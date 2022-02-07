There is a troubling case in Tennessee this week where Pamela Moses has been given six years and one day in prison for illegally registering to vote last November. It is an exceptionally severe sentence, particularly due to the mitigating circumstances in the case.
Moses, 44, is a Black Lives Matter activist and former Democratic mayoral candidate in Memphis. She has an extensive record of felony convictions. Moses pleaded guilty in 2015 to felonies including tampering with evidence and forgery, as well as misdemeanor charges of perjury, stalking, theft under $500, and escape. The tampering charge was the barrier for voting eligibility because she was serving seven years of probation.
However, she wanted to vote in the 2020 election and asked officials at the corrections department and county election commission to confirm that she had completed her probation on the last offense. They signed off on the form, confirming that she had completed her probation. She then submitted the form with her voter registration.
The officials later said that they made a mistake. While she told the court that she received a letter saying that her voting rights were restored, Criminal Court Judge W. Mark Ward felt that she intentionally deceived probation officials to restore her voting rights. He stated “you tricked the probation department into giving you documents saying you were off probation.”
Even if the court is correct about her intentional deception, six years strikes me as quite excessive. I understand that the crime also violated her probation but six years is a sentence that we usually see for violent felonies.
53 thoughts on “Tennessee Woman Receives Six Years in Prison for Illegally Registering to Vote in 2020”
So what’s the root cause of this problem? Sentencing guidelines? Probation laws? Election bureaucracy? Felony convictions? Systemic racism?
As best as I can tell, her felony conviction had her permanently banned from voting in Tennessee. Would or should she have been informed of this during sentencing? This would mean she should have been removed from the voter rolls. When she applied to run for public office in 2019 she was informed she was on probation and could not appear on the ballot and that they also learned she had not been removed from the voter rolls.
I admittedly do not understand sentencing guidelines. 6 years and 1 day seems excessive. However, that sentence would never have been imposed had she never committed the felonies in the first place. From that root cause, everything other problem flowed. They didn’t remove her from the rolls. According to her, she was never informed that her voting rights in Tennessee had been permanently removed. The bureaucracy did not do it’s job either.
Fixing bureaucratic dysfunction is one thing, but how do we prevent bureaucratic malfeasance?
This video and two others just obtained by The Federalist provide further evidence that, while officials continue to deny that irregularities occurred during the last presidential election, there were widespread violations of the election code in the large Pennsylvania county, followed by efforts to cover up those problems.
https://thefederalist.com/2022/02/07/exclusive-whistleblower-videos-show-systemic-issues-with-pennsylvania-elections/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=exclusive-whistleblower-videos-show-systemic-issues-with-pennsylvania-elections&utm_term=2022-02-07
To those apologizing for the poor-pititul-me Moses:
Moses has *16* previous felony convictions. One of those convictions was for tampering, a crime that in TN carries a *permanent* ban on voting in TN. To double-down on her fraud, as the Court noted: She “‘voted six times as a convicted felon’ *after* her 2015 conviction.” (WaPo, emphasis added.) The Court also noted that she is eligibly for parole after 9 months.
16 seems to me like a pattern. But, then, so too does 6.