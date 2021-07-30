The Second Amendment Is About Rifles Not Racism

Below is my column on academic work claiming that the Second Amendment is a relic of slavery. The reframing of the debate follows a familiar pattern in academia. Indeed, the same type of sweeping (and unchallenged) generalities was used recently to declare Olympic surfing a relic of American imperialism. The framing of such claims often precede any search for the facts. However, academics know that there is an eager and unquestioning audience for such publications. Conversely, those academics challenging such claims risk isolation and shunning in today’s intolerant environment. What is most striking about this latest claim is that it is directly and comprehensively contradicted by historical sources. Yet, there are relatively few academics who have publicly challenged the claims as media heralds the theory as a type of breakthrough publication. As discussed earlier, the theory is neither new nor well-founded.
Here is the column:
Racism seems to be the most common denominator of today’s political controversies. Issues long debated over other grounds — the Senate’s filibuster rule, voter ID laws, even standardized testing, math, statistics and meritocracy — have all been reframed as a choice between racism and equality.
The reframing of such issues in racial terms removes any need to respond to other issues — and it relieves advocates of defending the racism charge. It may be the ultimate conversation stopper — but that advantage is precisely its weakness, particularly when racist roots are less than evident.
The latest example comes from the American Civil Liberties Union, which posted a discussion of how the Second Amendment is a product of racism. Supporting commentary explained how “Anti-Blackness determined the inclusion of the Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights, and has informed the unequal and racist application of gun laws.”
Some media and legal commentators have fawned over a new book, “The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America,” by Dr. Carol Anderson, chair of Emory University’s Black Studies Department. Anderson claims the Second Amendment “was designed and has consistently been constructed to keep African Americans powerless and vulnerable.” In interviews with media outlets like CNN and NPR, her theory was not challenged on the Second Amendment’s history or purpose, despite overwhelming (and largely ignored) evidence to the contrary. Instead, NPR breathlessly billed its interview as “Historian Carol Anderson Uncovers The Racist Roots Of The Second Amendment.”
Slavery was a matter discussed both at the Declaration of Independence and during the Constitutional debates. However, the suggestion that it was a primary motivation for the Second Amendment is utter nonsense.
States opposed to slavery, like Vermont, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island, had precursor state constitutional provisions recognizing the right to bear arms. In his famous 1770 defense of Capt. Thomas Preston in the Boston Massacre trial, John Adams declared that British soldiers had a right to defend themselves since “here every private person is authorized to arm himself.” His second cousin and co-Founding Father, Samuel Adams, was vehemently anti-slavery and equally supportive of the right to bear arms.
Guns were viewed as essential in much of America, which was then a frontier nation, needed for food — but also to protect a free people from tyranny and other threats. (The Minutemen at Concord, after all, were not running to a Klan meeting in 1775.) Law enforcement was relatively scarce at the time, even in the more populous states — but, of course, some writers today claim the first police departments were products of slavery, too, used to enforce that system and to recapture escaped slaves.
The latest claim is reminiscent of the controversy over “The 1619 Project” produced by New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who claimed the American Revolution was motivated in large part to preserve slavery. Hannah-Jones clearly came up with her framing before looking at the facts, which directly contradict her claim. While at least one historian objected during the fact-checking process, it was published and only later corrected, along with other errors.
The Second Amendment claim is equally unfounded, but the argument allows for advocates to argue that this original “antiblackness” continues to shape “the unequal and racist application of gun laws.” This argument is maintained despite the fact that a quarter of African Americans are gun owners (compared with 36 percent of whites) and gun sales have been increasing in the African American community. Some African Americans have long viewed guns as an equalizer, including escaped slave and famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass, who, in an editorial, heralded the power of “a good revolver, a steady hand.” Gun ownership has a long, fiercely defended tradition in the Black community. Indeed, Ida B. Wells, one of the most prominent anti-lynching activists, declared: “The Winchester Rifle deserves a place of honor in every Black home.”
For decades, the meaning of the Second Amendment wallowed in a debate over whether the right to bear arms is an individual right. Gun-control advocates lost that debate before the Supreme Court in 2008. Now, however, critics can dispense with such long-standing arguments by claiming the amendment is a relic of slavery and a tool of racism. That instantly converts any Second Amendment defenders into advocates not of freedom but of anti-blackness and oppression. It simplifies the argument and silences opposing views.
Indeed, in today’s standard, it is not enough to be non-racist, you must prove yourself to be anti-racist. Yet it is hard to establish yourself as anti-racist if you are defending rules or amendments or countries already decried as being racist. Moreover, if you are trained to view everything through an anti-racist lens, it can become the only discernible option — like the old military adage that “if you only have a hammer, every problem looks like a nail.”
It is even dangerous today to observe that any given legal problem is not a problem of racism. Some are; many are not. But if everything is a product or relic of racism, the “racism” label becomes less notable or less imperative to address.
There is no need to rewrite history. Racism permeates our history, including a war in which hundreds of thousands of many races died to end slavery in this country.
We have continued that struggle through the Civil Rights period and into the current day. But those efforts are hampered, not advanced, by converting all political disputes into zero-sum fights over racism, which leaves little room for debate and even less room for persuasion.
The resulting silence is not evidence of consensus but of intimidation. Racism is real, but it cannot be defeated if it is reduced to a political trump card.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
26 thoughts on “The Second Amendment Is About Rifles Not Racism”
“That instantly converts any Second Amendment defenders into advocates not of freedom but of anti-blackness and oppression. It simplifies the argument and silences opposing views.”
Only for the people with a platform that get heard. Most of us have no problem defending the second against any kind of stupid argument such as racism.
Marxist academics know they can reframe historical fact and the proletariat will believe after having been indoctrinated in a public education system that stopped teaching critical analysis many years ago.
A gun is an equalizer. When a crowd of Democrat Klansmen wearing white while carrying crosses and a match surround a black person’s door, that gun became an equalizer. I’ll bet those KKK members thought twice about setting fires to the crosses with a rifle pointed at their heads.
“ Gun-control advocates lost that debate before the Supreme Court in 2008.”
Ah yes, the infamous Heller ruling. Turley, you conveniently left out the sad fact that the late justice Scalia’s opinion was badly flawed. Scalia, a constitutional originalist, betrayed his own philosophy due to the fact that it would have forced him to recognize that the 2nd amendment was never about an individual right to bear arms.
Scalia deliberately ignored the intent of the 2nd amendment’s author. He didn’t bother to dive into his intent because it contradicted the very belief of what the 2nd amendment is interpreted today.
Scalia relied solely on the text, arbitrarily dividing the Amendment into two parts. The first , “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State”, he called the prefatory clause. The second part, “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” he called the operative clause. Claiming that second part was all that really mattered; Scalia discarded as irrelevant that inconvenient reference to a “state militia.”
Scalia didn’t want to delve into Madison’s intent. Because it would undermine his own view of the 2nd amendment. So he chose to do what many originalists oppose. Interpreted the constitution as a living document.
You know not much about what a Militia is….and how it is armed and equipped.
Those Minutemen of History were a Militia and supplied their own weapons, ammunition, and equipment.
You are entitled to your opinion but you certainly are entitled to your own false facts.
Face it, race is a weapon being used by leftists to dismantle the United States and make it subject to Maoism. As for the Second Amendment, it’s not about rifles, it’s about military forces at the state and local level to defend against a tyrannical government. This was commonly taught until leftists took over education and started linking it to the National Guard, which didn’t exist prior to the Twentieth Century.
Critical race theory insists that racism is present in all interactions and the task is not to determine if it is there (it always is), but to identify how it manifests itself. So get used to a lot more bizarre interpretations of not only history but of current events, as well, as otherwise clever but fanatical believers torture history, facts and logic in order to reach ill-founded conclusions that are in line with that ideology.
Commenter Svelaz, here, is a great example of that. Svelaz finds minor facts or factoids and then tortures them to reach sweeping conclusions that do not even follow from his/her own logic. Comment at 9:34am good case in point–Madison’s original formulation was to exempt those with religious objections, such as Quakers, from having to arm themselves and serve in the militia–it has nothing to do with racism, but Svelaz takes that clause and leaps to find racism where is it obvious none existed.
Racism was and is a terrible thing, it is real and we should all be aware of its existence and oppose it where it appears. But, it is not EVERYTHING, any more than “The Jews” were the cause of everything wrong in Germany as Hitler said, or all the problems of the Russian countryside were the fault of the kulaks, per Stalin. And I make those comparisons knowing full well what I am saying.
Turley is certainly entitled to his opinions, but not his own facts.
Citing one historian objecting to ONE issue is not proof that the 1619 project’s general point is not true. In fact the very same historians he claims criticize the project point out that they all agree the 1619 project does indeed merit discussion and it’s general ideas are valid. Only a few issues are objectionable. However this is just a couple of historians among many. And many don’t disagree with the premise of the 1619’s premise.
Turley cited states that opposed slavery as having state constitutions having rights to bear arms. What Turley leaves out is the fact that all with the exception of Pennsylvania had constitutional amendments dealing specifically with militias, not individuals. Only Pennsylvania had a specific constitutional right for individuals to bear arms. The other states had poor and often unreliable militias and the need for states to regulate them more uniformly was the reason why they had their constitutions include the right of militias to bear arms.
Southern states had the same issues, BUT they also had the ADDITIONAL problem of dealing with slave revolts which militias were more often employed for instead of fighting the British at the time. The south had more incentives to trade with the British than they did with the north. Hence the relatively little attention the British had for southern states.
This isn’t a reframing of history as Turley wants to characterize this. It’s a more truthful view of our history which has always been dressed in the most patriotic view possible and sweeping the ugly realities of what it really was about. Keeping the slave trade alive. This is way we had a civil war. Because many in the south stood to lose a lot if the slave trade were to cease being an economic benefit.
Don’t you understand that militias were made up of individuals?
The Framers were dyslectic and when the printed version of the Second Amendment came out they did not correct the sentence.
“The right to arm bears”. Not: “The right to bear arms.”
Bears were recruited into the militias in those days. They were given weapons. The Brits complained. So did some Indian tribes.
“ There is no need to rewrite history. Racism permeates our history, including a war in which hundreds of thousands of many races died to end slavery in this country.
We have continued that struggle through the Civil Rights period and into the current day. But those efforts are hampered, not advanced, by converting all political disputes into zero-sum fights over racism, which leaves little room for debate and even less room for persuasion.”
This where Turley’s point touches on what CRT has brought up. Racism being an integral part of the creation of this nation.
When one delves deeper into the history that shaped this country it is inescapable that slavery and the racism that comes with it played a crucial part in the creation of the constitution when it was first ratified. The slave trade was indeed big business, so much so that it played a significant role in building this country. The south was heavily dependent on slavery to keep its economy afloat. Slavery was indeed very much a part of the north too. But, in the north the notion of keeping another human being as property became more and more immoral and unnecessary. In the south that sentiment was seen more of a threat to their way of life.
The 2nd amendment was a guarantee that southern states, who were reliant upon slave labor, had the independent ability to keep their slave population in check. Nothing was more frightening to southern slave owners than a rebellion and the increasing population of slaves posed a threat to their own interests if they had no real means to squash these rebellions. The first sentence in the amendment “ a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State” was geared towards these states dependent on slavery.
Now I’m not saying that there was no concern about the British coming to take weapons. That certainly was an important issue as well, but the real reason for the 2nd amendment was because of the need to keep slave rebellions at bay. The British were moving away from the slave trade and the notion of slavery in general and states that were still dependent on it were afraid their source of labor was going to be threatened. To ensure it was not the 2nd amendment was included in the constitution.
Once again, another revisionist speaks. Lincoln did not invade the seceded states to “end slavery,” he wanted to preserve the union. It wasn’t until it became obvious that support for the war was waning that he made slavery an issue. Even then, it was purely a military proclamation with no basis on law and was designed to deprive the South of a source of labor. Remember that no slaves were freed in states that hadn’t seceded or in Tennessee, which was under the control of a puppet government.
but the real reason for the 2nd amendment was because of the need to keep slave rebellions at bay
Go back and read the post about confusing correlation with causation.
The Bill of Rights was added, after the Constitution was delivered to the states for ratification. The NEED arose because the people, had lived for generations as independent states. Self governing, and fighting with the King of England for freedom to live their lives. The idea of swapping a tyrant, with limitless power across the Ocean, to a home grown all powerful Federal Government, was a non starter.
What, the people asked, would keep the newly formed federal government from taking over where the King left off? The framers looked at the abuses of the King and knew the way to protect the people is enumerate actions that were outside the power of the new government.
Welcome the birth of the Bill of Rig. hts. The people feared the govt established religion would rule like the Church of Englland, they feared the govt would shut down printing presses like the King had done, They feared the govt would follow the King and strip guns from the people, and rule with the army. They feared the new government army would roam across the land and “quarter” at farms, using their feed for their horses and animals for the meals.
This is all part of the historical record
Expert and all knowing Constitutional scholar B.H. Obama says its filled with “negative” rights. Things the federal CAN’T do.
He fails to note it does identify activities and freedoms the people have a God given, inalienable right to exercise,
Being a member of a black studies, women’s studies, ethnic studies, etc. department is like saying that you couldn’t get a degree or a job in a real science or humanities department, so you brushed up on your lefty lingo and landed a position in one of those less credible, easy-going niches where you can ignore data and simply regurgitate the rhetoric. And only naive and pandering “news” outlets like NPR, or even more discredited ones like CNN would attempt to give you the credibility you so obviously lack. In fact, CNN is the perfect outlet for an interview with this ignorant academic, because CNN specializes in factless dissemination of liberal nonsense (“mostly peaceful protests” as fires raged in the background is only the most photogenic). Liberals have created their own “fact-free” echo chamber where they never have to confront reality.
Svelaz – Thanks for your informative comment.
In a perverse way calling everything racist until the term no longer has any meaning may ultimately end race as an issue anyone takes seriously. It will make it impossible to address any real cases of racism.
I read this, it’s spot on. The second Amendments about the right to defend and obviously was targeting the disarming of civilians by British troops, the idea being if our people are armed the govt won’t be so quick to oppress, i get that. Not sure why its such a difficult concept. Today of course it’s meaning pales in comparison to colonial times when Muskets were the order of the day, and owning small arms doesn’t really give a huge advantage to a govt with Apache attack copters, M1 Abrams and tactical nukes, but yea, that was the obvious intent.
But as for defeating racism, how does one regulate thought? Honestly and I know I will catch crap for this but as much as I despise racism, and I do, I hate it when a man looks at someone and thinks because they are of a race they must be a certain way, but that being said, its America, right? Doesn’t freedom include the right to be racist. I mean I know lots of people who are racist and don’t like black people, or Mexican people, and I know black people who don’t like white people. I disagree with their thinking but I believe they have a right to think it. We can’t wage “war” on peoples thoughts, instead maybe just learn to all get along a little better and live with the fact that there may be people living in the same country, city and town as you that doesn’t think the same way as you.
We definitely can restrict the right to discriminate based on race, but we can’t really wage a war on how people think. And doing so will just reinforce those feelings, not remove them.
I think the real problem is too many people with nothing to do these days, worrying about what someone else is thinking, maybe if people just focused on working more then they’d find those things that drove them crazy sitting up all night tapping on their phones, suddenly don’t mean as much and they can turn their attention to developing their lives, gifts and talents and enjoying their families. We spend far too much time worrying about making sure everyone “thinks” the right way these days and not enough time addressing our own lives and families and careers. You can’t regulate thought, and you can’t wage a war on how people choose to think. Any such struggle is a losing battle.
owning small arms doesn’t really give a huge advantage to a govt with Apache attack copters, M1 Abrams and tactical nukes, but yea, that was the obvious intent.
You have never read history, or is seems care enough about current events to know what is happening today.
Afghanistan must be the most powerful military power on the planet because the well known largest most powerful military powers have all left the nation as losers.
But the far more basic question must be answered. Would the military violate the constitution and operate on US Soil? Would that Apache Attack Helicopter pilot strafe his home town?
“Tribalism” may be the real harm Americans should be concerned about. Instead of “Team USA” many are “Team GOP”, “Team Democrat”, white, black, straight or LGBT.
Political parties were never designed into the American system and many of the Framers of the Constitution would only support European style political parties if they created “healthy competition” that benefitted the nation. Parties have divided not united Americans and most other nations.
Seems to me that patriotic Americans should embrace everyone from Rednecks to LGBT Americans, instead of hating our fellow citizens. It’s healthy to hear different vantage points, even ideas we don’t agree with.
I don’t usually respond to comments in here especially with fake names on them and am not going to make a habit of it but I read this comment and its so well stated and so spot on that it needs to be recognized. This is exactly the problem as I’ve pointed out many times as well. This. Not one word being uttered by either liberals or conservatives in here along party lines matters. All that’s white noise designed to keep the two sides arguing and the media raking in the dough, the government maintaining control by keeping a people divided. It’s old school, dates back to Julius Caesar “divide et impera” or “divide and rule”, its how govts keep opposing factions from rising. By dividing the population a ruler can keep them arguing, keep “their side” fighting their points for them and keep the people from collectively reflecting on any oppressive measures or skullduggery behind the scenes. If republicans or democrats really cared about the country, they’d wake up and realize they are being played. Played like a cheap plastic banjo.
If they want to do something for the country, they’ll take off their partisan blinders and start figuring out how to live with each other again and stop following the news channels, CNN, FOX, MSNBC until they start producing news again and not editorialized party line dogma. Our nations being torn apart alright but its not one side or the other. Its both, because people apparently these days are too stupid to know when they’re being played.
Like I said I don’t usually respond to any comments on this site, don’t usually have the time or inclination but this morning I am home and read this, and I don’t know who you are but I hope you keep saying this over and over and shouting it from the rooftops. This is what people need to hear. Right there. What you said.
You said it right.
The Second Amendment is about empowerment.
Minorities, the physically frail, the oppressed, are all strengthened by the Second.
Only those who have the power fear an armed citizen.
Once again, Lefties are claiming that up is down.
One more reason that people with common sense cannot relate to Lefty academics.
If anyone really researched why the second amendment was created one would come to realize it really does have its roots in racism, particularly slavery.
The 2nd amendment as we know it was not the original. It was one of several drafts.
Here is Madison’s first draft of the Second Amendment:
“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed, a well-armed and well-regulated militia being the best security of a free country; but no person religiously scrupulous of bearing arms shall be compelled to render military service in person.”
James Madison’s intent was not what we commonly know as the 2nd amendment today. His draft was modified by committee not by Madison himself.
It was so that southern states would be able to maintain militias to quell slave rebellions. They were afraid the federal government wouldn’t support their need for slaves if they had a federal military. The southern states WANTED the ability to keep slaves in check by using militias. The infringement portion of the amendment was to prevent the federal government from disbanding such militias. It wasn’t about an individual right to bear arms. Free slaves were not allowed to bear arms. If it was indeed an individual right those freed slaves would have had a right to bear arms too.
There were many reasons why the various states in colonial America adopted the 2nd Amendment. To reduce this complexity to “racism” is ridiculous. But that seems to be the agenda of the lunatic left — reduce everything to a common denominator because complexity makes their heads explode.
Giocon1,
“ There were many reasons why the various states in colonial America adopted the 2nd Amendment. To reduce this complexity to “racism” is ridiculous.”
It may seem ridiculous, but it’s also true. The British was not the only reason why the 2nd amendment was created. It was one of several. It may be an inconvenience to many that racism does have a heavy hand in its creation. The fact of the matter is the historical record supports it.
We learn of history by learning it like learning about the Bible using the children’s version and believing it to be THE correct version only to learn that the more gruesome and brutal details of the real Bible don’t conform to the history one learned by reading the children’s version. You wouldn’t know about the incestuous marriages and cruel truths about beloved characters in the children’s version.
Clearly Turley suffers from just such naïveté about why he doesn’t see racism as a fundamental component of our national history.
Gun control was a major part of Jim Crow laws in the post reconstruction South. Limiting the ability of freed slaves and their descendants to defend themselves was and is still racist.
Monumentcolorado,
“ Only those who have the power fear an armed citizen.
Once again, Lefties are claiming that up is down.”
That statement is right, HOWEVER. You also have the inconvenient fact that a majority of the constitution’s framers were slave owners too. As you do aptly stated, “only those who have power fear an armed citizen”. Slave owners also feared armed slaves. Freed slaves or any black individuals living in the north had no right to bear arms. They were specifically forbidden from owning arms. Many people don’t realize that just because former slaves were free in the north they were not allowed to have arms by law. Many who joined the Union army in the beginning were not allowed to carry arms. Their jobs involved being drummers or flag bearers, they were only there to do menial labor such as digging trenches and clearing up the dead. In July 1862, Congress passed a law permitting black men to enlist at a pay rate of $10 per month ($3 less than the pay of a white private). But Congress left it up to the president to determine the duties of black volunteers. Lincoln decided that any blacks enlisting into the army were to be used only as laborers and not trained as combat soldiers.
Ironically it was in Louisiana where black confederate regiments were first created. But soon after they joined the Union in fighting the south.