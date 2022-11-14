Turley Speaks in Richmond on the Supreme Court

Today I have the pleasure of speaking at the Woman’s Club as part of their long-standing speaking series in Richmond, Virginia. I will be speaking in the afternoon on current cases and controversies facing the United States Supreme Court from affirmative action to free speech to election laws.

As the son of an architect, it is a particular thrill to speak at the Bolling Haxall House, built in 1858 for industrialist, Bolling Walker Haxall. It is a lovely structure that evokes the grandeur of Richmond’s past.

The Club has one of the oldest speaking series in the country. It was established in 1894 by fourteen Richmond women who met in the parlor of Jane Crawford Looney Lewis’s nearby home. These women wanted a literary and cultural association designed for “the delightful friction of well-trained minds.” They achieved that goal and so much more over the course of the 128 years that followed their meeting.

