Supreme Court Delivers New Rebuke to the Biden Administration in Reinstating the “Remain in Mexico”

The Biden Administration has racked up a long line of losses in federal courts in what is one of the worst records in the first six months of any modern presidency. While most Administrations tend to minimize such test cases to avoid creating bad precedent, the Biden Administration has litigated with an utter abandon — elevating political over legal considerations in litigation. The latest is one of the most disturbing. This week the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down President Biden’s renewal of the controversial eviction moratorium. It was the second time that a majority of justices declared the moratorium as unconstitutional but, as in other areas, the Biden Administration has become openly and chillingly dismissive of such legal considerations.
The unconstitutionality of the moratorium was never in serious doubt but Biden admitted that he ignored the advice of his own White House Counsel and virtually all of legal experts consulted by the White House. At the urging of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden then called Harvard Professor Laurence Tribe who reportedly told him that he could go ahead with a new order even though a majority of Supreme Court justice previously declared it unconstitutional. In following Tribe’s advice, the Biden Administration increased the justices rejecting the basis for the moratorium from 5 or 6 members.
In the prior decision, the Court ruled 5-4 decision in Alabama Association of Realtors v. Department of Health and Human Services to keep the CDC moratorium in place but five of the justices noted that the CDC order as unconstitutional. Surprisingly, Justice Brett Kavanaugh (who supplied the fifth vote in favor of the CDC to allow the law to simply expire in a few days rather than strike it down) stated that the order was unconstitutional due to the lack of authority for the CDC to issue such moratoriums.
Yet, Democratic members and groups pressured Biden for a new extension of the moratorium. In a shockingly frank press conference, Biden admitted “The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster.” However, he added that he was able to find “several key scholars who think that it may and it’s worth the effort.” Biden admitted that it was “worth the effort” because they could try to get money out the door before being declared by the courts as acting unlawfully.
Many of us opined at the time that “several key scholars” was likely one scholar: Tribe. Democrats have long learned that, when they are considering lead footing the law, the light is always green at the corner of Constitution and Tribe.
So soon there after, the Biden Administration issued the order and both the trial and appellate courts stated the obvious that the order was clearly unlawful. Undeterred, the Biden Administration appealed to the Supreme Court which declared that it was “virtually certain” that the order would be struck down for the various reasons stated by many of us, including Biden’s own White House counsel.
Biden expressly discarded with the constitutional considerations in favor of political expediency, even though it meant spending massive federal funds without legal authority. It is a lawless attitude that becoming a signature for this Administration. The Administration has continued to unilaterally end policies without complying with federal laws despite equally clear authority from the Supreme Court. Recently, the Administration was reversed by the Supreme Court in ending the Trump “Remain in Mexico” (RIM) policy along the Southern Border. The lower court found that Biden violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA) in taking the action without satisfying federal requirements for a full consideration of objections and countervailing facts. It is the same basis that Democrats used to successfully challenge some Trump immigration policy changes.
When the APA attack was used against the Trump Administration, I wrote that Democrats might regret the effort when the same attack is used against a successor Democratic president. Now it has. The response has been . . . well . . . Trumpian. The media and Democrats (who previously celebrated this very legal challenge) are denouncing its use as raw partisanship by rogue judges. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio attacked the Supreme Court as a “group of right-wing extremists” for the ruling.
On CNN, host Jim Sciutto lashed out at the justices who upheld the lower court and reinstated the policy: “Explain to me how — the Supreme Court is supposed to be on principle and precedent. How can you have conservative justices who for years have been talking publicly about the president has these powers, we respect and support a broad executive power. How do they manage that?”
The problem is that the Court previously ruled in the same way against Trump. In 2020, Chief Justice Roberts voted with four liberal justices to block Trump’s effort to suspend the the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program unilaterally put into place by President Barack Obama. While Scuitto lashed out at the conservatives for supposedly switching their views for political reasons, he entirely ignored the three justices who voted to block Trump’s anti-DACA policy on the same grounds that they rejected in reviewing Biden’s anti-RIM policy.
Biden’s disregard for such legal authority has become manifest in other areas. Recently, Biden made an astonishing pledge that he would effectively subsidize any teachers who defied Florida law on the mask mandates. The President declared that, if any teacher faced a cut in pay, “the money from the American rescue plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100%.” That is an unprecedented promise to effectively indemnify the violation of state law or orders by a president. It is not clear if Biden thought out the implications of his promise since it could force the federal government to effectively take over large part of the state educational budgets. Likewise, if a teacher is fired, will Biden pay an effective pension in return for defying the Florida law.
What is most worrisome about these moves by the Biden admission is that they are neither subtle nor defensible. They are acts in open defiance of the existing law or recent rulings of the Supreme Court. After running on returning the country to strict adherence to “the rule of law, our Constitution,” Biden is honoring that pledge primarily in the breach.
7 thoughts on “Supreme Court Delivers New Rebuke to the Biden Administration in Reinstating the “Remain in Mexico””
You don’t have to read between the lines with Biden. He is nakedly inept and desperate, and this comes out with refreshing candor. His “legal experts” is a classic. He doesn’t care about losing from SCOTUS as long as the Dems base gets to see how much he “cares” about them. Let’s face it: the country is still under their domination no matter what the Court does.
The formula for Progressive governance is to envision an outcome and then plow through every check and balance to get there. The carnage left in the wake is simply collateral damage. Biden’s Afghanistan strategy is the perfect example.
Why do conservatives worry about the Left disregarding the rule of law?
“The Biden Administration has racked up a long line of losses in federal courts in what is one of the worst records in the first six months of any modern presidency.” (See above.)
Biden admitted that the CDC enacting an eviction moratorium was unconstitutional. The SCOTUS remarked it was unconstitutional, but allowed it to reach its rapidly approaching sunset to avoid chaos. Biden Admin wished to repeat it.
Biden is not enforcing federal immigration law.
It was against the law to force anyone to take any vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization. This authorization allows willing participants to receive a vaccine still undergoing the approval process. Yet federal employees and contractors were mandated, while the Administration encouraged states and businesses to mandate it. There was a law against this that apparently was thrown out the window.
The Left suspends the law in many cases for the homeless, mentally ill, and drug addicts (https://da.lacounty.gov/sites/default/files/pdf/SPECIAL-DIRECTIVE-20-07.pdf)
The Left rioted, looted, and committed arson with virtual impunity. Most were not charged. Those who were, were mostly diverted to counseling. As long as they rioted for BLM or Antifa or similar Left cause.
The Left keeps releasing prisoners early from jail, or fails to charge them, drastically increasing crime.
The Left regularly violates the Civil Rights act with CRT and similar racist, bigoted ideology, teaching its precepts in schools.
The Left promoted the defund the police movement, which resulted in massive increases in crimes, including murder, in affected areas. Cops are now quitting, transferring, and retiring in record numbers.
The list is long, but this is sufficient taste. It’s utter lawlessness while the elites have their gated communities and armed security.
Did someone once say “elections have consequences”? Seems we should have considered more than angry orange man tweets when voting this last time.
I agree.
I had to have surgery a few years back. My surgeon had the reputation of being a jerk. My PCP warned me ahead of time, “This doctor has a reputation for no bedside manner. Having said that, he is the very best and he did my wife’s surgery.”
He did the surgery and I never had any complications. His nurse told me that his OR time was significantly shorter than other surgeons and his outcomes far better. The same is true for leaders.
The world is a very dangerous place. We don’t need nice people in charge of national security. We need the best. Can you imagine if the 46th President were a GI surgeon. Would you trust him? Would you let him operate?
So…he just ignores the SCOTUS with impunity! There is NO consequence for his actions at all.. or for that matter ANY POTUS! They can simply ignore the Courts ruling and do what they want. Why do we have a republic? I was ADAMNATLY opposed to Trump issuing EO’s as I was Obama and Bush. If they can not get what they want done through the system we have, then it is moot on its face!
To be expected from an inept group of sycophants who have absolutely no idea how to run a family, much less a democracy …