Did the Biden Administration Just Give a Boost To the Hunter Biden Defense?

Below is my column in the New York Post on the implications of the recent civil lawsuit against Steve Wynn for allegedly working as an agent for China. The lawsuit was brought under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The timing of the shift to civil penalties is significant given the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden for possible FARA violations. The decision of the Biden Administration to move away from criminal charges under FARA could prove highly advantageous for Hunter Biden.
Here is the column:
The Justice Department this week sued former casino mogul Steve Wynn for allegedly working as an agent for China. The lawsuit under the Foreign Agents Registration Act is bad news for Wynn, but it may be a win for another potential target: Hunter Biden.
By bringing this action as a civil lawsuit, the Justice Department may have undercut the ongoing investigation by David Weiss, the US attorney for Delaware, into Hunter Biden’s foreign dealings. This civil suit doesn’t necessarily bar Weiss, but Biden’s team can now argue that criminally charging him with a FARA violation would be inconsistent with contemporary investigations.
I recently testified in Congress on FARA prosecutions and noted that the Justice Department had largely dropped civil actions under the act in favor of criminal charges. Special counsel Robert Mueller targeted various Trump officials with FARA, using the law to investigate, search or charge attorneys from Paul Manafort to Rudy Giuliani to Victoria Toensing.
I testified earlier that “after ramping up prosecutions in the last decade, the Justice Department has created precedent for the criminalization of what were previously treated as administrative violations. From Paul Manafort to the current investigation of Hunter Biden, there remain questions as to whether Justice Department will operate under a single, coherent and predictable standard.”
Some in the administration may be hoping that this charge will compel a consistent approach that would effectively decriminalize any violations under investigation in Delaware.
The feds sued Wynn over his effort to intervene in the case of Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, a billionaire real-estate magnate and critic of the Chinese government. Beijing wanted the businessman back in China and hoped to persuade the US government to deny him a visa.
Wynn spoke to President Donald Trump about the case, a call that carried added weight due to Wynn’s position as the Republican National Committee’s finance chairman.
Wynn has interests in Macau, and his intervention was allegedly appreciated by high-ranking Chinese officials. The Justice Department asked Wynn to register as an agent, but he declined.
What is most striking about this case is how serious it is, particularly compared with past criminal cases like the prosecution of Paul Manafort. Here, Sun Lijun, then the Chinese vice minister for public security, was allegedly organizing the lobbying effort in 2017 and contacted figures like Elliott Broidy, a former RNC finance chairman, and Nickie Lum Davis, a top Trump fundraiser. Both Broidy and Davis later pleaded guilty in prosecutions.
The question is why Broidy was criminally prosecuted in 2020 under FARA, including for work on the Guo matter, yet the Biden administration suddenly decided that the Wynn part of the deals should be treated as a civil matter. This is coming at the very time a grand jury is reportedly considering charges against Hunter Biden that could include FARA violations.
Wynn not only allegedly acted at the request of Chinese officials but was able to make direct contact with Trump to lobby him on the issue. He had no apparent interest in Guo, who would face a dire future if deported to China. But he had major financial interests in China, and the investigation yielded other criminal charges.
A huge high-profile case like Wynn’s is not simply left to local prosecutors. Main Justice is often involved in such investigations and charging decisions. Other agencies can also be involved.
The decision to depart from the earlier cases and proceed civilly could not come at a better time for Hunter Biden. If the Justice Department applied the same approach used in the Paul Manafort case, Biden would be looking at the serious prospect of a felony charge.
Biden discussed the possible need to register in light of his extensive work on behalf of foreign interests in what many view as blatant influence peddling. This work happened during the same period as the Wynn work. In 2017, Biden texted his business associate Tony Bobulinski: “No matter what it will need to be a U.S. company at some level in order for us to make bids on federal and state-funded projects. Also we don’t want to have to register as foreign agents under the FCPA [Foreign Corrupt Practices Act] which is much more expansive than people who should know choose not to know. James [Biden] has very particular opinions about this so I would ask him about the foreign entity.”
There was ample reason to worry given the wide array of foreign clients and their interest in using Hunter’s access and influence. The president’s son was working with CEFC, a Chinese Communist Party-linked company led by Ye Jianming. The Justice Department criminally charged one of Ye’s associates, Patrick Ho, in 2017 under the FCPA. The first call he reportedly made after his arrest was to James Biden, who said that he was trying to reach his nephew, Hunter.
Hunter worked on a joint venture between an entity called Sinohawk and CEFC. He had extensive dealings with Chinese figures as well as officials in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and other countries. Emails referred to meetings with his father, then vice president. In 2014, he wrote to former business partner Devon Archer about an upcoming trip to Ukraine by “my guy” — his dad. He noted that it should “be characterized as part of our advice and thinking — but what he will say and do is out of our hands.” (Archer would later be criminally convicted of fraud in a separate matter).
Hunter Biden arranged meetings between his father and Ukrainian and foreign clients. He also continued to express his concerns over registration laws, noting that executives at the Ukrainian energy company Burisma “need to know in no uncertain terms that we will not and cannot intervene directly with domestic policymakers, and that we need to abide by FARA and any other U.S. laws in the strictest sense across the board.”
He never, however, registered. Like Wynn, he maintained that his work for foreign interests stayed short of the FARA line despite the broad interpretation the Justice Department gave in past criminal cases. Compared with those other cases, Hunter Biden seems well over the line. In United States v. Chaudhry, a US resident pleaded guilty under FARA for efforts to influence various US think tanks’ views on US-Pakistani relations.
Now the Justice Department has departed from years of criminal charges in favor of civil charges. Many of us have questioned the need for criminalization of these charges and the broad sweep of FARA. But the timing of the Biden administration’s sudden change could not have come at a more opportune time for the president’s son.
20 thoughts on "Did the Biden Administration Just Give a Boost To the Hunter Biden Defense?"
Turley’s assignments for today: 1. continue to try to breathe credibility into the “Hunter Biden Scandal” by keeping it going even without anything newsworthy; and 2. attack the DOJ because they will probably go after Trump and his co-conspirators. The Jan 6th committee has turned up handwritten notes written by Trump, proving his direct involvement, but you don’t mention that. And, hey, Turley, don’t let pesky little things like facts get in the way of your Fox paycheck. For instance: “This civil suit doesn’t necessarily bar Weiss, but Biden’s team can now argue that criminally charging him with a FARA violation would be inconsistent with contemporary investigations.” So, Turley admits that a civil suit doesn’t bar a criminal action, but he doesn’t admit that the DOJ would ever actually argue that criminally charging Weiss (not Hunter) would be inconsistent with policy decisions. So, according to Turley, if facts implicating Hunter are turned up, Hunter would probably get a break and not be charged criminally. Turley, you DO know very well that prosecutors, federal and state, have absolute discretion as to what matters will be charged criminally or prosecuted civilly. You also know that no two cases are alike and that there are lots of reasons that only prosecutors know that you couldn’t know (like the strength of witnesses, their vulnerability to impeachment and contrary evidence that affects the choice of how to proceed when criminal prosecution requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt) that affect ther decisions on which way to go. You don’t know, based on the Weiss case, what would be done if facts constituting crimes involving Hunter Biden are ever turned up. But, that’s not the point is it? Alt right media disciples already believe that the DOJ is purely political, something that was true under Trump, but untrue under Biden, something else you know very well. This is just more red meat based on absolutely nothing whatsoever other than the Fox paycheck you receive.
Nothing will be done, Hunter will continue to blow paint and Sussman will continue to practice law on behalf of the Democrats. When Joe has left office he’ll go the way of Mr. Fair Share building multi dollar homes. Are they the problem or are we for continuing to elect these people time after time? We sit back and we allow the corrupt press to demonize candidates not affiliated with the DC elites. We talk a good game about term limits but we don’t demand term limits. The nation is in the worst state it has ever been since WWII and only God knows if we’ll be able to reverse and repair the damage done?
Hunter will walk and so will Sussman.
FARA was rarely if ever treated as a criminal issue until it was used against Trump, so this is just a return to normal.
Would be nice to have a government of laws, not men, but that ship sailed long ago…
In my Criminal Procedure 101, my professor made this statement, “There are no coincidences.”
Apparently, once again, it’s good to be the son of Joe ‘the big guy’ Biden’s son.
So the outrage is that how it might affect Hunter, not that the Trump administration was neck deep in this corruption.
“. . . in this corruption.”
What “corruption?” The administration rebuffed Wynn.
Surely you jest Sammy. The Biden administration is the most corrupt that we’ve had in decades. I am old enough to remember when Eisenhower was president and don’t remember any other administration being this blatantly corrupt. Nixon was a crook, Clinton did some things, as did Reagan and others but not to this level.
Interesting change of charging people at a very interesting time in politics. I would certainly like to see the record of conversations between the WH and DOJ about that change. Of course that would likely be blocked by executive privilege. However executive privilege, any more, does not seem to exist past the last day of a president’s term. Patience and a long memory may be necessary to eventually find those discussions.
Remarkably benevolent attitude mister Silberman shows “I could not care less if they are prosecuted and impeached”. I did not remember him being so forgiving to those on the other side of the political spectrum
RE:”””But the timing of the Biden administration’s sudden change could not have come at a more opportune time for the president’s son.””” Do the time period during which the alleged offenses occurred and that of the change of policy in the prosecution thereof have any relevance to each other going forward?.
The degradation of the DOJ into an arm of the DNC should concern everyone.
Turley says:
“Now the Justice Department has departed from years of criminal charges in favor of civil charges. Many of us have questioned the need for criminalization of these charges and the broad sweep of FARA.”
It seems to me the DOJ is taking Turley’s advice and changing its FARA policy. Congratulations, Professor!
RE: “”””See….Turley? What did I tell you? The Fox lies work!”””” What is it about what we already know to be true regarding the details and sequence of events surrounding the FISA Court, the Steele Dossier, the gamers involved and their victims, and what is now unfolding in Sussman that has anything to do with FOX? If it becomes satisfied as fact, that HRC signed off on this gambit, and the prosecution is successful in extending is reach even further, Trump’s debate quip that she should be in jail, indeed spoke truth to power. Machiavelli couldn’t hold a candle to her. She’s learned her history well.
Turley may have a good point. We shall see. I hope Hunter and Joe are held accountable if they have broken the law. I could not care less if they are prosecuted and impeached.
Unfortunately neither Trump nor Joe Biden will ever serve time in jail if ultimately convicted since they are entitled to secret service protection for life. Worst case scenario is home detention.