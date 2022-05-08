McConnell: Federal Abortion Ban is “Possible” if Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told USA Today this week that it is “possible” that Congress could pass a national ban on abortion if the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is finalized. In the interview, McConnell confirmed that there would be nothing standing in the way of such national legislation. McConnell did not say that he was calling or planning for such a vote. He was stating that it would be legally possible if Roe is overturned. However, such a vote would leave the position of the GOP in an incomprehensible morass on its views in the area. For decades, Republicans have insisted that this issue is a state, not a federal, matter. It could also raise some difficult constitutional questions under federalism.
In the interview with USA Today published on Saturday, McConnell said:
“If the leaked opinion became the final opinion, legislative bodies—not only at the state level but at the federal level—certainly could legislate in that area,” he said. “And if this were the final decision, that was the point that it should be resolved one way or another in the legislative process. So yeah, it’s possible.”
The point of the comment is that, if there is no constitutional right to abortion, it is an area susceptible to legislative action on either the state or federal levels. Ironically, that is the same position as the Democrats who are seeking a federal protection of the abortion to override the states.
There are some constitutional questions, however, that could be raised with either a federal protection or ban on abortion. Those questions include how states may be required to enforce such a ban. The Framers were deeply concerned about precisely this type of federal encroachment on state authority as James Madison discussed in Federalist #46. They created a system to support the “refusal to cooperate with officers of the Union.”
Such laws can unconstitutionally require states to enforce the federal law — raising so called “commandeering” issues that violate federalism protections. There can also be conditions that are viewed as so coercive in withholding state funds that they are considered unconstitutional.
In 1992, in New York v. United States, the Supreme Court invalidated part of the Low-Level Radioactive Waste Policy Amendments Act of 1985 as commandeering. In 1997, in Printz v. United States, the Supreme Court held that the federal government cannot order states or cities to enforce federal law. In Independent Business v. Sebelius(2012), the Court held that the federal government could not compel states to expand Medicaid by threatening to withhold funding for Medicaid programs. In Murphy v. NCAA (2018), the Court again warned that Congress could not take any action that “dictates what a state legislature may and may not do” in such policy or program disputes.
Ironically, if the GOP was to push such a ban, it would not only contradict its long-held view on state’s rights in the area but would rest upon a broad interpretation of interstate commerce (another view long opposed by many in the GOP). Under existing case law, Congress could claim that abortions have interstate elements due to the travel of individuals and involvement of national medical and administrative components.
It is doubtful that such a federal ban could pass in Congress. Indeed, some Republican members would most certainly oppose such a law like Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Moreover, pro-life members like Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley have already said that they would not back a federal ban.
Notably, McConnell reaffirmed that (unlike the Democrats) the GOP would continue to stand by the filibuster even if they take control of the Senate. That effectively guarantees that no such federal ban could be passed.
25 thoughts on “McConnell: Federal Abortion Ban is “Possible” if Court Strikes Down Roe v. Wade”
There have been many discussions in the legal community over both Roe and Casey. May argued that Roe was wrongly decided creating a right under the Constitution that does not exist and that in doing so trampled on the rights of states to regulate abortion. States control the licensing of medical practitioners and medical facilities (hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics). Further, states legislate what is defined as a criminal act. Abortion is not interstate commerce, which covers a multitude of federal law and regulation. Rather, abortion is a Tenth Amendment issue.
In the February drat of Alito’s draft the clear intent is to return to the several states and their constituencies the ability to regulate abortion. An attempt to establish a Federal ban on abortion or a right to abortion should be a non-starter presuming that the decision results in the issue being returned to the states.
The Constitution was never designed to insert the national government this far into individuals lives.
According to the unofficial Supreme Court “opinion”, as it is currently written, the high court does not ban abortions but instead upholds a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks and returns the issue to states to decide on their own.
https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000180-874f-dd36-a38c-c74f98520000
The taking of an innocent life, not in self-defense, is the definition of “murder.”
It isn’t the mother’s body and life being extinguished via abortion.
It’s the body and life of the most defenseless human beings on earth, that is being terminated.
It’s murder by definition.
But a majority of modern American women have bought into the lie that killing their own offspring is a “constitutionally protect right,” and females now represent 52% of the voting public.
It’s a most deadly lie… and in the end, it has led the USA to a complete disregard for human life at any age.
No wonder children kill each other or themselves in the streets, schools, and malls today.
Human life has been entirely devalued for decades.
Slavery, diversity [dogma] (e.g. racism, sexism, ageism), redistributive change, homicide and reproductive rites are state issues.
The SCOTUS leaker may not have considered the impact of the timing that abortion is in the news on Mother’s Day. God works in mysterious ways!
For once I agree with David Gergen: it’s time for the old guard, on both sides of the aisle, to step aside. Not to mention our president, but that’s a whole other story. Why would McConnell make such an inflammatory statement in a moment when a single match could set off a five alarm fire? Aside from which, the argument has always been that abortion should be up to the states. Suddenly now it’s a federal issue? What happened? Late term abortion is a horrible thing. But some states are now making laws that give such a short window that a woman might not even know she was pregnant before the abortion deadline. With all the anti and post-contraception options available now, abortion rates are dropping. Now is not the time to throw a lifeline to the left before the November mid-terms. Especially on a weekend when abortion rights activists are itching for confrontation.
My guess is because he doesn’t want a bunch of new Republicans taking seats in November who would disrupt his authority.
Although I am a conservative, republican and generally anti abortion (only exceptions being to save the mother’s life, rape, and incest) I would not support Mr McConnell on this. If the Roe vs Wade is overturned and the issue returns to the states, then let it stay there. I do not propose to tell New York and California and other Blue states how to live and run their states, I just choose to not live there. I would also not like their input on my state’s life and values. We are a Federal Republic and constitutional originalism would demand we shrink an already overwhelming federal government and let each state run it’s affairs. The states are closer to the people and hear their voices far more clearly than a distant federal government. You may not agree with each state’s decisions but you must constrain yourself and agree to disagree and leave it alone. If people love your state and it’s life then they will come, if they don’t they will leave. Please leave us that option. Time for Mitch to retire back to Kentucky.
GEB: Nice comment, as usual. But perhaps McConnell was referring to federal AID for abortions, and updating the Hyde Amendment?
I fully agree. The case is not about abortion but about federalism. Hopefully, we get more push-back to the overreach of Washington when it comes to national law-making that should be the purview of the states. McConnell’s statement is foolish as well and may just through gasoline on the fire of the upcoming ‘Summer of Love’. Members of Congress should only be allowed to serve 2 terms. I support the position that the geriatric community seems to have a hold on many positions of power. It’s time for McConnell to go and also for Pelosi and Feinstein and all other 80+ members of Congress who are ‘serving their country’ for more than 30 years filling their own pockets.
Is there no issue on which Mitch McConnell does not issue stupid, unnecessary statements? Or maybe he’s TRYING to throw the mid-term elections?
The court is pretty clearly saying that abortion is a states issue. What does he gain by not leaving it at that? Or is his dementia kicking in, too?
The premise of this post is that Republicans are telling the truth that they want it to be a state issue and they would keep the filibuster. Given the recent history of the Republicans there is no reason to believe either.
What recent history is that? Trump urged Republican Senators to eliminate the filibuster while they had the majority and they refused.
If Roe/Casey is overruled, this matter should be left to the States. As Turley has written, it is uncertain whether the Federal government is empowered by the Constitution to ban or permit abortion nationally.
One thing Congress might usefully do is pass a law prohibiting a State from punishing anyone who goes to another State to get an abortion that is lawful in that other State, as well as anyone who assists. This would clearly be within the power of Congress under the Commerce Clause. This could help defuse the issue, except for the extremes on both sides.
One thing is for certain- abortion laws will polarize this country further into pro-abortion and anti-abortion states. The anti-abortion states will not sit tight to allow its citizens to travel across state lines to get an abortion. They inevitably will criminalize women aborting their fetuses for murder.
They only good thing about the states deeming a fetus as a person is that a pregnant woman can drive alone in carpool lanes.
Your last sentence indicates that you have a sense of humor, Jeff.
There are no pro life members of the Republican Party in Congress. If there were we would have, among other things, universal health care, good solid anti pollution laws, fair wage law, solid social support networks as well as prenatal care for all and many other things. Anti choice Republicans are anti women…yes even the women….not because they care about life but because they care about power. Susan Collins ins an unreliable and false ally to pro choice women and men. She is ultimately a Republican.
Look up the history of when and how the GOP decided being anIt choice was a good political tool and your find Richard Nixon, Pat Buchanan and a power hungry RCC hierarchy that was loosing its grip on its parishioners and wanted federal money. It’s not a pretty sight and there are no high morals involved just a love of money and power.
” If there were we would have……”
Did you miss the part that Republicans do not control the House, the Senate, or the Presidency? They have no ability to deliver any of the things on your social wish list.
And you propose further taking money away from working Americans and using it on government funded (read “corrupt, inefficient”) welfare programs. No thanks.
Which enumerated power lets the National govt regulate abortion?
McConnell showed a small sliver of honesty from a polititician,
To me, His intent was a message to Democrats, and their National legislation legalizing abortion. McConnell is telling Pelosi. “be careful of what you wish for. If abortion becomes a National is the issue, opens the door for republicans ,that could have veto proof majorities in 16 months.
Just one thought on the topic it’s time for Mitch to be replaced. No one really knows for sure what a final draft will say in light of the low life who disturbed the process but Mitch must be replaced.
Yeah. He’s spending too much energy just saying stupid, unhelpful things.
Why feed into this frenzy over a ruling that hasn’t even issued yet?? If R v W is overturned, it becomes a State issue where it should be. The Federal Government has no need or right to get involved. BTW I am a Conservative.
Never happen. Mitch is just trying to send Chuck over the edge with a fit of apoplexy
Which I understand and approve, Chuck is such a despicable low life.
Listening to President Biden the other day as he referred to people who voted for Trump as being among the most extreme group of evildoers in modern American history, it struck me that he is little more than the President of the Democratic Party. As for Senators Schumer, Warren, etc., they have told us out loud that the Senate is a legislative body composed solely of Democrats. Recall how they complained that Senators Manchin and Sinema were nothing more than 2 rogue outliers who were holding back the majority. The fact that there were 50 Republicans who were in alignment with Manchin and Sinema (i.e., 52-48) was beyond the Democrats’ comprehension.
What seems to have emerged is a body of politicians who see our nation as a single party government beset by politically illegitimate interlopers and a populous composed of dangerous, uneducated, and unwanted pseudo citizens.