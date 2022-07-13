“The 6 justices … Should Never Know Peace Again”: Harvard Instructor Calls for People to “Accost” Justices in Public

We recently discussed the Georgetown law professor who defended “more aggressive” protests targeting the Supreme Court justices, but Harvard clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo wants to guarantee that “The 6 justices who overturned Roe should never know peace again.” Accordingly, Caraballo is calling for people to “accost them every time they are in public.” That harassment, according to Caraballo, is the “civic duty” of every American.
The tweet from Caraballo is the latest example of academics seeking to harass these justices because they hold opposing constitutional views. It is also an example of the addiction to rage that has developed in this country. There is a license that comes with rage that is evidentin Caraballo’s writings: “Since women don’t have their rights, these justices should never have a peaceful moment in public again.” The tweets even attach photos to assist others in this ignoble enterprise.
These calls have continued despite the alleged attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home recently.
