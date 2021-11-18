MSNBC Banned From Rittenhouse Trial [Updated]

Judge Bruce Schroeder has banned MSNBC from the Kenosha County Courthouse following an incident where an employee allegedly followed the bus with the jurors. It is difficult to express how moronic such a decision would be for a network. (For the record, I once worked for NBC/MSNBC as a legal analyst. I have also worked for CBS, BBC, and currently Fox). Update: NBC issued a statement below.
Judge Schroeder stated in court:
“Last evening a person who identified himself as James J. Morrison and who claimed that he was a producer with NBC News… and under the supervision of someone… in New York for MSNBC. The police when they stopped him because he was following in the distance of about a block and went through a red light, pulled him over and inquired of him what was going on and he gave that information. He stated he had been instructed by [a supervisor] in New York to follow the jury bus.”
He then added
“I have instructed that no one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial. This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus – that is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”
The seriousness of this incident cannot be overstated, if true. It is not simply because the police thought MSNBC may have been trying to take their pictures. If the jurors believed that they were being followed, let alone photographed, it could add to their unease about voting in the case.
Cortez Rice, who is a BLM activist in Minnesota, was previously shown in a videotape saying that the jurors were being videotaped:
Being followed can add an intimidating element for a jury in a city that was previously subject to extensive violence and rioting.
The optics are particularly bad for MSNBC given the network’s criticism of the trial. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross advocated for Schroeder’s removal and called on columnist Elie Mystal to discuss the matter. Mystal, who stated earlier this month that white, non-college-educated voters supported Republicans in the 2021 races in part because they care about “using their guns on Black people and getting away with it,” not surprisingly, has written that this trial is a sham.
MSNBC’s host Joy Reid also attacked the trial and suggested that Rittenhouse’s emotional breakdown on the stand was fraudulent. Her guest, MSNBC legal analyst and Georgetown law professor Paul Butler, concurred and called it “the greatest performance of (his) life.” Butler called the trial “white supremacy on steroids.”
Reid added Wednesday, “If you want to know why critical race theory exists, the actual law school theory that emphasizes that supposedly colorblind laws in America often still have racially discriminatory outcomes, then look no further than the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.”
Others at the networks have called the trial a travesty and rigged process.
MSNBC has not responded to the allegation.
Update: NBC released a statement:
“Last night, a freelancer received a traffic citation. While the traffic violation took place near the jury van, the freelancer never contacted or intended to contact the jurors during deliberations, and never photographed or intended to photograph them. We regret the incident and will fully cooperate with the authorities on any investigation.”
NBC’s statement is confusing in one respect in starting with “while the traffic violation took place near the jury van.” That suggests that it was a coincidence that the traffic accident occurred near the jury van. The question is whether the freelancer was instructed by NBC to follow the jury bus. That should be easy to deny if it is untrue.
Finally, the fact that he is a freelancer is immaterial. News organizations commonly use freelancers for a host of different positions. When they are working for a network, they are agents of that network. Again, NBC is ambiguous. It goes out of its way to note that this person is a freelancer but not whether he was working freelance for NBC at the time.
Imagine trying to get a fair trial when the president of the United States labels the defendant a “white supremacist”? The same president who lauded James Eastland not long ago…
I hope the jurors retain counsel to sue NBC for intimidation and infliction of emotional distress. It was foreseeable that following the bus would cause the jurors a great deal of anguish, especially with the existing threats and riot preparation going on.
Now people online suspect that the most obnoxious protesters in Kenosha are FBI agents.
https://waynedupree.com/2021/11/kenosha-fbi-protests
Why does this sound plausible?
The Mystery of Ray Epps
This was a threat to Juror safety. I shudder to think what could have happened had any jurors been photographed or doxxed. At the very least, intense and direct juror intimidation would have ensued. Vote guilty or else they get you.
If the producer had no plans to photograph or dox them, then what was his purpose in following?
The NBC statement does not say he wasn’t going to record where each juror was dropped off.
Not that I believe anything they assert, but they didn’t even claim that one.
On a case with multiple instances of jury intimidation running all the way up to the Governor of Wisc., and the judge has had death threats? Where irresponsible parties make accusations of racial bias against the defendant, with not a shred of evidence.
I get why it doesn’t happen, but in a more perfect world the whole case would be dismissed with prejudice and Rittenhouse would win tens of millions of dollars in the defamation suits.
I have gone back and forth on the matter, but this case has made me decide that Times v. Sullivan has to go, replaced by the UK standards for libel.
Based on all that’s happend throughout this trial, it’s my opinion that if Rittenhouse is convicted of anything I think the judge should and will call a mistrial with prejudice.
Of course the Biggest Lie of all is referencing the ever-increasing evidence of voter fraud as a Lie.
From the FBI’s website: “Details:
On October 20, 2021, a grand jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York indicted SEYYED MOHAMMAD HOSEIN MUSA KAZEMI, also known as “Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazem”, and “Hosein Zamani”, and SAJJAD KASHIAN, also known as “Kiarash Nabavi”, for, among other things, computer intrusion, voter intimidation, and interstate threat offenses, for their alleged participation in a multi-faceted campaign aimed at influencing and interfering with the United States 2020 Presidential Election”
