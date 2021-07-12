Turley Speaks To Alabama Business and Political Leaders on The Gulf Shore

Today I have the pleasure of addressing Alabama political and business leaders in Alabama as the keynote speaker at the Electric Cities of Alabama Conference. The conference is being held at the Lodge at Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores, Alabama. I will be speaking this morning on “Institutional Faith and Failure in the Age of Rage”, a discussion of how our institutions have functioned during these difficult times.

It is a spectacular location and I will be doing a couple travel blogs on the highlights of the trip. I am staying at Hilton’s The Lodge at Gulf State Park on the beach. It is incredible. More to come.

