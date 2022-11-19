Fulton County Judge Rules with the Warnock Campaign and Orders New Early Voting Date

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. has ruled in favor of a filing by the Democratic Party and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign to allow early voting to begin on Saturday in Georgia’s Senate runoff election. I previously criticized this filing as an invitation for the court to act as a super legislature in the face of clear statutory language. In fairness to Judge Cox, the opinion below makes a creative case for such a construction. Yet, despite this well-written decision, I still believe that the court is wrong to ignore the plain meaning of the statute.
I previously said that such an action can be an invitation for judicial activism when a law expressly states the starting dates for elections. However, I do think that this is a reasonable, if mistaken, take of the state law. Judge Cox’s use of statutory construction arguments is based on long-standing approaches addressing ambiguity in statutory language. Let’s first start with his reasoning and then I would like to share why I believe he is mistaken.
Advance voting is addressed in Section 21-2-385(d) of Georgia’s elections code, which provides for a period of advance voting for primaries and elections, including “runoff[s] from any general primary or election.” State law provides for advance voting on Saturdays, except when the Saturday “follows a public and legal holiday occurring on the Thursday or Friday immediately preceding.”
Initially, Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger thought that early voting could occur on the Saturday and had no objections to such a starting date. However, when state counsel reviewed the matter, they concluded that voting had to start on the following Monday in light of Thanksgiving holiday.
Thus, the Secretary of State issued an Official Election Bulletin advising that voting on Saturday, November 26 was not permitted under Section 21-2-385(d)(1) because the day follows the state Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 24, as well as an observed state holiday on Friday, November 25.
Judge Cox acknowledges that the language is clear:
[T]he Court clearly sees the restriction on voting that could potentially preclude Saturday, November 26, 2022, from being a valid day for voting. It is clearly the second Saturday preceding 6 the runoff election to be held on December 6, 2022. Further, it is immediately preceded by a legal holiday on Thursday (Thanksgiving).
However, the court then declares that it is not controlling for runoffs due to the fact that language was removed in earlier changes to the law.
It was previously established that it was within the contemplation of the Legislature that primary, election, and runoff were distinct terms representing separate ideas, and yet here, the Legislature chooses to only use the words primary or election, thus excluding runoff from its inclusion. Had the Legislature been so inclined, they could have easily included runoff to continue this pattern of a three-category list but they chose not to. In this instance it is obvious that they chose not to because it was previously included in the text of the statute but was later removed. 2016 Ga. Laws Act 347 §4 has the pertinent section of O.C.G.A. §21-2-385(d)(1) drafted to read, “such advance voting shall not be held on such second Saturday but shall be held on the third Saturday prior to such primary, election, or runoff’ which is identical in form of language to the preceding list a few lines above.
A year later, however, the code section was amended via 2017 Ga. Laws Act 250 §18, which specifically eliminated “or runoff’ from within the text of that restrictive provision and it has remained removed from all future revisions.
That is certainly a worthy point to raise. The removal of the term can be evidence of legislative intent. The court cites an earlier decision stating that “where a statute is amended to delete a word, it is presumed that the Legislature made the change to effect some purpose, and desired to make a change in the existing law.” Fredrick v. State, 181 Ga. App. 600 (1987).
Here is why I believe the court is wrong. First, a court ordinarily applies this type of rule or canon of construction when the statute is ambiguous or unclear. There is no ambiguity in the law, in my view. The term election is widely understood to include runoffs. It excludes primaries, O.C.G.A. § 21-2-2(5), but the law refers to a “run-off election,” which is a “continuation of” a general election in which no candidate receives a majority of votes in a particular race. Ga. Const., art. I, § II, par. II; O.C.G.A. § 21-2-501(a).
The court admits that it has no legislative historical record on the reason for the deletion of the words. While the court is correct that the term does appear elsewhere, it could have been removed from this provision as redundant or unnecessary. Whatever the motive, the language is clear. Indeed, one could flip the court’s analysis. The legislature could have just as easily made an express allowance for a runoff as not being subject to this rule. It did not do so. It used a term that encompasses both general and runoff elections. As it stands, all elections are expressly subject to this rule.
I am also not convinced by the Fredrick precedent. That case involved a criminal appeal on the scope of the crime of kidnapping. The legislature decided to eliminate or alter an element of the offense. The prior statute required a “forcible” abduction or stealing away of the victim “and” a holding of the “person against his will.” The 1968 revision of this offense deleted the word “forcible” to define the crime as an abduction or stealing away of the person “and” a holding of such person “against his will.” OCGA § 16-5-40 (a).
The elimination or changing of an element to a crime seems a materially different matter then interpreting the starting date for voting. A criminal charge must be clearly stated to give notice to those who can lose their liberty as a result of a violation. The elements are the very standard for conviction.
In this case, the statute concerns the scheduling of all “elections,” a term that ordinarily includes both general and runoff elections. The elimination of the runoff reference would be more significant, in my view, if the statute was otherwise vague or unclear. However, the provision is express and clear in its language. While the legislature could make a special provision for runoff elections, it did not do so.
Judge Cox’s take is plausible and well maintained in this opinion. The elimination of the reference to runoffs could be equally persuasive on appeal, but some judges may have the same concerns over assuming such an alternative meaning when the plain meaning can be established from the reference to elections generally.
The state has indicated that it will appeal the decision.
18 thoughts on “Fulton County Judge Rules with the Warnock Campaign and Orders New Early Voting Date”
There are two events the law is addressing here; the primary and the election. Voting laws covering both events apply until the event is concluded. In this case, the election event is not concluded.
Would they be arguing the existing law did not include runoffs, if there were no prior laws?
The question at hand is not what the voting procedures should be but, rather, who gets to decide what the voting procedures should be.
Annnnd We’re Off …. !
Mother Jones:
Politics – November 18, 2022
Georgia Is Limiting Early Voting—Partly Because of a Holiday Honoring Robert E. Lee
The move, which sparked a lawsuit, could disproportionately harm Black voters.
Ibid.: https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2022/11/georgia-run-off-robert-e-lee-senate/
Foxnews:
Georgia – Published November 16, 2022
Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday
Reid also echoed commentary from President Biden slamming voting legislation as “Jim Crow 2.0′
Ibid.: https://www.foxnews.com/media/joy-reid-spreads-misinformation-georgians-able-vote-robert-e-lee-holiday
So what is the motive for the Democrats to demand a longer period of early voting?
Look to that for your answer.
Must be the longer Voters. have to consider. their vote…..more shall turn to Walker and away from Warnock…..there can be no other reason that would instruct the Democrats to make this move.
“So what is the motive for the Democrats to demand a longer period of early voting?”
It’s like a manager trying to deal with lazy, irresponsible employees:
Oh, coming to the office, on Mondays, at 9 takes too much effort? No problem. Work whatever days you desire, at whatever times are convenient for you, from wherever suits your fancy.
Putting lipstick on a pig may be viewed as an expression of artistic talent (‘or creative construction’). However, by definition it is still a pig.
This about like trying to get a conviction of a democratic FBI agent in Washington DC. Warnock resides in Fulton County, his church is in Fulton County (Ebenezer Baptist Church), The power of the Democratic Party in Georgia resides in Fulton County, and the Judge is in Fulton County. Hmm, sounds like real unbiased decision. Might be overturned by the Supreme Court, also in Fulton County. I might have been more impressed if he had had a judge in Alpharetta, or Canton, Lawrenceville, Acworth or Kennesaw who had made this decision.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. has ruled in favor of a filing by the Democratic Party
Full stop. No need to read further nor consider this case as legitimate.
“The term election is widely understood to include runoffs.”
If a runoff is not an “election,” then what is it?
zygot, fetus, human.
Stupid word games played by stupid leftists.
I disagree with the Professor. The provision is anything but clear. And it refers in one place to runoffs in a way that suggests they are distinct from elections at least for some purposes. This is a case of very poor drafting, and it’s hard to complain much about the court’s effort to make sense of it.
This is a case of very poor drafting, and it’s hard to complain much about the court’s effort to make sense of it.
The court was under no obligation to make sense of anything. Since 1984 courts have been deferring to the agencies having knowledge of the subject, that exceeded the knowledge of he Judge. Its called Chevron.
“the United States Supreme Court set forth the legal test for determining whether to grant deference to a government agency’s interpretation of a statute which it administers”
But judges being the ego manically twats they are. Have the power to do as they please and are not bound by the law. Suffer no consequences for interfering where they have no jurisdiction. This judge is interfering in elections but will never suffer the consequences.
And it refers in one place to runoffs in a way that suggests they are distinct from elections at least for some purposes.
If you need to exercise qualifying language, four times in one sentence, you may want to reconsider your confirmation bias.
Have you even read the full provision or the judge’s decision? The drafting is a complete mess, and when asked to interpret it the judge did a good job. I don’t think Chevron applies in this context, to a state court interpreting a state law, and in any event SCOTUS has been chipping away at Chevron.
Chevon applies to a federal court interpreting a federal law….and defering to the agencies determination.
In this case the controlling agency covering elections made a ruling, following the legislation. A ruling the judge was forced to make a bunch of assumptions and overturn the agency. There is no harm in letting the agency follow the law. Warnack claimed Democrats voters were somehow suffering disparate impact by not be able to vote on Saturday. A claim not supported by any evidence.
Hope the state appeals this ruling.I have to disagree on the plausibility of the decision – tortured is more apt
If you want to win, you have to vote early and often.