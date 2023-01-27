The Associated Press has announced that the article “the” should be avoided in many circumstances because it is “dehumanizing.” It warns writers to avoid saying things like “the French” as offensive. It does not seem that we can even just add an x like Latinx. It is not a gender thing so “thx” will not suffice. It is now an article of faith to stop using the article “the” in referencing groups. It is reminiscent of Winston Churchill who was chastised for ending a sentence with a preposition. He responded by showing the artificiality of avoiding an ending preposition: “This is the type of arrant pedantry up with which I will not put.”
The AP declared that:
“We recommend avoiding general and often dehumanizing ‘the’ labels such as the poor, the mentally ill, the French, the disabled, the college-educated. Instead, use wording such as people with mental illnesses. And use these descriptions only when clearly relevant.”
Even the French Embassy responded with “Le” scorn.
By the way, if you are thinking of objecting to “the grammar police,” think again. It will just establish that you are a dehumanizing monster.
What concerns me most is that this dehumanizing article has lingered in the English language for so long without being noticed until now. Even The editors of The Associated Press are shadowed with this vile, dehumanizing word. It is literally lurking on every computer and in every dictionary.
The only option is decisive action. AP must take its ox cart through the streets and call on people to bring out their “thes” for proper disposal. As for any French people encountered along the way, simply refer to them as “people associated with the nation of France.”
19 thoughts on “And Then They Came For “The”: Associated Press Warns Use of the Article Can Be “Dehumanizing””
The moment you submit to using their language, you’ve lost.
THE AP is the problem!
“[U]se wording such as people with mental illnesses.”
Or for short: *The* AP.
What jumps out at me from this is that the AP is willing to put forth this admonition in the first place. The people who run their show are so radical that they are unaware of their own ridiculousness.
OT: Based on statements yesterday, it appears that no damage assessment has been done by the IC for either the Trump or the Biden documents. If true, this is bizarre. First, the entire concern about unauthorised possession of these documents is the potential damage to national security. Secondly, for such possession to be criminal under the Espionage Act, there must be potential damage to the national defence.
Based on Miranda Devine’s reporting, there is a clear possibility that Hunter Biden used classified information about Ukraine in April 2014 to enhance his prospects of getting a lucrative Board position at Burisma. How is it possible that this has not been examined by the IC? The email at issue was on the laptop the FBI has had since December 2019.
It looks more and more like a cover-up is underway. Even the Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee are outraged.
I thank God that I am in my late 60’s. I do not want to see this planet in another 30 years…
Only in mid-60s here, but, seriously, if this and that and the 20 million other things aren’t reverse course soon, I’m with you.
les AP…ce sont des cons.
At The Ohio State University, they require the use of “The.”
That’s it! No more posting! All words have been banned!
THE Ohio State University won’t like this AP edict.
And these people think themselves intelligent, cultured, urbain? My god, what a bunch of clowns.
If they are going to ban the definite article ( the), then should also ban the indefinite article (a). Then we could all speak like Russians, whose language has neither, e.g. “ You eat like Russian pig”.
Will it never end?
It would be funny if it wasn’t rally happening. The idiots
Thee are lunatics!
So the democrats have raised up Hitler as their poster boy for Murika and the press is 100% behind the communication of America? Wow.
They’re just playing with us now. Ignore them.
Clowns are entertainers, laugh at the stupidity of the progressive clowns.