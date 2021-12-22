Miami-Dade Police Officer Will Not Be Charged Over Slapping Woman at Airport

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has decided that the police officer who slapped at woman at Miami International Airport last year will not be charged. Officer Antonio Clemente Rodriguez slapped Paris Anderson without, in my view, proper justification or cause. This would seem a clear case of battery, but Rodriguez was allowed to retire with back pay after being removed from the force.
The June 2020 confrontation was captured on video.
Police say that Anderson was mad about a flight and intoxicated. She is seen arguing with Rodriguez and another Miami-Dade police officer. At one point, she says “You acting like you white when you really Black? What you going to do?”
Rodriguez then strikes her in the face and she is brought to the ground by other officers and arrested. She was charged with felony battery of a law-enforcement officer.
That charge was entirely abusive and unsupported. While prosecutors soon dropped that case, no one seems concerned that there was never any reasonable basis for the charge and there was a videotape that clearly established that fact. It is not clear which officers supported the meritless charge or whether any were sanctioned as a result.
Prosecutor Sandra Miller-Batiste determined that Rodriguez had “no duty to retreat,” and that it was not unreasonable for him to believe that he was in danger. I disagree. Anderson is rude and unruly but she is not presenting a physical threat to the officer. The slap was entirely unjustified and seems more a response to the insult than any threat.
The police department initially sought to fire Rodriguez but the South Florida Police Benevolent Association successfully opposed the termination. After arbitration, Rodriguez was allowed to retire and claim back pay.
Under Florida law, this would seem an open-and-shut case of battery:
784.03 Battery; felony battery.—
(1)(a) The offense of battery occurs when a person:1. Actually and intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other; or2. Intentionally causes bodily harm to another person.
Again, I do not see the exercise of any privilege or justification by the officer. He was being verbally abused and then took violent action. The police manual states that “[f]orce can be used against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that force is necessary to defend one’s self or others from the imminent use or threat of unlawful force.”
These encounters show how much we demand from officers. This is a tough job. They often face abusive and insulting treatment from citizens but are trained not react or escalate the situation. Indeed, under the Miami-Dade police manual, officers are expected to deescalate such confrontations:
De-escalation: The strategic slowing down of an incident in a manner that allows officers more time, distance, space and tactical flexibility in which to assess the unpredictable, dynamic nature of a police scene. Applying de-escalation skills increases the potential for resolving the situation with minimal force or no force at all, reducing the likelihood of injury to the public, increasing officer safety, and mitigating the immediacy of potential or ongoing threats. Some examples of deescalation strategies include proportionality, using distance and cover, tactical repositioning, slowing down situations that do not pose an immediate threat (tactical pause), engaging communication, subject containment, and calling for supervisory and other resources( i.e., backup officers, crisis managers, family members, clergy, etc.).
That takes a great deal of training and control by officers but it is an essential part of their job. They are trained to overcome the natural inclination to react in this way. Officers are given the authority to use lethal force and, as part of that power, they are expected to exercise greater levels of restraint than we would expect from average citizens.
This criminal case began with a clearly meritless charge of battery against Anderson. That alone is chilling when it was the officer, not Anderson, who committed the battery in my view.
it’s really hard dealing with idiots. she was brazen and aggressive. cops are not God like. rule is you NEVER touch a cop. maybe she learned a lesson the hard way.
Humans are perpetually stupid creatures that can never see the light and come to their senses, operating on all manner of fallacies, so why not nuke them, ridding the universe of stupidity?
Or do unspeakable things with rattan sticks to them before, inevitably, forcing them to have public sex with a horse on the town square.
Why not let officers act like Sledgehammer? It would be very effective. The fear of being shot and experiencing pain can modify behavior. If we won’t let officers do what has to be done to modify behavior, then the behavior will continue.
If behavior modification is what you want, then instant corporal punishment is the way to go, so why not issue switches to officers with which they can whack people who get out of line, like they do in Indonesia?
Indian police have small rattan sticks for that purpose.
estovir, comes through, again, with additional information. While the police report is written by the officer in question, meaning it puts everything in the best possible light for the police officer, it is evidence to be vetted. Stiil, the slap is bridge too far. The officer should be disciplined, as an example to the rest of the force. But you can’t ignore the incentives in play. Unless officers are allowed more tools and unwavering support from the powers above the street cops, frustration will continue to grow. We need to learn and use incentives in play for both cops and the public they are tasked with being a part of.
Reading the needlessly long paragraph from the police handbook, I distilled the essence of the protocol. increase distance and time. That is common sense, unless both of those parameters are limited. The police are in the terminal, as a visual deterrent. A “show” of force. The reality, the police have been stripped of all their tools. Air travel has gotten so cheap, the lowbrow segment of the population has access. Why police officers in that sittuation. Seems to me, the private business that is the airport ,should be managing their own crowds.
In this case the officer snapped and should have first asked the woman to put her hands on her head to be prepared for handcuffing, or both officers would make it happen. Put her in detainment at the airport for 3 hours and let her free with a disturbing the peace ticket, payable to prevent going to booking. The airport then needs to create a communication program so every traveler knows how many air travelers missed their flights due to their own actions
People of all stripes respond to incentives, Government actors are locked into incentives that dont prevent bad actors, but punishes them after the fact. We can work to change incentives
Why is freedom a good thing when free people are more likely to do you wrong than the government?
Clear battery unjustified by anything excepting only natural justice to a miscreant who was screaming provocative and demeaning obscenities at a grown man twice her size using her gender as some sort of immunity. The laws of the universe will rarely yield in cases like this. Caveat little batteree!
Mespo, it wasn’t battery. What she did did not meet the legal definition of battery felony or misdemeanor. Brushing up against the officer for being too close is not battery. If she poked her finger on his chest THEN it would constitute battery.
Ironically the slap from the office if he were to be charge does meet the definition of felony battery as he caused bodily harm.
Alec Baldwin:
Did your gun have a hammer? If yes was it pulled back?
Did you open the gun when you picked it up to see if it had ammo?
You killed the human.
You need the death penalty. Hung by the balls untill dead.
“This criminal case began with a clearly meritless charge of battery against Anderson. ”
The charge was dropped, which is not unusual after using the retrospectoscope. Many arrests are not prosecuted and dropped. However, the article shows a woman engaging in behavior that is out of control. Additionally, she spits at the officer. These are actions that cannot be tolerated.
The officer should have taken a deep breath or a step back, cuffed her, and placed her under arrest.
S. Meyer,
“ Additionally, she spits at the officer.”
Nope. She didn’t do that at all. Quit making stuff up. Yelling in his face is not spitting at the officer.
“Quit making stuff up. ”
I can’t do anything for a stupid person like you, Svelaz. When a person starts yelling, spit flies from the mouth. I noted that the officer took a step back, and the woman approached him, directing her yelling and spit directly at his face.
Svelaz quit being stupid.
Johnathan Turley,
You and I are on different sides of the law on this one based on the actual facts.
Ignore the verbal altercation, because it’s all posturing and there’s nothing illegal there, and pay close attention to the actual physical actions of each person involved in the altercation, here’s the video that’s not behind a paywall.
I just watched the video in detail and the initial aggressor that’s guilty of the offense of battery according to the law “(1)(a) The offense of battery occurs when a person: 1. Actually and intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other…” was clearly Paris Anderson, she is the one that physically approached the officer that was standing his ground and pressed her body against his, therefore SHE intentionally touched the police officer against his will and therefore by law she is guilty of battery. That’s the actual fact as dictated by the actual law. That said; the officer clearly overreacted and I think it was completely appropriate for the officer to be removed from his job for physically overreacting to the situation.
Both Officer Rodriguez and Paris Anderson were wrong and Jonathan Turley’s opinion that the Officer’s actions were “without… proper justification or cause” is, in my opinion, not fact based or inline with the actual law.
Witherspoon, the charge against Anderson was FELONY battery. Which did not occur. That’s what Turley disagrees with.
Just touching a police officer does not meet the legal definition of FELONY battery. She didn’t touch him at all. She approached the officer and got in his face. That’s not battery. She would have to physically bump her chest on him and she didn’t do that. The officer moved forward as she got into his face and for less than a second both touched. She had her hands on her sides. Her actions don’t meet the legal definition of battery especially FELONY battery.
The slap was indeed without justification.
Svelaz wrote, “the charge against Anderson was FELONY battery. Which did not occur. “
I literally quoted THE LAW you gaslighting troll.
I can’t fix your kind of stupid.
Go away.
Witherspoon,
Quoting the law doesn’t change the fact that she was charged with FELONY battery which did NOT occur.
Merely touching someone, even an officer is not legally defined as FELONY battery. Pay attention to what you’re saying. Here’s the DIRRCT quote from Turley’s column.
“ She was charged with felony battery of a law-enforcement officer.”
The specific law states,
“ 784.03 Battery; felony battery.—
(1)(a) The offense of battery occurs when a person:
1. Actually and intentionally touches or strikes another person against the will of the other; or
2. Intentionally causes bodily harm to another person.
(b) Except as provided in subsection (2) or subsection (3), a person who commits battery commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.”
Pay attention to this part Witherspoon.
(b) EXCEPT AS PROVIDED IN SUBSECTION (2) OR SUBSECTION (3), A PERSON WHO COMMITS BATTERY COMMITS A MISDEMEANOR OF THE FIRST DEGREE, PUNISHABLE AS PROVIDED IN S. 775.082 OR S. 775.083.
In order to be charged with a FELONY battery of an officer BODILY HARM must occur. She didn’t bodily harm the officer.
Her moving up to the officer and getting close enough to just touch for less than a second is not battery. If she intentionally bump him with her chest then it would have been battery. She didn’t do that.
She clearly entered his personal space in a threatening manner. The slap may have been a little more than what was needed, but it wasn’t a punch. –
There’s no law barring a person from entering another person’s “personal space.”
The act of one does not need to be criminal before self-defense becomes lawful. In other words, I don’t have to wait for you to assault me, before I can stop you.
Not only did she enter his personal space, she actually made contact with him. Was the slap reasonable force? That should have been left to a jury to decide.
Unmasked racial taunting right in his face? No person should have to kowtow to those kinds of morons, what good does it do society to allow that behavior? The fact that he was in uniform empowered her to taunt him, she would never pull that stunt on a free person. Police brutality, nope, she was the abuser. She should be in jail. She needs to learn some respect.
In his essay,
“Donald Trump’s Megaphone-
Fox News news hosts knew that Trump’s lies were lies—and they amplified them anyhow,”
Jonah Goldberg says:
“For most of the Trump years, when I was invited on Fox it was to talk about anything but Trump. And as a conservative, I was perfectly willing to criticize Democrats and progressives. But opportunities to criticize Trump were studiously avoided.”
My guess is Turley, like Goldberg, is studiously avoiding talking about Trump. Any irrelevant news item will do, like this slap in Miami, rather than addressing a Congressional investigation closing in on Trump and his collaborators, the result of which could effect the very future of our democracy!
I would sooner read Turley discuss the Durham investigation or criticize the MSM ignoring the Hunter laptop than read these inane stories he dredges up. There are a multitude of interesting Constitutional issues arising of the 1/6 investigation, but nothing seems to pique Turley’s scholarship! Something is not right with this picture.
BTW, I commend everyone to read Goldberg’s article. I totally agree with his arguments about whataboutism. He also exposes the hypocrisy of his Fox colleagues. I wonder what Turley must be thinking when his relatives, friends and colleagues read such a damning expose’ from a long-time Fox insider. It must make him feel very sheepish.
Seriously?
How long is this blog going to tolerate these blatant trolling attempts to hijack the blog commentary and deflect to topics that are completely unrelated to the blog content?
Thanks for the performance art that proves your own point.
Someone wrote, “Thanks for the performance art that proves your own point.”
That comment is frontier gibberish that literally means nothing.
And.Here.We.Go! Dang nab it – why don’t you blog about this? I find it more important, and besides, I get paid to do this
“But opportunities to criticize Trump were studiously avoided.”
What does that mean? Studiously avoided by whom? Why? Goldberg is a good writer, and I read at least one of his books. He is a never Trumper, always ready to promote himself, and finds creating a bit of mischief provides him press to spur on his new efforts in publishing.
Jeff, are you supporting pretentious self-promotion? Is that what you are trying to do? You are using a nebulous sentence to promote your repetitive behavior regarding Turley and Trump. That’s kooky.
jeffsilberman
And the parasite speaks again.
Silberman doesn’t have a forum or an audience so he hijacks Turley’s blog to reach an audience that his talents cannot earn him.
Basically a one trick pony (Fox).
Entitled people deserve to be slapped. Kudos, Antonio!
Lol
Welllllll, nah. He should have walked away and be the adult in the situation. This is what happens when codes of human conduct evaporate in society.
According to her arrest report, Anderson went behind the re-booking counter to grab her boarding pass and threatened and cursed at employees when she was told she was not allowed to be there.
Rodriguez wrote in his report that the supervisor told Anderson she would not be allowed to fly with American Airlines and that her fare would be reimbursed.
According to the report, Rodriguez told Anderson to gather her belongings so the two officers could escort her away from the airport’s secured side, but she became “belligerent,” yelled obscenities and said, “I should go over there and punch him in his face,” referring to the American Airlines supervisor.
Body cam footage showing the interaction between Anderson and the officer shows Rodriguez appearing to taunt Anderson, telling her “go punch him,” although that part was not mentioned in the arrest report.
Anderson then gets close to Rodriguez’s face, telling him “You act white but you’re really black…what you gonna do?” before he hits her in the face and both officers handcuff her while she was on the floor.
In the arrest report, Rodriguez wrote that Anderson violated his personal space, bumped him with her body and struck him on the chin with her head.
https://www.local10.com/news/local/2020/07/02/woman-accused-of-threatening-airline-employees-before-being-struck-by-miami-dade-police-officer/
The Professor and I can agree to disagree on this one.
It takes two to Fandango…..had the drunken woman not continued to act the aggressor in the incident she might not have gotten her Chops slapped.
Officers today are expected to do everything possible to deescalate a situation…..even when doing so only leads to a much less desirable outcome.
In my time we were taught to be polite and courteous, but be firm and consistent, but never to engage in a debate or argue with a Suspect.
When a Suspect got into our face as did this drunken Woman….she would have been immediately arrested and we would have used whatever force was necessary to effect the arrest.
If….that tried and true method was in vogue today….there were be far fewer such incidents as seen in the video.
The reason…..folks would know that such conduct invariably leads to a trip downtown to the Gray Bar Hotel.
They also would know the getting into a Cop’s face in an aggressive manner NEVER ends well for the Perpetrator.
Respect is a two way street….it takes two….but so does the Fandango.
Rather than argue about the Cop assaulting the Woman…..why do we not argue about why it is not wise to taunt a Police Officer?
A better link to the video……watch the Woman aggressively approach the Officer…..and carefully look for what she does with her left hand…..did she make contact with the Officer?
Never argue with a Woman…especially a drunk Woman….Policing is not a Debating Society.
Ralph, I could not positively identify the movements made, but the officer made a movement with his left arm preceding the slap. However, I note that as she became more belligerent, the officer took a step back to create a path for her and distance between the two. She then advanced on him. I believe she should have been arrested, but the slap or blow appeared excessive at the moment.
It’s tough being a police officer, and such disrespect should not occur. We permit it, and then we blame the police officer for being human and protecting himself. Something is wrong with that situation. The PBA officer was likely right. The officer was convicted before the facts were in.
Police can and often are abusive.
This sort of behavior by the police (both the initial attack and the subsequent response) are what fuels the “Defund” movement and BLM.
It is almost impossible for an individual to fund a legal challenge on his own.
And the FBI is no help, they are totally occupied in pursuing 1/6 terrorists and uppity parents.