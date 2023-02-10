“Putin Apologists”: Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Denounces Senators Calling for Investigation of FBI Abuses

Even after the collapse of the Russian collusion investigation, Democrats seem to be doubling down on labeling opponents as Russian lovers and Putinites. Yesterday, I testified at a hearing with members of Congress who want the House to investigate possible FBI abuses. One of the witnesses, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, testified how her anti-war positions led to her being labeled a Russian asset by Hillary Clinton. Not to be outdone, MSNBC contributor and former Senator Claire McCaskill appeared on MSNBC following the hearing to denounce Senator Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson as “Putin apologists” and Putin lovers.

McCaskill went on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to declare “I mean, look at this, I mean, all three of those politicians are Putin apologists. I mean, Tulsi Gabbard loves Putin.”

(For the record, she also attacked me as not being “a real lawyer.”)

McCaskill previously denounced the personal attacks used by Republicans as unacceptable in American politics.

It is an ironic follow up to a hearing where I warned Congress not to replicate the mistakes of the McCarthy period and label opponents as “fellow travelers” and Russian sympathizers. McCaskill immediately responded by denouncing these members as Putin apologists and lovers.

Democrats like McCaskill expressed disgust at the personal attacks of former President Donald Trump against opponents and witnesses. I joined in that criticism. However, they are now engaging in the same attacks to avoid addressing issues of agency bias, censorship, and investigatory abuse. On MSNBC, those seeking investigations into these allegations are now Russian lovers and traitors. Even with a supportive media, it will not work. The polls have shown that the public overwhelmingly support investigations into these matters. It will, however, succeed in adding to the hateful rhetoric that now permeates every aspect of our political discourse.

