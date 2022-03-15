Twenty years ago, I testified in Congress on the Presidential Records Act and the need for reforms to preserve these records for history. This morning I will testify again on this subject before the Senate Committee on Homeland and Governmental Affairs in a hearing entitled “Correcting the Public Record: Reforming Federal and Presidential Records Management.”
The hearing will begin at 10:00 am in SD-342 Senate Dirksen Building & via videoconference. It will also be shown at 8pm on C-Span2.
The witness list and my written testimony are below.
Witnesses
-
Jason R. BaronProfessor of the Practice, College of Information StudiesUniversity of Maryland
-
Anne WeismannOutside Counsel for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washingtonand the Project on Government Oversight
-
Jonathan TurleyJ.B. and Maurice C. Shapiro Professor of Public Interest LawThe George Washington University Law School
7 thoughts on “Turley to Testify before the Senate on Presidential Records”
A little off topic but not really. I noticed a lack of comments by the resident Leftists on yesterday’s post about the no true bill of the grand jury involving Ma’Khia Bryant. Similar to the almost deafening silence on the Smollett sentencing. What happened? Not Trump’s fault? Not Fox News’ fault. Is nobody here worthy of being called a Nazi? Surely someone or something is racist right?
Have a good time
It is going to be funny watching JT dance around how Trump took presidential records and classified documents to Florida. I am getting the popcorn and whisky for this.
The “Case for Censuring Trump,” was about a substitute for real action, giving him a slap on the wrist. Is speaking up the day after an insurrection anti-Trump? Do you have to be pro-insurrection to support Trump. Turley at best has been concerned about style and said he would have done things differently but never come out full force against Trump. Much of Turley’s base is Trump’s base and they pander to them equally. Turley points out when he critiqued Trump but has never suggested any real penalty. He’s the one Republicans send to Congress to testify on his behalf. Calling him a “Never Trumper” is dead wrong, unless to be for Trump is to require absolute fealty.
On January 7th, the day after the revolt, many Republicans had harsh comments about Trump including McCarthy, McConnell, and dozens of others. Until they did an about face and made ridiculous statements like the rioters were indistinguishable from peaceful vacationers. Nowadays, to be a loyal Trumper you have to be pro Russian and anti-American.
Enigma,
I call Turley a “NeverTrumper” because he has never voted for Trump by his own admission, and years ago he astutely called him a “carnival snake charmer,” in other words, a bullsh*t artist.
I grant you that Turley could be more forceful in his condemnation of Trumpism. For starters, he could quit TrumpTV which several analysts and reporters have done on principle. If he did so, he would be able to speak his mind freely about Trumpism without having to pander to the Fox News audience. Despite his paid allegiance to Fox, the fact is that Turley did call for Trump’s Congressional censure which stood him apart from the lying Trumpists who believed that Trump’s 1/6 speech was “perfect.” Moreover, Turley has NEVER said a complimentary remark about Trump’s character to indicate that he has revised his opinion that Trump is nothing more than an “absurd reality television star.”
What positive thing can you realistically say about Trump’s character. He can be funny so there’s that. I got nothing else that a realistic person could cite.
Footnotes from the Senate testimony of a NeverTrumper:
See, e.g., Jonathan Turley, “Trump Accused of Taking Top Secret Material to Mar-A-Lago,” Res Ipsa (JonathanTurley.org), Feb. 11, 2022.
H.R. 503, § 4(a), 117th Cong. (2021) (empowering the special committee to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to” the January 6 attack; “identify, review, and evaluate the causes of and the lessons learned from” the attack; and “issue a final report to the House containing such findings, conclusions, and recommendations for corrective measures . . . as it may deem necessary.”).
See Jonathan Turley, “A Desecration of Democracy,” The Hill, Jan. 7 2021, available at https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/533084-a-desecration-of-our-democracy;
Jonathan Turley, “The Case for Censuring Trump,” The Hill, Jan. 11, 2021, available at
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/533693-the-case-for-censuring-trump.
Wonderful citations!