Suicide Torts: Recent Bizarre Cases Raise Questions Over “Jumper” Liability

A couple of bizarre recent cases raise a question that we occasionally discuss in my torts class: the liability for suicidal acts, particularly jumping from buildings. This week, a 31-year-old man jumped from a high-rise in Jersey City, New Jersey and landed on a BMW. The car was heavily damaged but he was able to walk away after plunging nine floors.
A witness said that the man stood up and asked “what happened?”
What happened was that he landed on roof of the car and fell through the sun roof.
The witness took photos and videos of the aftermath, including graphic footage of the man who was soon screaming in pain. He initially refused help and said that he wanted to die.
Recently, a man jumped from a parking garage in San Diego, Calif., and landed on a woman who was walking with a date below. She was killed but he initially survived. He later died at the hospital.
These cases raise the question of whether a suicide survivor (or a decedent’s estate) can be sued for intentional or negligent acts.
Intentional torts can be based on either actual intent or reckless conduct. A suicidal jump is clearly reckless. Likewise, intentional infliction of emotional distress can be based on “extreme and outrageous conduct intentionally or recklessly causes severe emotional distress to another is subject to liability for such emotional distress, and if bodily harm to the other results from it, for such bodily harm.”
A suicidal jump is also clearly negligent. RESTATEMENT (SECOND) OF TORTS § 283B (1965) (“Unless the actor is a child, his insanity or other mental deficiency does not relieve the actor from liability for conduct which does not conform to the standard of a reasonable man under like circumstances.”). Indeed, as an unlawful act under most state laws, it is negligent per se.
The most obvious defense is insanity, but that is not widely accepted as a defense to an intentional tort or negligent tort.
The basis for this rule is often expressed to (1) guarantee that victims are “made whole” for injuries by the accused or guardians of the accused and (2) avoid the abuse of such a defense by those who feign mental illness. There are also rationales for giving incentives to families and guardians to take precautions to protect other’s from unstable loved ones.
States can differ in their approaches, though most follow this rule. In my class, we often discuss the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling in Breunig v. American Family Ins. Co. where the defendant caused a crash when she had a delusion that she could fly like Batman — resulting in a head-on collusion. (This may have been conclusive proof of insanity since Batman cannot in fact fly). The court noted:
“We think the statement that insanity is no defense is too broad when it is applied to a negligence case where the driver is suddenly overcome without forewarning by a mental disability or disorder which incapacitates him from conforming his conduct to the standards of a reasonable man under like circumstances. These are rare cases indeed, but their rarity is no reason for overlooking their existence and the justification which is the basis of the whole doctrine of liability for negligence, i.e., that it is unjust to hold a man responsible for his conduct which he is incapable of avoiding and which incapacity was unknown to him prior to the accident. . . . All we hold is that a sudden mental incapacity equivalent in its effect to such physical causes as a sudden heart attack, epileptic seizure, stroke, or fainting should be treated alike.”
The lack of an insanity defense or a “subjective standard” has long been criticized by legal experts, including my late colleague David Seidelson. See David Seidelson, Reasonable Expectations and Subjective Standards in Negligence Law: The Minor, the Mentally Impaired, and the Mentally Incompetent, 50 GEO. WASH. L. REV. 17, 38-44 (1981) (calling the tort standard for mentally ill “almost facially unfathomable” and arguing for adoption of subjective standard).
Notably this barrier is largely lifted for children who are compared to a reasonable “child of like age, intelligence[, capacity] and experience,” which can include mental disabilities. RESTATEMENT (SECOND) TORTS § 283A (AM. LAW INST.1965).
Thus, under the common law, a suicidal person or the estate of that person can be sued for damages or deaths caused by a suicidal act, including the recent wrongful death in San Diego. Likewise, the New York jumper can be liable for the damage to the car after he recovers. He can also be liable for the emotional distress in some cases.
However, absent a physical injury, New York limits negligent infliction of emotional distress claims to “immediate family members” who are bystanders. Thus in Trombetta v. Conklin, 82 N.Y.2d 549 (1993), the plaintiff was the adult niece of a woman who was killed. However, she was not deemed an immediate family member under the New York standard. A stranger would obviously also be barred from recovery on the basis of being a pedestrian.
13 thoughts on “Suicide Torts: Recent Bizarre Cases Raise Questions Over “Jumper” Liability”
South Carolina’s 100 year old legal dynasty rocked
Attorney Alex Murdaugh himself ended up in handcuffs on Sept. 16 after concocting a bizarre scheme to stage his own suicide to look like a murder.
Unsolved killing of a mother and son. Millions of dollars in stolen funds. Fresh investigations into a fatal boat crash and a housekeeper’s deadly fall.
The mysteries swirling around this lawyer and his family in South Carolina have gotten only more tragic and perplexing this summer, and with them have come two arrests, stunning twists and intricate theories.
It seems this post equally applies to your career strategy of late, Jon.
Im offended my name was omitted.
🤠
My bad! Next time Estovir.
“The Senate Judiciary Committee in a report released Thursday revealed new information about how Trump tried to pressure Department of Justice officials to back up his claims of election fraud, leading top officials [Trump appointed] to threaten resignation.”
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/Interim%20Staff%20Report%20FINAL.pdf
You would think that this news would be *commentary-worthy* by a dutiful legal analyst. But since this report was censored by Hannity, Carlson and Ingraham last night, I suppose it is not surprising that Turley would censor it as well.
I have said it before, but it bears repeating- Turley is a sellout (unless he comments on this Senate Report and gives his legal analysis of Trump’s attempt to overturn the election).
Please Turley, say something- anything- about this report. Screw Fox News’ blackout.
Please Turley, say something- anything- about this report. Screw Fox News’ blackout.
Please stay on topic, or better yet steal all of the good Profs readers, and do your own blog.
It is important that readers are aware that Turley *may be* ignoring a far more important news story because he is not willing to cross his employer Fox. I say *may be* because I may be misjudging him. I am hoping he will write an article about Trump’s attempt to place his stooge in power who was willing to do his bidding until the White House Counsel and his deputy and many other high-ranking Trump appointees threatened to resign en masse if Trump made that move.
The Senate Judiciary Committee in a report released Thursday revealed new information about how Trump tried to pressure Department of Justice officials
Fact check; The President of the United States has the Constitutional, plenary power to direct the Dept of Justice.
On a side note. Even the corrupt DoJ has people that will resign rather than act against their personal views. A lesson Gen. Milley sorely needs. If we take people at their word, People in State, DoD, Intel, all advised against the Biden Plan. All acquiesced and allowed the President to carry out such a stupid, plan costing the lives of thousands, US citizens, and allies. All the paper tigers at the head of all these agencies refuse any responsibility, but none would think of resigning due to principles.
Iowan2,
Thanks for your viewpoint, but with all due respect, I would prefer to read Turley’s reaction to the Senate Report if it’s all the same to you.
Aren’t you the least bit curious what he has to say?
Fact check: the President has a sworn duty to uphold the Constitution and does not have “the Constitutional, plenary power to direct” anyone to act unconstitutionally.
Here’s your reply: continued beating of this dead horse is itself a violation of the Hatch Act to a far greater and more sinister extent than any of the allegations against Trump, which are still awaiting support from NARA and witnesses.
Now run along and go EABD, krassentein jr.
He should address not only the report, but also the news that Trump is directing his co-conspirators to ignore subpoenas:
“Former President Donald Trump is directing a group of his former aides to ignore a subpoena from the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and signaling he will go to court to block their testimony to the investigators. The committee has subpoenaed documents and testimony from four Trump administration alumni: former social media czar Dan Scavino, former Defense Department official Kash Patel, former chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former White House adviser Steve Bannon. The four men were ordered to turn over documents related to Jan. 6 by Thursday and to sit for interviews with investigators next week. But Trump is saying otherwise. In a letter that POLITICO viewed, a Trump lawyer tells them not to cooperate with the probe. The letter stated the committee is seeking materials that are covered by executive privilege, as well as other privileges. “President Trump is prepared to defend these fundamental privileges in court,” the letter said.”
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/07/trump-jan-6-committees-subpoena-515593
Trump needs better lawyers. Executive privilege can only be asserted by the current President. Unless Biden asserts privilege on Trump’s behalf, Trump has no executive privilege. Bannon wasn’t even an executive branch employee at the time.
I look forward to Trump losing in court again, but it’s frustrating how long this is likely to take.
Thomas Szasz, the libertarian psychiatrist and legal scholar, argued that everyone has a right to kill himself but not to inflict his suicide on others. And he pointed out that the monopoly on drugs that the state-enforced medical establishment enjoys plays a role in limiting people’s ability to kill themselves discreetly.