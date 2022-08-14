Justice Department Accused of Taking Attorney-Client Material at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News is reporting that the FBI seized boxes containing attorney-client privileged and potentially executive privileged material during its raid Mar-a-Lago. When the raid occurred, I noted that the legal team had likely marked material as privileged at the residence and that the collection could create an immediate conflict over such material. Now, sources are telling Fox that the Justice Department not only took attorney-client material but has refused Trump requests for a special master to review the records.
The request for a special master would seem reasonable, particularly given the sweeping language used in the warrant. It is hard to see what material could not be gathered under this warrant.
Attachment B of the warrant has this provision:
“Any physical documents with classification markings, along with any containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which such documents are located, as well as any other containers/boxes that are collectively stored or found together with the aforementioned documents and containers/boxes; b.. Information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified material”
Thus, the agents could not only take an entire box if it contained a single document with classification markings of any kind but could then take all boxes around that box.
It is not surprising that dozens of boxes were seized.
Given that sweeping language (and the various lawsuits and investigations facing Trump), it would seem reasonable to request a special magistrate. That is why the reported refusal is so concerning. What is the harm from such a review? The material is now under lock and key. There is no approaching deadline in court or referenced grand jury.
Moreover, many have accused the Justice Department of using this search as a pretext. While saying that they were seeking potential national security information, critics have alleged that the real purpose was to gather evidence that could be used against Trump in a prosecution over his role in January 6th riot. I have noted that such a pretext would be deeply disturbing given the documented history of Justice Department officials misleading or lying to courts in prior Trump-related investigations. The continuation of such subterfuge could be disclosed in a later oversight investigation.
The use of a special master could have helped quell such claims of a pretextual search. Conversely, the denial of such a protective measure would fuel even greater concerns.
The refusal to take this protective measures is almost as troubling as the sweeping language in the search warrant itself. We need to see the affidavit that led to this search warrant. I am not going to assume that the search was unwarranted until I see that evidence. However, in the interim, Attorney General Merrick Garland could have allowed accommodations for this review to assure not just the Trump team but the public that the search was not a pretext for seeking other evidence like January 6th-related material.
167 thoughts on “Justice Department Accused of Taking Attorney-Client Material at Mar-a-Lago”
From “The Hill”:
Executive Privilege ‘Not Absolute’
Citing unidentified sources familiar with the investigation, Fox News on Saturday evening reported that the FBI seized five boxes that included information covered by attorney-client privilege as part of its extraordinary search at Trump’s Florida property on Monday. The network also reported that its sources said some records could be covered by executive privilege.
The unsealed search warrant revealed agents were authorized to seize any documents or records with classified markings or related to the “transmission of national defense information or classified material” as part of the FBI’s investigation into whether Trump violated the Espionage Act and other federal statutes by retaining records at his Florida resort.
An attached property receipt also unsealed Friday indicated the FBI seized 33 items from Mar-a-Lago, including 11 sets of classified items.
Trump has defended himself previously by claiming he declassified the documents.
Attorney-client privilege enables communications between an attorney and their client to remain private during an investigation, while executive privilege allows the president to keep some communications private from the other two branches of government.
But the latter privilege is not absolute. During the Watergate scandal, the Supreme Court ruled in United States v. Nixon that executive privilege cannot be used to withhold evidence “demonstrably relevant in a criminal trial.”
Trump has used the defense before in efforts to block records from being turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in a separate probe. A federal appeals court in December denied Trump’s claims of executive privilege to block the National Archives from turning over those records.
The FBI declined to comment. The Hill has also reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.
Edited From:
https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/3601967-trump-calls-for-return-of-privileged-documents-reportedly-seized-at-mar-a-lago/
…………………………………………………………………………………………………
Surely Professor Turley knows that both Nixon and Trump failed to assert Executive Privilege in well-established cases. So what makes this ‘Fox News exclusive’ so compelling now?
https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/fbi-faces-an-unprecedented-number-of-threats-following-mar-a-lago-search-1396939/
“The FBI is experiencing an “unprecedented” number of threats against its agents and personnel after the agency searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and removed a trove of sensitive documents, CNN reported.”
“The bulletin also mentioned people have doxxed agents by revealing their personal information online.”