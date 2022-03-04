University North Texas Protesters Cancel Event on Child Gender Transitioning

We have been following campaigns on college campuses to prevent dissenting or conservative views from being heard, including the recent successful effort to block a Georgetown professor from speaking at Hastings College of Law. Now a new videotape has been posted on conservative sites of protesters shouting down a father who is an opponent of child gender transitions at the University of North Texas.
Jeff Younger is the father who opposed the effort of his ex-wife to put their child through gender transitioning. Student protesters were determined not to allow others to hear his experience or viewpoints at an event sponsored by the Young Conservatives of Texas campus chapter. The event was titled “Criminalize Child Transitions.” While this effort to criminalize such transitions is deeply offensive for many (and a court recently stopped an investigation into such transitioning by the state), colleges were once places where such ideas could be debated and discussed.
Protesters succeeded using the very same tactics that were shown at Hastings, pounding the table and screaming such things as “f**k you facist” to prevent others from being able to hear.
Unfortunately, the “heckler’s veto” once again prevailed. Blocking others from speaking is not the exercise of free speech. It is the very antithesis of free speech. Nevertheless, faculty have supported such claims. CUNY Law Dean Mary Lu Bilek showed how far this trend has gone. When conservative law professor Josh Blackman was stopped from speaking about “the importance of free speech,” Bilek insisted that disrupting the speech on free speech was free speech. (Bilek later cancelled herself and resigned).
What was even more chilling was the pursuit of organizers and speakers by the protesters. It was reminiscent of other campus scenes where faculty and students were physically attacked by such mobs.
Organizers alleged that many of the black hooded protesters were Antifa, the country’s most organized and active anti-free speech movement.
UNT President Neal Smatresk stated:
“These actions culminated with a group of protestors swarming police, who were working to safely escort both the guest speaker and student organizers off campus. DPS was called in to assist with maintaining safety. A group of protestors surrounded the police vehicles containing both the student organizers and their guest and attempted to block their exit from the scene by banging on the vehicles and impeding their movement. … UNT Police and the other supporting agencies were able to get the student organizers and their guest to safety, while also dispersing the protestors without further incident.
We have always touted the importance of freedom of expression and been proud of our students’ ability to speak up for themselves and participate in nonviolent protest. … We have always been a passionate community that stands up for our ideals, but last night’s behavior by some individuals is not reflective of the UNT I know and love.”
Organizers insist that it was not just outsiders but students who participated in the effort to cancel the event.
The tactics are certainly consistent with Antifa. I have testified on Antifa and its threat to free speech on our campuses. I specifically disagreed with the statement of House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler that Antifa (and its involvement in violent protests) is a “myth.” It is at its base a movement at war with free speech, defining the right itself as a tool of oppression.
That purpose is evident in what is called the “bible” of the Antifa movement: Rutgers Professor Mark Bray’s Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.
Bray emphasizes the struggle of the movement against free speech: “At the heart of the anti-fascist outlook is a rejection of the classical liberal phrase that says, ‘I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.’”
Indeed, Bray admits that “most Americans in Antifa have been anarchists or antiauthoritarian communists… From that standpoint, ‘free speech’ as such is merely a bourgeois fantasy unworthy of consideration.” It is an illusion designed to promote what Antifa is resisting “white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, ultra-nationalism, authoritarianism, and genocide.” Thus, all of these opposing figures are deemed fascistic and thus unworthy of being heard.
Bray quotes one Antifa member as summing up their approach to free speech as a “nonargument . . . you have the right to speak but you also have the right to be shut up.”
It is sad that students no longer come to college to learn and broaden their horizon but enter higher education with preset opinions after years of indoctrination from kindergarten through high school. How they can become useful professionals or lawyers is a mystery. Gender dysphoria is a serious condition. With all the attention it gets, you might think that 20% of the population suffers from it. In reality it is about 0.03%. We should not make the problem bigger than it is. In essence it is a misconnect between the mental and the physical, whereby the mind does not accept the birth gender. Two things you could do: change the mind or change the body. The latter is invasive and irreversible, thus should be action of last resort. Psychiatric research suggests that 90-95% of people with transgender issues grow over it after puberty/adolescence. So, the true problem is limited to 5% of 0.03% of the population. Consequently, no hormone treatment of gender confirming surgery should take place before that point. If you do, and the mind when the person is an adult accepts its birth gender, the problem is reversed but cannot be undone. I would not call myself a conservative, neither is that relevant. Medical science is and scientific findings indicate that children should not undergo medical treatments but should only be offered psychiatric help. As hormone treatments and gender conforming surgery are irreversible, they likely cause more harm down the road.
Turley didn’t think shouting down speakers was such a serious problem against free speech when conservative parents shut down school board meetings with the same kind of tactics often promoted by right wing groups like the oath keepers and similar groups.
Here are two examples,
“ It was supposed to be an unremarkable Wednesday night school board meeting.
But it devolved into shouting when a group of parents began castigating pediatricians who had been invited to answer questions about masks.”
https://vtdigger.org/2021/08/24/franklin-county-parents-shout-down-pediatrician-at-school-board-meeting-over-mask-policy/amp/
“ A few minutes after the school board meeting began on the football field in Oakhurst on Wednesday, a man standing below the bleachers started shouting over the speaker.”
“ Parents say that the contentious scene was the aftermath of what happened at Yosemite Unified School District’s originally scheduled board meeting on Monday. That meeting adjourned early after a group of parents, many against masks and vaccines, heckled the board so much it could no longer continue.”
https://amp.fresnobee.com/news/local/education-lab/article254263048.html
There were so many meetings and speakers shouted down by parents and not a peep by Turley. It seems it’s only when conservatives are targeted that it merits attention.
By the way Turley neglected to mention that the father being shouted down at UNT is also a Republican candidate running for office wanting to criminalize transgender medical treatment.
“ My question is simple. Since Colleges are no longer safe places to be for anyone, that simply holds a different point of view, my question is this. How, did it get this way? And, when did it get started?”
This “hecklers veto” started ironically with southern whites preventing blacks from exercising their first amendment rights. The link explains it very well.
https://www.thefire.org/dear-university-of-north-texas-the-hecklers-veto-is-not-a-good-thing/
You ask when it started. The first I really remember was in 2014 when Ayaan Ali Hirsi was cancelled from speaking at Brandeis. I felt she had a lot of experience that those women could learn from. But as I looked up the date of her cancellation, I found that Wellesley College cancelled Barbara Bush in 1990 because they felt she was not feminist enough–after all she dropped out of college in 1944 to get married. I am sure there are many others, but it is progressively growing.