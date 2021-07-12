Today I have the pleasure of addressing Alabama political and business leaders in Alabama as the keynote speaker at the Electric Cities of Alabama Conference. The conference is being held at the Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores, Alabama. I will be speaking this morning on “Institutional Faith and Failure in the Age of Rage”, a discussion of how our institutions have functioned during these difficult times.
It is a spectacular location and I will be doing a couple travel blogs on the highlights of the trip. I am staying at Hilton’s The Lodge at Gulf State Park on the beach. It is incredible. More to come.
5 thoughts on “Turley Speaks To Alabama Business and Political Leaders on The Gulf Shore”
At your presentation, be sure NOT to mention your Fox colleague Mark Levin’s just released new book, “American Marxism.” Don’t denounce this book for ratcheting up the hostility in the culture war. Ignore the rage which will be engendered in the Left by your employer now calling Liberals “Marxists” and continue to pretend there is nothing to see here.
Have you no shame?
Word! I can’t seem to recall McCarthy-ism ever being a good look. And when you start getting rolled into the McCarthy side of McCarthy-ism it never wears well!
eb
Enjoy the speaking gig, Turley. Get in the water. Avoid the jellyfish. Write a blog post from underwater looking up above the surface. That point of view shift always adds different perspective and I highly recommend it.
peace.
eb
“I will be speaking this morning on “Institutional Faith and Failure in the Age of Rage”, a discussion of how our institutions have functioned during these difficult times.“
************************
Oughta be a short speech: “They haven’t.” But on the plus side you can get everyone to the beach earlier.
Having the great fortune of growing up with the Gulf of Mexico as my front yard and working in the area, I’ve attended many conferences there. It’s beautiful but tedious to sit through hours of speakers as you’re sitting inside while all the really good things are outside.
Suggestion, bring the attendees outside for your lecture. They’ll love you even more for your thoughtfulness.