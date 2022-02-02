“A Prudential Matter”: New Disclosures Undermine Defenses of Emory Law Journal’s Withdrawal of Publication Offer

Emory Law Journal refused to publish Alexander’s essay that the editors solicited to be part of a Festschrift (or a publication honoring the work) of Emory Professor Michael Perry. (For full disclosure, Perry was my professor at Northwestern University and I edited a prior article by him on the law review. I have also been published by Emory Law Journal).The editors later demanded that he make extensive deletions (including an entire section) in his essay on systemic racism because they found his “words hurtful and unnecessarily divisive.” He refused and they removed his essay from the issue. In response, two professors withdrew their essays in protest. That included Northwestern University law professor Andrew Koppelman, who published his account at the Chronicle of Higher Education, in a entitled “Scandalous Suppression at a Law Review.” While he supports theories of systemic racism, Koppelman condemned the actions of the editors.Emory Law School released a public statement, insisting that:
The editorial board’s requested changes were not intended to censor the author, but rather to ask that the author address concerns regarding the degree to which the submission met the quality and sourcing standards of the Journal and properly focused on the impact of Professor Perry’s scholarship. The author declined to consider the edits and pulled the article from publication. The students carried out their responsibilities to ensure the high quality of the work published in the Journal in a professional manner.
The recent article included the complete memo that Executive Articles Editor Shawn Ren sent Alexander. The editors state “we want to reiterate that our comments are merely suggestions and you should feel free to incorporate or dismiss these suggestions as you see fit.” Yet, they go on to say:
To start Part III, you mention that your “interest in Michael’s 1977 article on DRI lies . . . on its relevance to contemporary racial politics.” You then proceed to discuss (the lack of) systemic racism and critique retributions. However, without tying these discussions to equal protection and, particularly, the relevant work of Professor Perry, a reader might strain to find the connection between these topics. We suggest (1) explaining how exactly your criticism of systemic racism and retributions pertains to what Professor Perry wrote on equal protection, or, alternatively (2) deleting that section.
We also would like to note that as a prudential matter, the refutation of the presence of systemic racism might be a highly controversial viewpoint. We believe that re wording or removal of this refutation would help focus the discourse on the substance of your primary analysis.
Professor Alexander responded with this email:
I read your memorandum regarding my contribution to the Perry symposium. With respect to your first suggestion, you may add the following paragraph just before Part I:
In what follows, Part I will deal with disparate racial impact–the Supreme Court’s view of it, and Michael’s view of it. In Part II, I will assess the merits of Michael’s view. Finally, in Part III, I turn to disparate racial impact and today’s racial politics.
With respect to your other suggestions, I prefer leaving the text unchanged. And I’m aware that my view in Part II is controversial. That doesn’t render it incorrect.
So, the editors left the decision to Professor Alexander and he declined to remove Section III despite acknowledging that it would be “controversial.” The editors then responded with the previously discussed email withdrawing the publication offer. Editor-in-chief Danielle Kerker wrote to Alexander:
I shared the piece with my Executive Board, and they unanimously stated they do not feel comfortable publishing this piece as written. We think there are fair points of intellectual disagreement that would not necessarily warrant the extreme action of withdrawing our publication offer. However, we believe this piece would need to be greatly revised to be published in our journal.
We take issue with your conversation on systemic racism, finding your words hurtful and unnecessarily divisive. Additionally, there are various instances of insensitive language use throughout the essay (e.g., widespread use of the objectifying term “blacks” and “the blacks” (pages 2, 3, 6, 8, etc.); the discussions on criminality and heredity (pages 11 and 14), the uncited statement that thankfully racism is not an issue today (page 18)). And, crucially, the discussion on racism is not strongly connected to your commentary on Professor Perry’s work, which is the focus of the Issue and the purpose behind the publication opportunity offered.
Can you please modify the piece, removing Part III and focusing on building Parts I & II to discuss the merits of Professor Perry’s work, by Sunday, December 19? We would welcome a manuscript revised along the lines we have suggested, but, absent those revisions, ELJ will not publish this contribution to the festschrift.
Professor Alexander again refused:
I refuse to eliminate Part III or to modify my language. I cannot believe the censorious tone you are taking towards an invited symposium participant. You don’t have to agree with what I’ve written, but what I’ve written I stand behind.
I previously discussed not just Alexander’s article and concerns over a double standard that is reinforced by other articles published by the journal. The exchanges support the view of Koppelman and others that the editors were withdrawing an offer due to their disagreement with Alexander’s viewpoint.
“Prudence” should not be the measure of whether to allow a publication. Many of the greatest legal publications were imprudent from a perspective of academic backlash or support. Indeed, feminist writers and critical legal studies writers were once widely condemned but legal journals published their work. Now, however, there appears an emerging orthodoxy from the left that is creating even greater barriers to academic exchanges.
The law school’s statement of support for the journal and its student editors is certainly understandable. However, there are real concerns raised by this controversy over the commitment to viewpoint diversity at one of the country’s premier legal publications.
“. . . finding your words hurtful . . .”
Oh, no. He “triggered” the delicate ones. Forfend!
The only “systemic racism” in the US today is so-called affirmative action, which gives preferences to less qualified members of certain groups over more qualified members of other groups, to promote “equity”, defined essentially as proportional group representation.
What progressives mean by “systemic racism” today is the operation of race neutral standards of competence that have outcomes they don’t like because some groups do better than others as a statistical matter.
This is wrong on many grounds:
1. The definition of the groups is arbitrary, in that it ignores factors other than race. As Thomas Sowell, June O’Neil and Wilfred Reilly have argued, when you adjust for obviously relevant factors such as age, region of the country, intelligence as measured by tests and being raised by two parents, the disparities alleged to have arisen because of race largely disappear. The focus on disparities by race in effect allows the black middle and upper classes to appropriate for themselves the statistical disparities of the black underclass to seize preferences against other racial and ethnic groups through so-called affirmative action.
2. The several factors today that more likely account for disparities between people are not a legacy of slavery or Jim Crow. Regarding educational achievement, there is substantially no disparity any longer between per capita expenditures in schools or class sizes based on the racial composition of schools, and this has been so for decades. The high rate of black children who are not raised by two parents in the home emerged after the abolition of slavery and the dismantling of Jim Crow, as shown by Herbert Gutmann in The Black Family in Slavery and Freedom. John McWhorter and others have argued that it arose after the 1960s and was promoted by expanded welfare entitlements and changes in the culture around attitudes to work and personal responsibility. The very high rate of violent crime, which blights the lives of many in poor black neighbourhoods in our cities, also first emerged in the 1960s.
3. What Glenn Loury calls the “bias” narrative that progressives embrace comes at the expense of the “development” narrative, which would focus attention on enhancing capabilities to enable more people to take advantage of opportunities available to them.
So it is important that critiques of the use of the term “systemic racism” by progressives be aired even if these critiques are hurtful or divisive. The “anti-racist” ideology it supports is itself divisive, does not help solve any of the real problems it is meant to deal with and will ultimately undermine the overall effectiveness of every institution in our country.
I think an expanded view of AA is necessary. When you state: “…affirmative action, which gives preferences to less qualified members of certain groups over more qualified members of other groups…” I tend to agree, but you are also missing that there are aspects where in some cases more economically qualified students are also getting greater benefits than less qualified students. For instance, when the kids of a black doctor and lawyer get significant financial aid packages that could have gone to an Asian teacher’s kid.
So not only can it be the case where an upper middle class black kid with lower grades and lower board scores and poorer extracurriculars get a coveted spot over a “better” non-black kid, the poorer “better” non-black kid may have to pay more money to go to the lesser school.
The other systemic racism is in MBE discrimination in contracting opportunities with government entities, this also applies to misandry WBE policy.
I agree with you about this.
Daniel: McWhorter is so correct, in so many ways. Traveling through parts of our great country, I am often reminded of the “poor white” populations that struggle to gain fair housing, employment, dignity… and are subjected to collective terms such as “redneck, yahoo, hillbilly, trailer park queen,’ etc. But they remain a shadow population, not wont to riots and demands. The media seldom mention(s) them, because there is no political gain. (I’ll leave it at that, since this is off-topic.)
How do we decide which viewpoint is to be rejected out of hand?
Am I guilty of an Ethical Sin if I immediately ignore any post from or based upon anonymity?
Am I wrong to immediately ignore posts by those I consider to be mere Trolls or absolute Nimrods?
Now move me up a notch….and make me an Editor or Moderator….or even a Face Book Fact Checker…..and I reject any opinion or comment I do not embrace…..am I still guilty of an Ethical Sin?
I do not agree with many of the Taxes that are levied upon me….but I still pay them….but do so only because the Law and the Tax Man have ways of making me pay.
Is that what we need in this Country….Laws that deal with censorship in any form by anyone or any entity private or government?
What happened to the concept of Free Speech this Nation adopted at the creation of the Nation…..it sure seems we have lost our way since then.
“one of the country’s premier legal publications.”
Not any more
I’ll again post a quote from Eric Hoffer illustrating how the dopes of Woke should be shunned and made fun off for their outright stupidity, or maybe it’s fear of the truth.
“If a society is to preserve stability and a degree of continuity, it must learn how to keep its adolescents from imposing their tastes, values, and fantasies on everyday life.
And one more.
“An empty head is not really empty; it is stuffed with rubbish. Hence the difficulty of forcing anything into an empty head.”
Way too many law schools are worsening way too many students into narrow-minded crusaders for lefty/socialist/progressive/communist causes – rather than into people qualified to practice LAW. They will be the first to expect their student loans to be paid by taxpayers – when they learn that their law school educations and their personal preferences result in employment that doesn’t pay them what they believe they are worth.
Perhaps Emory needs a reminder of the Constitutional Law lesson on the First Amendment provides for and protects the marketplace of free ideals. If law school journal student editors are not interested in fostering those ideals other than their own, I certainly hope their conduct is taken into consideration in their moral turpitude investigation before licensing them to practice law.
I’m so glad that the law students are looking out for the welfare of others. I wish them luck in removing all things hurtful in the world. When do they start?
So predictably boring and dull.
And, of course, by “others” you mean a small percentage of others.
Reality is what is hurtful and they are making an enormous effort to remove that, so, you got that going for you.
“Students” — there’s that word again, and with it all the associated “woke” terms like “they do not feel comfortable”; “finding your words hurtful and unnecessarily divisive”; “insensitive language”; and the best one: “the uncited statement that thankfully racism is not an issue today.” Never have I seen any race hustler, or those screaming about “voter suppression,” cite a reliable study that wasn’t based on a subjective notion of “systemic racism.” In fact, subjectivity is the single defining term of CRT and “woke” nonsense. If they “feel bad,” it’s due to your “racism.”
giocon1: excellent comment, especially the “subjectivity is the single defining term” part. I am thinking, this morning, of former Dolphins Coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against NFL for “systemic racism.” (But my beef is always the agenda-driven media that stoke this.)
The ‘ism’s will stop when no one tolerates them regardless especially the Government who promotes them on most if not all of their publications demanding disparate versions of ethnicity, age, gender et. al.
On those forms I write in the margin ‘This is an unacceptable racist, etc etc etc question or comment.You should be ashamed of yourself.Start acting like a Citizen instead of a socialist. I never give answers to racist, sexist etc. questions in any of their forms.
That’s how Citizens live up to Rights and Responsibilities.
You won’t find this attitude in the socialist fascist left there is no hope for them regardless of which ‘ism.
Systemic. In one way yes. Fact of the matter is as long as racism is tolerated and practiced at the lowest and highest levels in the country in ANY way, shape, form or speech it will remain with us like the Covid turned number 20 and then to Omicron now nassing up version 80.
“Systemic racism” are two odd duck words.
BLM stands for Black Lives Matter. But so do black wives. So do black labradors.
It’s not in a system to be racist. It’s in a mindset. A system is not a person.
When encoded into a plank or policy of a political party, it is, indeed, systemic.