for proof. 29/x
Even the courts’ refusal of the case gets nowhere w/them, because of how the opposition embraced mass political violence. They’ll say, w/good reason: What judge will stick his neck out for Trump knowing he’ll be destroyed in the media as a violent mob burns down his house? 30/x
It’s a fact, according to Time Magazine, that mass riots were planned in cities across the country if Trump won. Sure, they were “protests”, but they were planned by the same people as during the summer, and everyone knows what it would have meant. Judges have families, too. 31/x
Forget the ballot conspiracies. It’s a fact that governors used COVID to unconstitutionally alter election procedures (the Constitution states that only legislatures can do so) to help Biden to make up for a massive enthusiasm gap by gaming the mail-in ballot system. 32/x
They knew it was unconstitutional, it’s right there in plain English. But they knew the cases wouldn’t see court until after the election. And what judge will toss millions of ballots because a governor broke the rules? The threat of mass riots wasn’t implied, it was direct. 33/x
a) The entrenched bureaucracy & security state subverted Trump from Day 1, b) The press is part of the operation, c) Election rules were changed, d) Big Tech censors opposition, e) Political violence is legitimized & encouraged, f) Trump is banned from social media. 34/x
They were led down some rabbit holes, but they are absolutely right that their gov’t is monopolized by a Regime that believes they are beneath representation, and will observe no limits to keep them getting it. Trump fans should be happy he lost; it might’ve kept him alive. ”
Tucker. Carlson sees it right it appears from his comments being quoted.
How about this for a summary of the situation?
Very informative. And factual. But to those on the Left, it won’t make a bit of difference.
Bias is one thing, advocacy is another. Bias is the black letter part of journalism. It’s easy to spot. Advocacy not so much. Journalists often advocate by only accentuating the positives while omitting the negatives. They then build a wall around their “facts” that effectively block out all information,that throws shade on the message they want readers to receive. In effect, setting up a dynamic that puts all information they didn’t report in the fake news category.
When people like you talk about bias, I just laugh out loud. You are biased in favor of lying and cheating and violence. You used to be a legal commentator but now you are a right wing apologist ready to spew out anything the right wing offers. How dare a journalist be biased in favor of the truth.
How so ? Please cite an actual example where Turley has been incorrect about facts ? Or where what he has argued did not conform to the liberal traditions that have been the core of this countries values ?
To the extent Turley is “biased” it is that he has not yet figured out that the left is so completely wacko that almost nothing that is expressed by those on the left – even very prominent people on the left can be accepted as true anymore.
In fact as we have seen – the left and particular the presitgious leaders of the left have been WRONG about nearly everything of consequence.
And quite often have been KNOWINGLY wrong.
We were lied to about the source of Covid.
We were lied to about Russian election interference and collusion.
We were lied to about A vast assortment of claims of purported Russian disinformation.
We were lied to about the Biden family influence peddling syndicate.
We were lied to about the purported plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.
We have been told innumerable lies about the events of Jan 6.
Lie, upon lie, upon lie.
And these lies did not come from nut jobs like Alex Jones – they came from prominent leaders of the left or from people of responsibility withing our government. And they have been fawningly repeated by journalists.
My criticism of Turley is that he has not yet become skeptical enough of the claims of the left and the press.
You wonder why people beleive the election was stolen ?
Because the left has lied so much – because democratic senators, and govenors, and representatives have told bald faced lies.
Because they have ACTED using whatever official powers they had on those lies – that it is not at all difficult to beleive that many people in posistions of trust in government would act immorally to commit or allow election fraud – we can easily beleive that – because they have already done such things repeatedly.
We can beleive these things – because for those on the left – including the leaders of the democratic party – the ends justifies the means.
Morality for those on the left is defined as the ends justifies the means – and the virtuousness of the ends is an ideological presumption disconnected from reality.
Quite often not only do the ends justify the means for those on the left – but when the ends turn out to be poisonous – that is still OK.
Absolutely Turley is biased – TO THE LEFT – because he still has not fully grasped that the left today is NOT the left of the 60’s
Democrats and the left are dishonest liars whose only moral virtue is entirely in their own minds,
There is a reason that what we see today keeps getting compared to the Chinese cultural revolution or to 1984 or to the USSR – because it is very similar.
It is what you get when morality is conflated with ideology.
At least she had the nuggets to warn you that your reading her personal BS. Hey, these are the same people who were touting a President Avenatti, which some here thought was great.
Not much to say except that people who buy “news” from liars are fools.
The Lefties who follow WaPo, NYT, CNN et al are not looking for news, they are looking for confirmation bias.
Great, we all look to be entertained; I read science fiction, but at least that entertainment is honestly labeled.
My disagreement is that Lefties so often allow liars to shape their world views and then repeat those lies as gospel.
There are a lot of ugly words ro describe a person who chooses to be willingly duped, cuckold comes to mind.
Only one thought springs to mind, Ms. Wolfe: If I wanted your opinion, I would ask for it.
One of the many problems with bias is the strong possibility that the journalist could be dead wrong but they do not believe that could ever happen. It’s pure hubris. The interesting thing about this particular situation is that she got fired for speaking the plain, unvarnished truth (for once). Granted, it’s an ugly truth, but it confirms my observation that you can say anything you want in this country as long as it’s not true. AOC said something about how “it’s more important to be morally right than factually correct.” But the two are inextricably related.
I try not to comment when it doesn’t reflect Turley’s subject matter of an individual post. Because I really don’t want to hijack the Turley’s blog for my agenda. But I will only do this once.
Help me to understand this.
Hunter Biden, who has a curious history , to be kind, when it comes to using his father’s office for personal profit, is now an artist. It is said that he has a good chance of making millions of of his ” art”. And the solution from the White House to make sure there is not even the appearance of impropriety ( influence peddling) , is to keep the identities of all the buyers secret??? This is the definition of convoluted! If you want to assure that nothing hinky is going on you DISCLOSE all of the buyers and purchase prices. WTF is going on here?
This just shows how brazenly this administration will not be ” the most transparent in history “. Because of a totally complicet press, they don’t even fear questioning. Even Obama’ s ethics czar said this was ridiculous. Maybe if Hunter was selling ice cream the press might see fit to ask a pertinent question as that is the only subject that they seem to want to address.
And for those who want to rebut. Just for fun, try not to use the name Trump in your rebuttal just this one time Try not to make whataboutism the cornerstone of your reply. Please just stick to the topic addressed.
.
I TOTALLY, COMPLETELY AGREE WITH YOU. The whole suggestion that the Biden Administration is somehow “transparent” or even a welcomed change from the Trump era is going to be routinely challenged by more and more ‘liberal’ sources as we come closer to 2024. The suggestion that Biden’s crack-addict, morally-defunct remaining son has somehow EVER BEEN LEGITIMATE is beyond laughable. THIS WHOLE POLITICAL EXPERIENCE SINCE 2016 has just PROVEN THAT THE PEOPLE AROUND JOE BIDEN CONTROL EVERYTHING! (I suspect even what he eats, when he pisses… everything… certainly what he wears, what he says, they are poor arbiters of our Country’s wealth and power. RIGHT NOW THERE ARE ABOUT 70 YOUNG, ABLE-BODIED PEOPLE FROM SOUTH AMERICA LIVING IN THE SANTA YNEZ RIVERBED NEAR LOMPOC!!! They are all wearing new, trendy clothes, they have cell phones and eat at restaurants for every meal. When are THESE PEOPLE GOING TO NORMALIZE??? WHEN ARE THEIR NUMBERS GOING TO STOP GROWING???)
The problem with the Biden’s is not Hunter Biden.
With a few specific exceptions – Hunter Biden’s conduct – while disturbing is not illegal.
The real problem is Joe Biden’s conduct.
While a US Senator and later as Vice President his government powers were for sale.
Hunter Biden had nothing to sell, but for the fact that Joe Biden made has government powers available for sale.
What should be damning for those on the left is that they impeached Trump for seeking an investigation of the corruption of the Biden’s.
I want to say “in left wing nut world” – but Trump was impeached by every democrat in the house and senate – these are not supposed to be “wing nuts”.
According to the entire democratic leadership of this country – it is OK to engage in public corruption – but NOT OK to investigate it – if you are a republican.
Hunter Biden could not have used his fathers public office for personal gain if Joe Biden did not ALLOW Hunter to do so, and deliver on the promises that Hunter made.
While Hunter is pretty contemptable and despicable – we should read Hunter’s emails to his family about his father.
Hunter was just the salesman hawking access to and favors from Senator and then Vice President Biden to the personal profit of the entire rest of the Biden clan.
Hunter repeatedly whines about his role as the “bag man” for the family.
As more and more comes out – everything Hunter was involved in was influence peddling at the direction of his father.
Joe Biden epitomizes public corruption.
Advocacy journalism is not journalism. Just because they use the word “journalism” does not make it so.
