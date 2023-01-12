Biden’s “Surprise” Grows With Reported Discovery of Second Batch of Classified Documents

Below is a slightly modified version of my NY Post column on the discovery of the second batch of classified documents in areas previously used by President Joe Biden. A number of questions remain unanswered by the perplexing response of President Biden that he will not even ask about the identity of these documents on advice of counsel. However, with the discovery of a second batch of classified documents at a different location, the President’s “surprise” could grow exponentially in the days to come. You might want to find a chair . . . the forthcoming spin from the press and pundits could produce global vertigo.
There is an old story attributed to Noah Webster of being caught in a closet with a paramour. His wife cried out, “Noah! I am surprised!” Webster responded with a grammatical correction that “It is I who am surprised. You are astonished.”
The Webster story came to mind this week when President Joe Biden broke days of silence over the discovery of highly classified documents in a closet. Biden declared that he was “surprised” by the discovery but then said that his lawyers advised him not to ask (or presumably answer) other questions.
Biden was grammatically correct, if legally confused, in only describing his first reaction rather than his prior actions.
Biden was indeed surprised by the discovery. The rest of us should be astonished.
After all, it was Biden who expressed revulsion at the very thought of his predecessor possessing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago: “How that could possibly happen, how one anyone could be that irresponsible.”
Biden is not the only one who appears hopelessly conflicted. With the reported discovery of a second batch of highly classified documents connected to President Biden, the decisions of Attorney General Merrick Garland are fast moving from the inexplicable to incomprehensible.
Garland was presumably briefed that classified documents were discovered in Joe Biden’s old office on Nov. 2. He also presumably knew about the Biden documents when he appointed a special counsel to investigate the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago 16 days later.
At the time of the appointment of Jack Smith, some of us noted the inexplicable refusal of Garland to appoint a special counsel to look into alleged Biden influence peddling and other crimes.
Garland continued to refuse an appointment for Biden even as he justified the appointment for Trump on the basis that Trump was running for the presidency. Joe Biden is the president. What is the difference?
President Biden, meanwhile, is feigning ignorance, simply saying he was “surprised” the documents were there.
By not discussing the content of the documents, Biden minimizes his vulnerability to charges of obstruction or false statements. He can simply declare “surprise,” knowing that many in the media will welcome his silence as they spin the scandal.
Despite the lack of information, the press and pundits have already declared there is no real national security danger and certainly no comparison to Mar-a-Lago. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, declared “There is no comparison. They were in a locked closet. They were not accessible.”
So that is the standard? A locked closet? The Mar-a-Lago storage room was locked and later the security was enhanced at the request of the FBI.
It is fair to note that Trump and his staff are accused of false statements and obstruction. However, that does not change the same alleged crime of unlawful removal and possession.
Biden is taking a page from the Hillary Clinton playbook. Recall the long-sought Whitewater documents. After the case was effectively over, they suddenly appeared. The New York Times called the documents “elusive,” as if they moved by free will.
Clinton was also “surprised” by the discovery of the documents . . . after they could not be used as part of the earlier investigation.
There are some obvious explanations for the documents being present in the office, particularly given Biden’s work on a book that discussed his work in some of the referenced countries like Ukraine. However, even that explanation raises more questions. For example, Biden left office as vice president in 2017 and had an office at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia after finishing his term until 2019. On February 8, 2018, the Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement says that it opened its doors in Washington, D.C.
So if these documents were removed when Biden left office, where were they in the prior year and were they moved repeatedly before they ended up in the Washington office? This does not appear a “one-and-done” mistake. Rather documents may have been at various locations over a five year period.
Otherwise, Biden would have had to request and receive classified information at some point in the five years outside of a secure location.
Now that we have a second batch of documents, there is an increasing concern that classified documents were distributed or divided among different offices. This also means that an even greater array of individuals may have had access to such documents at different locations over the five-year period.
None of this could be clarified with Biden simply expressing “surprise.”
The FBI has two immediate tasks: secure the highly classified documents and then determine whether they may have been compromised.
Consider that Biden did not categorically deny asking for the documents to be taken at the end of this term as vice president.
He also did not explain when he was briefed after they were found.
Democrats and the media are eager to wave this away and move on. But, as the statements of Garland and Biden show, there are many questions that need answering. The discovery of new classified documents only magnifies those unanswered questions.
That is why we were not “surprised” but we can all be legitimately (and grammatically) astonished by the discoveries in Joe Biden’s closet — and his silence about the contents.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School.
The intellectual dishonesty of the Left is shown by the many assertions that Biden “acted quickly” when the first batch of documents were discovered. He must have initially selected, and overseen boxing and transportation, of these documents to their initial and later destinations. He must have known what was in his own closet! If the obverse is true, that other murkey figures, probably not cleared, are controlling highly classified documents under his nose, then it really may be time to invoke the 25th Amendment.
Biden: “Watch the hole not the doughnut. Oh two doughnuts? Watch both holes then, Man!
Dear Prof Turley,
Give me a break. Joe Biden barely knows what day it is, even in his more lucid moments. Everything is a surprise .. . I never figured you for a handicap abuser.
*Surprise . ..
Trump was naive to the arts of the politician and did wrong in that light. biden was well versed in the arts of the grifter his entire life. Therein lies the difference
How did Trump do wrong? It is at the discretion of the President to take any documents he chooses. Plus, you have the Obama warehouse standard.
It’s not at he discretion of the President to take any documents he chooses.
The “Obama warehouse” is owned and overseen by NARA.
“Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, declared ‘There is no comparison. They were in a locked closet. They were not accessible.'”
“D” is for dimwit. Sheila Jackson Lee, pugilist from Texas, assaulted a Capitol Hill Police officer. Apparently, it’s only a crime when Trump supporters are accused of doing it. One more example of why we don’t want to give statehood to Doublestandardstan.
I would add that it’s not unreasonable to ask whether what’s in these documents would provide a motive for their disappearance. Maybe Joe’s documents weren’t lost. Maybe they were “disappeared?” Time for a special counsel.
Given the circumstances this seems apropos:
This is a set up and the idiot republicans are falling all over themselves to help. The dems want to get rid of old Joe who thinks he is running for president in 2024. You will know this is a setup when the MSM is suddenly on board and start criticizing old Joe. Just watch and see.
Sure it is. What about Barry’s warehouse of documents? Is that a repub setup too? Please continue to perverse logic like all the leftists seem to do these days.
Joe Biden is cognitively impair. Asking him what he was doing in 2017 when he left the Vice Presidency is now a time that is 6 years ago Joe Biden, when he did not have the impairments he has now. He now has ‘handlers’ who actually tell him what to do as US President.
Merrick Garland has to take action since clearly the White House will do nothing.
The new GOP led Congress can push this but will they?
So he is “surprised”.
Does this mean that he did not know that the documents were taken, and then stored in his office? And if he did not know they were taken, who took them and why? And why were they placed in his office?
He claims that he does not know the contents of the discovered documents. How can he not know? Were the documents taken and placed there by others? Did he take them but has now forgotten what he took, or why he took them?
Negligent or careless handling has also been construed as violative of the statute.
Apparently, the Biden Administration spent the time from November thru January casting about for a Rose Mary Woods of their own but found no volunteers. It is amusing that the two lawyers who found the documents did not trust each other enough to conceal the occurrence of the discovery.
“You might want to find a chair . . . the forthcoming spin from the press and pundits could produce global vertigo.” Gotta love Jonathan Turley.
The better story is of Samuel Johnson. A woman on the street tells Dr. Johnson, “You smell.” “No, madam,” he corrects her, “I stink, you smell.”
the surprise is the 100% corrupt DC establishment and media would allow this to be reported. Of course nothing will happen as Democrats and their families are ALLOWED to commit crimes. The DOJ and FBI are 100% corrupt
That is the overlooked HUGE story here. I hope someday we will find out who this person with a conscience was.
Also, I hate to admit it, but I really don’t want to know what was in these documents. I sure they positioned the crime family as the big dogs in town.
The circumstances surrounding these classified documents, at least the few that we know about, suggest that multiple people may have had access to them over the years and that some of these people, realizing the gold mine they were sitting on, decided to spill the beans and tell the media. Once the cat was out of the proverbial bag, it became necessary for the WH to get “out in front” of the story so the spin could be choreographed accordingly. The problem with this is that the president often lies on small things so the implication is that he will lie on big things, too. This is more than “crazy uncle Louie” too long at the punchbowl, this is hot stuff with scads and scads of national security meaning that must be examined and evaluated. Can we trust the FBI to do this? I don’t think so. This leaves the Republican-controlled House our only trustworthy source for evaluating this Biden-owned and operated mess.
My theory is the reason why they waited until after the election to disclose is because they wanted to see if Democrats could hold both Houses. If Ds did hold both houses then we may never have known about the mishandling of classified documents.
But Republicans did get control of the House and they promised investigations. So the Biden people knew the gig was up and the docs would emerge. So get out in front. Pretend the docs just magically appeared in a locked closet. Similar to how Hillary’s Whitewater documents just magically appeared out in the open in the White House one day.
Isn’t the main problem here that Biden never had the authority to remove these documents in the first place? He was not President (I always thought “President of the US had to be capitalized).
Garland has no shame.
He is a political creature through and through.
Imagine him as a Supreme and think about those poor plaintiffs relying on judicial integrity.
America lucked out. We will be rid of Garland in two years.
100% no one of integrity could be doing what he is doing now.
There is no cause for concern on the obvious double standard. Nor is there cause for concern that Biden’s ears are different today than they were his entire life beforehand.