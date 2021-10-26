Texas Man Invokes “Stand Your Ground” Law After Being Charged For Shooting Man In Parked Car

We have previously discussed “Castle Doctrine” and “Stand Your Ground” laws. The latest such case comes from Martindale, Texas where Terry Duane Turner, 65, is charged with the first-degree murder of Adil Dghoughi, 31. Dghoughi was sitting in his car in the driveway of Turner’s home before the confrontation leading to his death.
Turner says that he went to the bathroom around 3:40 am on October 11 when he noticed a car was parked in his driveway with its lights off. He ran back to his bedroom, grabbed his handgun, and ran outside. However, the car then immediately began to back out of his driveway. Turner chased the car and “struck the front driver’s side door window twice with his handgun.”
While on the phone with CCSO 911, Turner reportedly told the dispatcher “I just killed a guy,” saying that the driver allegedly “tried to pull a gun on me.” “He started racing away and I ran after him,” Turner reportedly said. “He pointed a gun at me and I shot.”
However, no gun was found in the vehicle.
Dghoughi came to this country from Morocco and obtained a master’s degree in financial analysis from Rhode Island’s Johnson & Wales University.
What is notable is that Turner is relying on the SYG law rather than the Castle Doctrine. The Castle Doctrine has been extended to include the curtilage surrounding a home. We have previously discussed such shootings in driveways, including a Texas case with similar defense claims. The laws have been criticized for creating perverse results as in the controversial case of Tom Horn in Texas. Yet, the popularity of these laws have spawned “Make My Day Better” laws that extend the privilege of lethal force to businesses and cars.
The decision to rely on the SYG law may be due to the chase, which might have taken both men beyond the driveway and any claim of curtilage. The SYG law states in part:
Sec. 9.32. DEADLY FORCE IN DEFENSE OF PERSON. (a) A person is justified in using deadly force against another:
(1) if the actor would be justified in using force against the other under Section 9.31; and
(2) when and to the degree the actor reasonably believes the deadly force is immediately necessary:
(A) to protect the actor against the other’s use or attempted use of unlawful deadly force; or
(B) to prevent the other’s imminent commission of aggravated kidnapping, murder, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated robbery.
Of course, this turns on a “reasonable belief” on the part of Turner, who claims that he saw or thought he saw a gun. The problem is that Dghoughi did not have a gun and never even lowered his window. He was trying to leave the scene.
Dghoughi’s family can also sue in torts. Turner is clearly making a self-defense claim as opposed to a defense of property claim.
There is an allowance in torts for mistaken self-defense. In the case of Courvoisier v. Raymond, 23 Colo. 113 (1896), a man chased a group out of his home only to fire when a man approached him outside his home from the stone-throwing mob. It turned out to be a deputy sheriff but the court found that Courvoisier could rely on reasonable mistaken self-defense. The common law has long offered ample protections even for reasonable mistakes.
Of course, the difference is that, in Courvoisier, the victim was in fact armed and that was a violent confrontation occurring at the scene.
It is a case reminiscent of the most notorious case involving the shooting of a Japanese student in Baton Rouge. The 16-year-old Japanese exchange student, Yoshihiro Hattori, was looking for a Halloween party and scared the wife of Rodney Peairs when he spoke a strange language and approached the house. Peairs shot him in the chest with a .44 Magnum handgun and was later cleared under a Make My Day law as mistaken defense of his home and self. We also saw a tragic such case involving the killing of a law student.
The defense will face a tough time in the criminal trial given the pursuit by Turner and the absence of a handgun. Dghoughi’s girlfriend said that he often would drive around listening to music to relax and she believed that he simply got lost and pulled into the driveway to check directions. Even if Turner were able to get a hung jury or an acquittal on the criminal charges, this would seem a strong case for a wrongful death lawsuit under torts.
22 thoughts on “Texas Man Invokes “Stand Your Ground” Law After Being Charged For Shooting Man In Parked Car”
You sit on high, talking about curtilage and castles,
when it was your son,
your lilly white valedictorian son,
who pulled over in the night, to check a message, to smoke a cigarette, to clean his glasses,
only to be shot to death.
Curious to know why you needed to include superfluous info about the deceased. Hmmm.
Is it just me, or would getting the license plate number and calling the police be a better and more viable solution in this circumstance? Society is on perpetual high alert these days. So much for uniting the nation. Let’s Go Brandon!!!
I guarantee that everyone here has used a stranger’s driveway to turn their car around. Do it at 3am and have the courtesy to turn off your headlights before lighting up the house.
0330 in the dark of night….parked in a stranger’s driveway….lights off….now what could possibly go wrong with that idea?
I am ok with everything up to the pursuit aspect of this.
Had there been some sort of physical confrontation, display of a weapon by the driver, or even a reasonable belief there was a weapon being at hand to the driver…..I would side with the homeowner.
Upon the Driver attempting to flee/leave/depart without rolling down the window….and not trying to drive over the Homeowner….while the Homeowner was on the phone with 911….then the Home Owner lost all protections in my view.
He should. have called 911, secured his weapon (meaning hold his weapon), remained in the house and waited for the Police to arrive.
If someone attempted to forcibly enter his dwelling….then he is fully protected under Law to defend his property, his family, and himself using whatever force is necessary.
There is far more to this story than is being told….one does not drive around to some strangers driveway, park, and listen to music to de-stress.
It would appear the deceased had mental issues and could that have been a catalyst during the confrontation in the dark of night between the Home Owner and the Deceased?
Was the Driver agitated, aggressive, making verbal threats, and acting in a manner that gave rise to the Home Owner being threatened by the Driver?
At the minimum….the Driver was playing a stupid game…and won the kind of prize that causes.
I am sure there was a Walmart Parking Lot somewhere he could have parked in to listen to his music….where he would have been safe (as safe as a Walmart Parking Lot or other public place in Martindale can be anyway).
How much liability does the deceased have in his own demise at the hands of the Home Owner?
Had he not invaded the privacy of the Home Owner none of this would have happened.
Are we not responsible for our own actions?
It’s entirely reasonable to assume the guy was just lost or just thought he was at the right place.
He had no mental issues. He was a foreigner still not used to the area.
Pulling into a driveway is not invasion of privacy. It’s trespassing. But even that alone is not enough to justify what the homeowner did. Not after chasing the guy who did leave the property and shot him after breaking the window. He was intent on killing the guy.
“He had no mental issues. He was a foreigner still not used to the area.”
**************************
Debatable. Ain’t diversity grand? It’s our strength, ya know.
Interesting case. Just worth noting, that it is not sufficient to claim, that he had subjective belief that he had ground for self defense according to the law. The law specifies that such subjective belief, must be reasonable. Reasonable, means objective standards also.
For example, I quote:
Sec. 9.22. NECESSITY. Conduct is justified if:
(1) the actor reasonably believes the conduct is immediately necessary to avoid imminent harm;
(2) the desirability and urgency of avoiding the harm clearly outweigh, according to ordinary standards of reasonableness, the harm sought to be prevented by the law proscribing the conduct;
Thanks
Based on the information in this post, if they can’t convict Mr. Turner of 1st degree murder they will likely convict him of 2nd degree murder. Mr. Turner’s pursuit and subsequent use of deadly force was unlawful.
Defense sounds pretty weak to me. Bet there’s a plea
Very strange that someone would be parked in your driveway at night with the lights off. I’d be checking for burglary tools in the car.
When that someone is a foreigner, lost, confused or just plain turning around shouldn’t be strange.
What IS strange is Turner’s claim that he was threatened with a gun. This was at 3am. It’s dark, the car was driving away with the windows rolled up and the headlights were on. You can’t see anything inside any vehicle under those conditions. Even using the stand your ground defense won’t help him. He was chasing a fleeing individual in a car. What was the threat to his life?
Sounds like Turner was too eager to confront the guy instead and ended up doing something monumentally stupid.
Sevvy:
You always turn your plane around in the dark with the lights off and park midway through?
mespo727272 wrote, “Very strange that someone would be parked in your driveway at night with the lights off. I’d be checking for burglary tools in the car.”
Yes it’s kind of strange to park in the driveway of someone you don’t know with your lights off and yes it does raise red flag suspicion; however, that is absolutely no excuse for the home owner doing what he did. Stand your ground and Castle Doctrine does not give individuals unlimited card blanche.
In Texas, it seems to be the “kill who you want” law!
JH
Stupid man kills someone and silly man writes a stupid post about it.
There is no law that you describe and we will see what the courts decide.
Until then, your post is just emotion speaking.
Monumentcolorado,
JH does have a point. It’s the law and Texas reputation for being a trigger happy state. While that may be an over generalization it is a well earned stereotype.
It reminds me of an old South Park episode that made fun of such laws where all you had to do to justify killing anything was to yell “look it’s coming right for me!”
Since Texas has done away with any licensing requirements or any training whatsoever in order to get a weapon these kinds of incidents may become more common.
Svelaz wrote, “Since Texas has done away with any licensing requirements or any training whatsoever in order to get a weapon these kinds of incidents may become more common.”
This statement shows a lack of understanding of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.
Justice Scalia (majority opinion, DC v. Heller): “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited.”
Justice Holmes wrote, “In Texas, it seems to be the “kill who you want” law!”
Your statement is hyperbolic nonsense.
Stop your irrational trolling.
I could have been clearer with my wording.
What I really meant by hyperbolic is you’re extrapolating this incident to absurdity.
Oh no, Justice Holmes, Texas is very ‘pro-life’.