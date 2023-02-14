Pence Asserts Novel Constitutional Claim to Avoid Testifying Before Grand Jury

Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a novel constitutional argument in opposing the recent grand jury subpoena for testimony from Special Counsel Jack Smith. He is claiming that, as President of the Senate, he falls under the protections of the “Speech and Debate Clause” like members of Congress. It is an unresolved question and he could ultimately prevail. However, I am not confident that the claim would bar the subpoena in its entirety.
Article I, Section 6, Clause 1 states that members of Congress “shall in all Cases, except Treason, Felony, and Breach of the Peace, be privileged from Arrest during their attendance at the Session of their Respective Houses, and in going to and from the same; and for any Speech or Debate in either House, they shall not be questioned in any other Place.”
The Supreme Court has held that “to the extent that [congressional officers] serve legislative functions, the performance of which would be immune . . . if done by Congressmen, these officials enjoy the protection[s] of the Speech or Debate Clause.” Doe v. McMillan, 412 U.S. 306, 320 (1973).
The challenge could force greater clarity on the bifurcated role of a vice president as a member of both branches. As President of the Senate, Pence does vote and engage in legislative business. That certainly included the deliberations on January 6th when some members were opposing certification — a move that Pence correctly opposed.
Smith would have to argue against the Justice Department itself in seeking to compel some of this testimony. The Justice Department has maintained this broader definition in prior litigation declared in 2021 that Pence was shielded by the “speech or debate” clause in a civil lawsuit.
I believe that he is protected on his legislative functions and deliberations. However, that does not mean that he cannot be compelled to testify on matters outside of those functions. While he can try to raise other privileges, Smith can seek his testimony on the non-legislative matters.
That distinction was drawn in Fulton County v. Graham after Graham invoked the clause to decline to testify on the Georgia allegations of election interference. The court decided that Graham could be compelled to testify so long as investigators avoided discussing his legislative responsibilities. The court held:
not “everything a Member of Congress may regularly do” is a “legislative act within the protection of the Speech or Debate Clause”—the Clause “has not been extended beyond the legislative sphere,” and the fact that “Senators generally perform certain acts in their official capacity as Senators does not necessarily make all such acts legislative in nature.” Doe v. McMillan, 412 U.S. 306, 313 (1973); Gravel v. United States, 408 U.S. 606, 624–25 (1972). The Supreme Court has warned that it is not “sound or wise” to “extend the privilege beyond its intended scope, its literal language, and its history, to include all things in any way related to the legislative process.” Brewster, 408 U.S. at 516. One reason is obvious: “Given such a sweeping reading, we have no doubt that there are few activities in which a legislator engages that he would be unable somehow to ‘relate’ to the legislative process.” Id. Activities that fall outside the Clause’s scope include, for example, “cajoling” executive officials and delivering speeches outside of Congress.
It is not clear why Smith would invite such litigation, which could take years to hash out in the courts. However, Pence has a good argument in my view for narrowing the scope of such testimony.
33 thoughts on “Pence Asserts Novel Constitutional Claim to Avoid Testifying Before Grand Jury”
All Pence has to do is use the Hitlery Phrase “I can’t Recall”. If he’s forced to testify then the same should happen to Hitlery.
Pleading the 5th is another option but the Thugs in charge will likely outlaw that as well.
Mike Pence wrote a book and has given multiple interviews about what he now claims is privileged.
I actually thought Trump was a good POTUS in terms of policy, but the rest – sigh. the way he is smearing people in his own party – sigh. I really wish he’d just go away. This is bipartisan and everything in-between at this point – Trump: you were absolutely treated unfairly to the skies. many, many laws were broken, and I thank you for the exposure, but go away. Support the people trying to legitimately institute change and go away. Not a one of your villains will ever pay a price for their malfeasance. Keep shining the light, but get the heck out of the rest. heaven help us if he is our choice in 2024, because I no longer vote for democrats for anything whatsoever, period, (I don’t believe in regimes – they are antithetical to freedom whatever the stripe), no matter how trivial, and that automatically means a vote for him in protest.
The only way he’ll go away is if he either goes to jail or passes away.
Either one would make the Dems and other Trump haters to jump for joy. I think the Dems would prefer the second option, natural or not.
You must not know many Democrats. Every Democrat I know would much rather see him in prison.
If I were a Democrat,
I’d want Pence’s argument to succeed.
Not so much to protect Kamel Toe, but the massive number of Congress critters like Schiff who constantly go beyond the scope of the law in order to make what would be actionable statements with no fear of the consequences.
Strangely, Turley linked to an earlier Politico article about Pence being subpoenaed, but not today’s article breaking the story about his challlenge: https://www.politico.com/news/2023/02/14/pence-subpoena-trump-election-00082637
That’s a better discussion than JT’s.
A good suggestion from NYU law professor Ryan Goodman: “If Mike Pence wants to claim he can’t testify before grand jury on matters involving his exercising the office of President of the Senate. Well then maybe the Senate should subpoena him to testify next week.”
JJC,
You. might remind folks about how big a Kangaroo Court the January 6th Select Committee was as an example….or the Russia Collusion Hoax….or the Biden Classified Documents scandal has become.
Just to add some context to what you rightfully mention.
Pence was not engaged in legislative activity on J6, and IIRR, he already argued to the J6 Committee that he was acting as part of the Executive on J6, invoking separation of powers in rejecting their request that he testify.
Hopefully this will move quickly through the courts.
Meanwhile, I have to wonder why Smith hasn’t subpoenaed Meadows … unless he’s considered a target rather than a witness.
Counting the votes is a legislative function. Advising the president, about anything, including this, is obviously an executive function.
It’s a function of the legislative branch, but it involves neither debating nor passing nor informing legislation. We’ll see how the courts rule.
Re: the J6 Committee’s request, Pence, in an interview with CBS News, said: “We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States and I believe it would establish a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House.”
He can’t have it both ways.
I don’t like when others tell our host what to write about.
Having make the disclaimer. I would be interested in his take on the Constitutional power of Pence(Vice President) to refuse to count Electoral votes from one State. Counting the votes is an enumerated power of the VP. When a States votes were not counted, what would happen? The only resolution I see in the Constitution, is throwing the Presidential Election to the House of Representatives.
This would end the silliness of an attempted coup. Exercising enumerated constitutional power is not a coup.
Dont get into whether its legal. I want to know who has the power to overrule the VP.
Counting the votes is an enumerated power of the VP.
No, it isn’t. Nor is it a power of congress. That is the root of the whole problem. Had the constitution said that the VP shall count the votes in the presence of both houses of congress, then Eastman’s theory would be completely correct. It would be up to the VP to decide which votes are valid and should be counted, and which are invalid and should not.
Likewise had it said that Congress shall count the votes in the VP’s presence, reducing him to a mere witness to the count, then the Electoral Count Act would be valid and those championing it and claiming that Eastman’s theory is frivolous would be correct. Any doubt as to the validity of any vote would be resolved by Congress, as the Act says.
The problem is that the constitution doesn’t say either of these things. It says that both houses should meet, with the VP in the chair, and the votes “shall be counted“. It doesn’t say who shall count them. Therefore Eastman is correct that the Electoral Count Act is unconstitutional. But he’s incorrect in his alternative theory that the VP decides.
The correct answer is that the constitution is silent on this question, and the panel that resolved the 1876 crisis punted, so it remains unresolved. Congress after 1876 supposedly resolved it by passing the ECA, but that simply enshrines Congress’s opinion. The VP of the time had the opposite opinion, with an equal claim to validity.
If Congress’s opinion was correct then no Act was needed, and if it was incorrect then no Act can make it so. The Supreme Court has explicitly ruled (e.g. in the RFRA case) that Congress cannot impose its own constitutional interpretation simply by enacting a law. Interpreting the constitution is the judiciary’s function, and Congress can’t usurp it. But in this case the courts would probably say it’s a political question and not justiciable, just as it said about the Republican Guarantee clause. So the real answer is that the question cannot be resolved without a constitutional amendment.
Blame the framers of the 12th amendment for doing a sloppy job.
The quoted language from the Constitution relates only to speech or debate “in either House.” Does that mean it does not cover what someone does when not “in” either House?
Does that mean it does not cover what someone does when not “in” either House?
My understanding of Turleys take on the court ruling, says as long as the speech concerns legislative matters it is covered, even if not from the legislative floor.
So Pences speech concerning his Constitutional powers would be covered.
The Supreme Court has said that it does. This is unlike most countries with a similar provision, where legislative immunity only applies to what is said literally on the floor of the chamber, and anything said outside the chamber is actionable.
Funny thing, Pence not on the side of the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Nope, Pence doesn’t want to go there. Similar in many ways to pleading the 5th over 500 times, something Trump recently achieved.Among other things, draw conclusions about character….
“… draw conclusions about character …”
OK, since you asked: You have either no character or no understanding of the right to remain silent.
Anonymous-Acromion – Pence has a duty to future Vice-Presidents to protect that office. When there is a novel situation that could allow a prosecutor to invade the decision making of the V-P, it is appropriate to limit the legal scope of that inquiry. I suppose that the swipe at Trump is de rigueur.
Turley wrote, “Pence has a good argument in my view for narrowing the scope of such testimony.”
I completely agree.
Just take the 5th. End the Kabuki Theater nonsense.
So much for the alleged open and honest Pence.
Much easier taking the high moral ground, when judging others actions.
I hate it when commenters tell our host what to write about, but I would be interested in the idea that Pence (The Vice President) does have the power to not count some electoral votes, for cause. Or rather, What would happen when the Vice President would not count some votes? The only constitutional relief is to throw the vote to the House of Representatives.
That’s my take. Which means the President advocating for the Vice President to exercise his Constitutional power, is not a coup.
Blows up the whole investigation.
Pence doesn’t care what Turley says about it. Pence already consulted with the lawyer whose advice he does care about: Luttig. Luttig does not agree with you.
Justice: Sometimes when you’re in a street fight with thugs who don’t play fair you just have to stoop to their level sometimes to beat them. Consider all the lies and dishonesty of the Biden administration and the Democrats and you can begin to see why any decent and honest person like Pence would not have a chance against these people if he didn’t use every advantage the law gives him.