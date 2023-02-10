“Putin Apologists”: Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Denounces Senators Calling for Investigation of FBI Abuses

Even after the collapse of the Russian collusion investigation, Democrats seem to be doubling down on labeling opponents as Russian lovers and Putinites. Yesterday, I testified at a hearing with members of Congress who want the House to investigate possible FBI abuses. One of the witnesses, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, testified how her anti-war positions led to her being labeled a Russian asset by Hillary Clinton. Not to be outdone, MSNBC contributor and former Senator Claire McCaskill appeared on MSNBC following the hearing to denounce Senator Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson as “Putin apologists” and Putin lovers.
McCaskill went on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to declare “I mean, look at this, I mean, all three of those politicians are Putin apologists. I mean, Tulsi Gabbard loves Putin.”
(For the record, she also attacked me as not being “a real lawyer.”)
McCaskill previously denounced the personal attacks used by Republicans as unacceptable in American politics.
It is an ironic follow up to a hearing where I warned Congress not to replicate the mistakes of the McCarthy period and label opponents as “fellow travelers” and Russian sympathizers. McCaskill immediately responded by denouncing these members as Putin apologists and lovers.
Democrats like McCaskill expressed disgust at the personal attacks of former President Donald Trump against opponents and witnesses. I joined in that criticism. However, they are now engaging in the same attacks to avoid addressing issues of agency bias, censorship, and investigatory abuse. On MSNBC, those seeking investigations into these allegations are now Russian lovers and traitors. Even with a supportive media, it will not work. The polls have shown that the public overwhelmingly support investigations into these matters. It will, however, succeed in adding to the hateful rhetoric that now permeates every aspect of our political discourse.
29 thoughts on ““Putin Apologists”: Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Denounces Senators Calling for Investigation of FBI Abuses”
Thank you for your testimony and your courage, Dr. Turley.
On Eve Of Invasion,
Russian State TV Kept Playing Clips Of Tucker Carlson And Tulsi Gabbard
Russia launched its military assault on Ukraine, the news on Russian state television has been dominated by official statements and reports from war correspondents. But in the days leading up to the attack, as the state broadcaster worked to tarnish Ukraine and cast American criticism of President Vladimir Putin as hysterical, its producers borrowed heavily from another source: Fox News.
At least four times this week, Russian news reports have featured translated clips of Tucker Carlson or his guest Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic U.S. representative, attacking the Biden administration.
https://theintercept.com/2022/02/24/russian-tv-uses-tucker-carlson-tulsi-gabbard-sell-putins-war/
There’s a reason Democrats go on MSNBC — and it’s not to tell the truth or seriously analyze an issue.
The Democrats are bankrupt on so many levels. They are a living metaphor for the state of the country.
Ah, so this is their new, not so new tactic. Question the interactions between the government and social media, and you are a Putin stooge!
As others have noted, not only is it weak, we can see through it.
Hey! Finally they are transparent on something!
To clarify, Putin is a thug.
But playing WWIII/nuclear Armageddon chicken is a bad idea on several levels.
The Doomsday Clock is 90 Seconds to Midnight.
What needs to happen is to get the Ukraine and Russia to the peace table and hammer out a truce. Neither side gets everything they want, and they both have to compromise. Then put a DMZ between the two.
And for all those who use the “YOU ARE A PUTIN APOLOGIST!” So, when are you going to enlist in a combat MOS, and volunteer to be at the tip of the spear? What? Too old? I have read about Ukrainians in there 50s even 60s fighting. If not you, how about your kids, grandkids, nieces or nephews?
Come on, Senator’s son, join up!
The one question no one seems to be asking, if Putin is in fact sick as reported and he were to die, who is his successor?
Re: McCaskill: -And we wonder where our kids learn to fling out silly, hyperbolic, nonsense against others…on Sunday morning television!
Re: Gabbard: One of the most honest, humble, and straightforward of Democrats
Re: Turley: He doesn’t do it for money or visibility (which he already has), but for courageous truth.
Claire McCaskill is out of the Senate due to health reasons…the voters got sick of her.
Russians Draining Major Reservoir In Occupied Ukraine
Professor Turley implies that hatred of Vladimir Putin is somehow misplaced. Putin, we should think, is a fine Christian nationalist. But here we learn those lovely Russians are draining a major Ukrainian reservoir that supplies both drinking water and cooling water for a nuclear plant.
………………………………………..
Russia appears to be draining an enormous reservoir in Ukraine, imperiling drinking water, agricultural production and safety at Europe’s largest nuclear plant, according to satellite data obtained by NPR.
Since early November of 2022, water has been gushing out of the Kakhovka Reservoir, in Southern Ukraine, through sluice gates at a critical hydroelectric power plant controlled by Russian forces. As a result, satellite data shows that the water level at the reservoir has plummeted to its lowest point in three decades.
https://www.npr.org/2023/02/10/1155761686/russia-is-draining-a-massive-ukrainian-reservoir-endangering-a-nuclear-plant
“Professor Turley implies that hatred of Vladimir Putin is somehow misplaced.”
Your malice and deceit are tiresome.
Sam, tell us what Turley ‘is’ implying.
Hey Anonymous, were people critical of Joe McCarthy acting as supporters of Stalin? What an idiot you are.
Hullbobby, your question here is completely incoherent. Tell your wife what you’re trying to say. Maybe she can get it down.
“[A]ll three of those politicians are Putin apologists. I mean, Tulsi Gabbard loves Putin.”
A smear campaign is an open admission that you have no arguments, no facts, no ideas — that you are an anti-intellectual with a malicious personality.
Why admit so much in public?
And maybe this is why Senator Claire McCaskill is a former senator. She was electively retired. Unfortunately they were unable to retire her mouth.
As bad as McCarthy was in his tactics and methods….the problem was real…..as evidenced by what we see going on around us TODAY!
The Leftist Hate All Things American owns Hollywood….the Courts….the FBI and DOJ….the Media….and the Fed….the White House and the Senate.
We see with absolute clarity the harm that is being perpetrated on this Nation….and if not only stopped….but corrected and reversed shall see the end of that great Experiment known as the United States.
When people like Professor Turley are attacked for his commentary and observations about Freedom of Speech….that is sufficient evidence to instruct us all the danger we are confronting.
The Professor is a Man of Principle….and represents the very best of America.
I so wish there was an end to “anonymous posting” here at his Blog….so we could all be judged by our comments and be required to post under our true name……I do and find nothing to cause me to do otherwise.
We are blessed to have his indulgence here and the provision of a method whereby we can learn by his posts and the credible responses of others despite the number of Trolls and others who detract rather than add to the discussion.
When I see “Anonymous” on any post here….I just keep scrolling and ignore what follows….in the same manner I ignore Svelaz and the other Trolls.
What is the viewership of that network now? 500K? These outlets of news opinion have to say more and more outrageous things to feed their tiny base.
When in doubt, follow the Nazi plan, just keep repeating the lie, over and over again.
It is so difficult to get my head around how the Left deals with almost anything. We have a Supreme Court justice who cannot tell us what a woman is. Schiff lied non-stop about Trump colluding with Russia and how he had irrefutable evidence. Mayorkas and crew tell us we have a secure border. This McCaskill woman thinks she has some moral high ground and we should listen to her about how the FBI and Justice Department should operate. Look, you don’t have to be a freakin’ genius to see things are out of control from the top down in our government.
Adding to the List of “Putin Apologists”
Elon Musk
Roger Waters
Basically, Everybody that opposes this World War III they are ‘cramming down your throat and jack-pumping you in the Wallet’ with,
Extortion scheme to get out of this Economic Cluster-F*-k They have levered-up for Free Fiat Money.
B.R.I.C. is right, They (they U.S. & Allies) don’t play fair. And if the Dem’s & the Federal Reserve don’t quit it, B.R.I.C. is going to walk away from US. Only then will it be realized that They (Dems & Fed) have sold us into Servitude.
When you are over the Target, the flak is Immense!!!!!!!
Have any of the major networks or the WP or NYT reported on Seymour Hersh’s story that the US blew up Nordstream? The story has its weaknesses, but is certainly newsworthy. It is contra narrative, so is ignored.
Daniel,
Great question.
Knowing what we know about Hersh and his investigative past, I would like to think that his source is rock solid.
Then again, it was kind of a, “yah, no kidding” kinda thing.
Name-calling and “hateful rhetoric” is used by people on all areas of the political spectrum when they have no rational response to an argument or position, just like deflection and “what about”ism. It has been pretty effective over the years (even on this blog) but lately people are seeing through it to the empty mind behind it.
wiseoldlawyer,
Well said.
Putin is the worst human on earth
I don’t think you find many people who disagree with your opinion. However, please explain what your comment has to do with this post? I look forward to your response. Thank you.
I’ve got an idea. Let’s provoke the worst human on earth who happens to have a massive military stockpile. Yeah, maybe 100s of 1000s of Ukrainians will die, but the US can burn through decades of of our old stockpiles – then re-arm itself while biden flexes in the mirror thinking he’s got Cornpop on the robes…
Of course, this ranking will be interesting to Kim of NK, who was the worst and now has been sated by negotiation.
Just yesterday I commented:
“Many will hear your words, but will not listen, assuming you are a toady of Putin or are carrying Vladimir’s water. As you point out in your statement, our nation has gone down dark roads like this before, like during the McCarthyism times, however, never during the digital age, with the seeming universal acceptance by media, big tech, big corporations, academia, law enforcement, the intelligence community, and government bureaucracies. I fear that a mere appeal to classical liberal principles will not be a sufficient corrective.”
This will not stop until these toads start suffering consequences for their manifest illiberality. Even after voting them out of office, they land MSNBC talking head gigs. That is not suffering consequences. People who display this type of illiberality need to be run from public life, cancelled. I am afraid we need to visit illiberality against illiberality, or we will just see a never ending ratchet effect.