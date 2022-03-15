Turley to Testify before the Senate on Presidential Records

Twenty years ago, I testified in Congress on the Presidential Records Act and the need for reforms to preserve these records for history. This morning I will testify again on this subject before the Senate Committee on Homeland and Governmental Affairs in a hearing entitled “Correcting the Public Record: Reforming Federal and Presidential Records Management.”

The hearing will begin at 10:00 am in SD-342 Senate Dirksen Building & via videoconference. It will also be shown at 8pm on C-Span2.

The witness list and my written testimony are below.

Witnesses

Share this: Twitter

Reddit

Facebook

Email

