Smollett Lawyer Reportedly Demands Mistrial After Accusing Judge of Lunging At Her

If you thought that Smollett case could not get more bizarre, think again. CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller is reporting that defense attorney Tamara Walker had a sidebar conversation with attorneys from both sides and Cook County Judge James Linn. She reportedly accused Judge Linn of some improper comment and then said that he lunged at her in the courtroom. She was crying during the sidebar. Another Smollett attorney accused Linn of snarling and making faces during the trial. In thirty years of practice as a criminal defense attorney, I have never heard of such allegations in a criminal trial.
The demand for a mistrial was rejected.
In a case where the defendant is accused of manufacturing a bizarre alleged attack, the allegation of a judge lunging at his counsel seems weirdly consistent. There is no indication if there is proof of such threatening act or the alleged faces being made from the bench.
The case itself is a train wreck of a defense. Counsel seems to be throwing out unsubstantiated claims or suggestions in cross examination, including affairs with Smollett. The evidence is overwhelming against Smollett who is alleged to have hired two Nigerian brothers to stage the attack. This allegedly included a “dry run” with the men.
From the outset, the attack was facially unbelievable in many of its details.
The unbelievable elements of the original allegation did not stop the media and many politicians from immediately denouncing the racist attack as a fact. Harris described what happened to Jussie Smollett as an “attempted modern-day lynching.” Nancy Pelosi said it was a “homophobic attack and an affront to our humanity.”
He was given a fawning interview by Robin Roberts of ABC, which ended with her calling his comments “beautiful.”
ROBERTS: It’s been two weeks since that night left actor Jussie Smollett bruised but not broken.
SMOLLETT: I still want to believe, with everything that has happened, that there’s something called justice. Because if I stop believing that, then what was it all for?
ROBERTS: Beautiful, thank you, Jussie.
When will these judges realize that cameras in the courtroom are one of the best things we have?
If this was being broadcast, not only could they not make those ridiculous assertions, but the public would be able to have confidence in the outcome.
When he is convicted as it seems certain he will be, watch the race hustlers cry about systemic racism.
If the Rittenhouse trial had not been there for all to see, we can only imagine the violence that would have erupted.
The defendant is willing to gamble that there is at least one person on the jury who will vote “not guilty” for political reasons regardless of the facts.
If neither the facts nor the law is on your side, . . .
Shades of Tawana Brawley…just flipping the pancake.
Essentially all of the ‘hate crimes’ in the last few years have been hoaxes. Often they are in universities where, frequently, nobody is punished for their deliberate attempts to stir up racial hatred. I am glad Smollett, a darling of the media and Kamala, is facing a court.
It does seem as though his defense team is trying to perpetrate yet more hoaxes, this time on the judge. Apparently Smollett is represented by people very like himself and that is not good.
If hate crimes were really an issue in this country, the left would not have to try so hard to come up with real examples, then only be able to serve up as their proof hoaxes such as the one Smollet tried to pull. If it were just Smollet involved here, we could chalk it up to someone simply trying to get attention. The fact that the mainstream media and politicians jumped on board the way they did, then failed to speak out once it was clear it was fabricated tells you all you need to know about them, and the state of so-called hate-crimes in this country.
Is it fair to ask?: What were Jussie and his lawyers thinking in going to trial instead of pleading guilty?
I think it more and more likely that the man is sociopathic and self-delusional — a person who lacks self-critical cognitive ability.
He actually thinks what he did was nothing wrong. He’s paying his lawyers to share in his delusion.
If he gets a guilty + maximum sentence, he’ll fail to understand how he was treated so unjustly. In prison, they have
programs for convicts to help them break through the fortress of defensive thinking. That said, Jussie is an exemplar to the
militant infowarriors in America what can happen if their shenanigans draw the attention of police.
