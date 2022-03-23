No, Judicial Methodology is Not the Same as Judicial Philosophy

Before the start of the confirmation of hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, one of greatest outstanding questions concerned Jackson’s approach to constitutional and statutory interpretation. “Judicial philosophy” was the very basis that Democratic senators cited in voting against Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 . However, within minutes of the start of the hearing, it was clear that Jackson would not discuss her views. Instead, when asked about “judicial philosophy” she responded with descriptions of her “judicial methodology.” It is not the same thing but that the evasion was shrugged off by members and commentators alike.
Many of these senators were unrelenting in demanding that Barrett explain her judicial philosophy just two years ago. Sen. Chris Coons (D-R.I.) declared: “What’s at issue is her judicial philosophy.” Yet, after Jackson refused to answer those questions, Coons declared (6:30) Coons declared: “I don’t believe that ‘a judicial philosophy’ is always all that meaningful.”
Likewise, Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) who opposed Barrett as an unacceptable “originalist,” now dismisses originalism and judicial philosophy questions for Jackson (8:48) because “I do not find labels particularly useful.”
Most recently, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said that he said that he does not understand all of the focus on judicial philosophy in the Jackson hearings. Yet, in the Gorsuch confirmation, Whitehouse demanded that the nominee address his “judicial philosophy” and compare it to the “judicial philosophy: of the prior nominee, Merrick Garland.
By the second day of questioning, Jackson’s conflation of philosophy and methodology as synonymous became absolute. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) again pressed Jackson on her refusal to answer this question. Jackson then completely merged the terms: “I do have a philosophy. My philosophy is my methodology.”
That is linguistically and legally wrong. Jackson described the methodology in mechanical steps of reading the text, applying the facts, and avoiding bias. Thus, she explained, “my judicial philosophy is to rule impartially and to rule consistent with the limitations on my authority as a judge.”
Judicial philosophy encompasses how a jurist approaches the act of interpretation of constitutional or statutory provisions. Even as you mechanically go through the steps described by Judge Jackson, you are still left at some point with interpreting words with contested meaning. There are widely different approaches to how to perform that task and how much importance to put on issues ranging from original intent to textual language to the more general purpose of a given law.
The problem is that that “philosophy/methodology” also happens to be the oath that all judges take to “faithfully and impartially discharge” their judicial duties. Indeed, it would be hard to imagine a nominee testifying that she follows a methodology “to rule in a prejudiced fashion and to rule consistent with my personal agenda.” Literally, every judge embraces that same methodology.
It is akin to a potential client of an investment banker on what her investment philosophy would be if hired and the banker responding “my philosophy is not to steal the money of clients and use it for my own enjoyment.”
It has become common these days for the meaning of words to yield to the political convenience of the moment. For example, When its real meaning stood in the way of real money, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) simply tweeted: “Paid leave is infrastructure. Child care is infrastructure. Caregiving is infrastructure.” Done.
However, calling methodology a philosophy robs both terms of their meaning in this context. If you asked someone about their preferred clothing style, you would be a tad confused if they then described the steps that they use in getting dressed from putting on their socks to their overcoat.
In fairness to Judge Jackson, she is not the first nominee to seek to evade questions on judicial philosophy. In that sense, it was not surprising to see a nominee avoid a clear answer. What was surprising was the response of media and legal experts after a nominee claimed that judicial philosophy and judicial methodology are the same thing. Few noted, let alone criticized, the false substitution.
So, for the purposes of this hearing, the two terms will be treated as synonymous. Presumably, upon confirmation, the terms will return to their original meaning for the next Republican nominee.
25 thoughts on “No, Judicial Methodology is Not the Same as Judicial Philosophy”
AP News: “The Supreme Court declined to say Wednesday whether 73-year-old Justice Clarence Thomas remains in the hospital, though he had been expected to be released by Tuesday evening.”
I’m not a fan of his jurisprudence and would love for him to resign, but I hope he’s OK.
The godly Thomas is still in the hospital. However one demoniac just left our world and descended into Hades.
Ding dong the witch is dead
“Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, dead at 84”
Burn beaatch burn
Obfuscate much?
She is just a stooge…and would BE TOLD WHAT TO THINK!
Democrats have become a group think HIVE of hate, lies, anti-law and anti-science!
Is this based on anything in particular or would you say that about any nominee of a Democratic President? BTW, Democrats are anti-science? Best laugh of the day.
“Best laugh of the day.”
It appears blacks like you (or is it ewe) are science deniers and proponents of black genocide.
Life begins at conception. If you ever had children you would know these things…oh wait, youre one of those angry black dudes who denies agency for black women, celebrates misogynist rap music and expects gubbimint to be your daddy.
Your racist comments are revealing.
“Life begins at conception”
You are ignorant. Life is continuous: a living female produces living eggs, a living male produces living sperm, and a living egg and living sperm merge to form a living zygote, which might or might not develop into a person (most zygotes die of natural causes before birth, often before implantation).
If you mean that you believe that personhood begins at conception, a zygote is not a person, and personhood is a political issue, not a matter of science. (Science only speaks to whether the egg, sperm, zygote belong to our species.)
No one can demand that you donate some of your bone marrow or even some blood to save someone’s life, but you want to demand that women donate the use of their bodies for 9 months without their consent. THAT is misogynist.
Super!. now do the draft. (and forced vaccinations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nHsxwUeVCc
“When Margaret Sanger — check my history — started Planned Parenthood, the objective was to put these centers in primarily black communities so they could help kill black babies before they came into the world….It’s planned genocide,”
Herman Cain
Best laugh of the day is you wholeheartedly approving of a POTUS or anyone else in the US announcing a job opening that disallows an extremely wide swath of applicants based on physical appearance and gender.
Is that only OK when your darlings DEMS do it or it is always OK? Hint: it’s a crime to do such thing except when your team does it. The very apec of hypocrisy. Race and gender hatred is good when your team does it. If Trump announced exactly the same but for white males only, you’d scream, “Put him in jail” from the mountain tops.
After RBG died, Trump announced before deciding who he’d nominate that he was going to choose a woman. Trump only nominated white Christians, but I’m sure that’s fine with you.
Hows about we get a real search committee of retired (senior) federal judges to pre-screen judicial candiaftes by IQ, test scores, grades and judicial experience and then let El Presidente pick ’em and forward that screening info over to Congress to be reviewed but not publicly disclosed — like we do every other job in America.
Of course, one could always leave the entire search process to the Heritage Foundation and promise to pick from their list?
That Foundation does not disallow persons based on race/gender like your Holy Hitler Biden did.
Or one could always leave the entire search process to the American Constitution Society and promise to pick from their list of radical Leftists like Brown Jackson
Good luck amending the Constitution to get what you want.
One man’s ToAd is anothers scoff LAW.
PAYS TO BE IN THE Ruling Class of the classless society.
Funding them helps..ASK THE BIDENS
Yes, ’tis good to be king!
Senator Blackburn missed a great follow-up question yesterday after KBJ said she could not define a woman. This should have been the follow-up: “Judge what are you, a woman, a man or something else? And if she said a woman, then “Judge, how do you know that?”
Watch out!!!! That kind of thinking will have the PC police knocking at. your twitter account at midnight.
Ketanji Jackson doesn’t know what a woman is.
Ketanji Jackson was nominated because she is a woman.
Did Joe Biden make some kind of monumental mistake?
The Constitution does not differentiate regarding people, candidates, officers, etc.
Affirmative Action is so ridiculously counterintuitive, illicit, antithetical and unconstitutional, it has become what it has always been, incoherent, incomprehensible and wrong, even to its very recipients and beneficiaries.
This product of inordinate indoctrination by Karl Marx University doesn’t know she’s a woman or what a woman is, but she is more than willing to accept all the bias and “free stuff” she can get her hands on.
I had the same thought. But the senator should have started with: Are you a woman? Answer: yes. Then: How do you define woman? If she would say: I don’t know, the follow up would be: Then how do you know you are a woman?
Excuse me.
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Mr. Alexander Hamilton would like to say a few words to Judge Jackson.
Al, go ahead, Al.
Ahem!
______
“…courts…must…declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void.”
“…men…do…what their powers do not authorize, [and] what they forbid.”
“[A] limited Constitution … can be preserved in practice no other way than through the medium of courts of justice, whose duty it must be to declare all acts contrary to the manifest tenor of the Constitution void. Without this, all the reservations of particular rights or privileges would amount to nothing … To deny this would be to affirm … that men acting by virtue of powers may do not only what their powers do not authorize, but what they forbid.”
– Alexander Hamilton
“U.S. COURT OF APPEALS FOR THE D.C. CIRCUIT REVERSED JACKSON’S RULING STATING THAT SHE EXCEEDED HER LEGAL AUTHORITY…”
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Ketanji Brown Jackson Accused of Judicial ‘Activism’ for Halting Deportations of Illegal Aliens
President Joe Biden’s nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, was accused of judicial “activism” for a ruling where she halted quick deportations for newly arrived illegal aliens despite federal law. During the third day of confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) accused Jackson of “activism” in her role as a judge on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (D.C.). In the case, the George Soros-linked Make the Road New York sued former President Trump’s administration for its expanded expedited deportation of illegal aliens who had not resided in the U.S. for more than two years.
The federal statute states that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has “sole and unreviewable discretion” to carry out the policy of expedited deportation.
Jackson issued a preliminary injunction to halt the policy on the grounds that the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) and did not sufficiently weigh the impact that the policy would have on illegal aliens. “That, to me, is exhibit A of activism,” Graham said. “… you’re not convincing me that it is anything other than activism.” “For those of us in the law writing business, I don’t know how you could tell a judge more clearly that the administration, the agency in question, has discretion to do certain things within the statute,” Graham said:
So this is an example to me, and you may not agree, where the plain language of the statute was completely wiped out by you. You reached a conclusion because you disagreed with the Trump administration. [Emphasis added]
Graham also noted that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit reversed Jackson’s ruling, stating that she exceeded her legal authority because the statute left this matter to the discretion of DHS and did not empower a federal judge to override that judgment. “There could hardly be a more definitive expression of congressional intent to leave the decision about the scope of expedited removal, within statutory bounds, to the Secretary’s independent judgment,” the court stated. “The ‘forceful phrase ‘sole and unreviewable discretion,’ by its exceptional terms.”
– John Binder
so she is a FAILURE