“America’s Got Trump”: Get Ready for a Truly Made-for-TV Prosecution

Below is my column in The Hill on the expected indictment this week of former President Donald Trump and the danger of prosecution by plebiscite. I have been critical of the indictment, which is reportedly based on a highly dubious use of a New York misdemeanor charge to revise a long dormant federal election law charge. We will have to wait to confirm the details on the indictment but this remains, in my view, a blatantly political prosecution.
Here is the column:
“The moment that we are waiting for, we made it to the finale together” — those familiar words from “America’s Got Talent” — could well be the opening line for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg next week, when he is expected to unveil an indictment of former President Trump. With Trump’s reported announcement that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, it would be a fitting curtain raiser for a case that has developed more like a television production than a criminal prosecution. Indeed, this indictment was repeatedly rejected only to be brought back by popular demand.
Trump faces serious legal threats in the ongoing Mar-a-Lago investigation. But the New York case would be easily dismissed outside of a jurisdiction like New York, where Bragg can count on highly motivated judges and jurors.
Although it may be politically popular, the case is legally pathetic. Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of “hush money” to former stripper Stormy Daniels. In 2018 (yes, that is how long this theory has been around), I wrote how difficult such a federal case would be under existing election laws. Now, six years later, the same theory may be shoehorned into a state claim.
It is extremely difficult to show that paying money to cover up an embarrassing affair was done for election purposes as opposed to an array of obvious other reasons, from protecting a celebrity’s reputation to preserving a marriage. That was demonstrated by the failed federal prosecution of former presidential candidate John Edwards on a much stronger charge of using campaign funds to cover up an affair.
In this case, Trump reportedly paid Daniels $130,000 in the fall of 2016 to cut off or at least reduce any public scandal. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York had no love lost for Trump, pursuing him and his associates in myriad investigations, but it ultimately rejected a prosecution based on the election law violations. It was not alone: The Federal Election Commission chair also expressed doubts about the theory.
Prosecutors working under Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., also reportedly rejected the viability of using a New York law to effectively charge a federal offense.
More importantly, Bragg himself previously expressed doubts about the case, effectively shutting it down soon after he took office. The two lead prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, resigned in protest. Pomerantz launched a very public campaign against Bragg’s decision, including commenting on a still-pending investigation. He made it clear that Trump was guilty in his mind, even though his former office was still undecided and the grand jury investigation was ongoing.
Pomerantz then did something that shocked many of us as highly unprofessional and improper: Over Bragg’s objection that he was undermining any possible prosecution, Pomerantz published a book detailing the case against an individual who was not charged, let alone convicted.
He was, of course, an instant success in the media that have spent years highlighting a dozen different criminal theories that were never charged against Trump. Pomerantz followed the time-tested combination for success — link Trump to any alleged crime and convey absolute certainty of guilt. For cable TV shows, it was like a heroin hit for an audience in a long agonizing withdrawal.
And the campaign worked. Bragg caved, and “America’s Got Trump” apparently will air after all.
However, before twelve Simon Cowells can vote, Bragg still has to get beyond a series of glaring problems which could raise serious appellate challenges later.
While we still do not know the specific state charges in the anticipated indictment, the most-discussed would fall under Section 175 for falsifying business records, based on the claim that Trump used legal expenses to conceal the alleged hush-payments that were supposedly used to violate federal election laws. While some legal experts have insisted such concealment is clearly a criminal matter that must be charged, they were conspicuously silent when Hillary Clinton faced a not-dissimilar campaign-finance allegation.
Last year, the Federal Election Commission fined the Clinton campaign for funding the Steele dossier as a legal expense. The campaign had previously denied funding the dossier, which was used to push false Russia collusion claims against Trump in 2016, and it buried the funding in the campaign’s legal budget. Yet, there was no hue and cry for this type of prosecution in Washington or New York.
A Section 175 charge would normally be a misdemeanor. The only way to convert it into a Class E felony requires a showing that the “intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.” That other crime would appear to be the federal election violations which the Justice Department previously declined to charge.
The linkage to a federal offense is critical for another reason: Bragg’s office ran out of time to prosecute this as a misdemeanor years ago; the statute of limitations is two years. Even if he shows this is a viable felony charge, the longer five-year limitation could be hard to establish.
Of course, none of these legalistic problems will be relevant in the coming frenzy. It will be a case that is nothing if not entertaining, one to which you can bring your popcorn — so long as you leave your principles behind.
Indeed, some will view it as poetic justice for this former reality-TV host to be tried like a televised talent show. However, the damage to the legal system is immense whenever political pressure overwhelms prosecutorial judgment. The criminal justice system can be a terrible weapon when used for political purposes, an all-too-familiar spectacle in countries where political foes can be targeted by the party in power.
None of this means Trump is blameless or should not be charged in other cases. However, we seem to be on the verge of watching a prosecution by plebiscite in this case. The season opener of “America’s Got Trump” might be a guaranteed hit with its New York audience — but it should be a flop as a prosecution.
Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.
58 thoughts on ““America’s Got Trump”: Get Ready for a Truly Made-for-TV Prosecution”
Is anyone foolish enough to take our Government (either party) or MSM seriously anymore?
When faced with a folly, such as this case, always ask: What is it intended to achieve?
Here, the Left hopes to achieve three things:
1) Give the MSM a sound bite, so that they can delude the public into thinking that Trump is toxic. “Trump the indicted . . .” ad nauseam.
2) As a rationalization to invoke 14A, S3.
3) The people need circuses.
“3) The people need circuses.” Exactly. 24/7/365 constant drumbeat of, “No, look over here, not at how we’re grifting you, lesser-than plebs!”
If it takes a diagram to explain why a law was broken, you know it is a junk prosecution.
Joe was bribed by Ukraine and China. The money went to his family members then to him. Simple. Bribery and money laundering. At the least this is influence peddling and his relatives are unregistered foreign agents.
Hillary paid her dirty tricksters through her law firm so that she can conceal these obvious campaign expenses (and possible illegal behavior) as legal expenses instead. A clear violation of campaign law.
A corporation with no link to Trump other than that it was created by Trump’s lawyer paid hush money to a porn star to conceal an alleged affair between Trump and the porn star while Trump’s wife was pregnant, and Trump reimbursed the lawyer’s hush payment with Trump’s personal, not campaign, funds. Although the payment may have been made to spare Trump personal embarrassment, not to mention keeping him out of the dog house with his wife, he was also running for office. So, the payment could maybe also have had campaign benefits. If, a big if, the campaign purpose predominated over the personal purpose then theoretically the hush money was a campaign expense (but let’s not kid ourselves, if he had used campaign funds to pay the hush money, then certainly they would have prosecuted him for using campaign funds for a personal purpose). But let’s assume it was a campaign expense, then the legal fees / hush money paid to the porn star through the lawyer was really a campaign contribution from Trump to Trump’s campaign, which is a violation of state campaign finance laws for REASONS.
I don’t know you, but I see a difference. We live in an empire of lies in a clown world.
https://babylonbee.com/news/manhattan-da-announces-plan-to-get-trump-elected-in-2024?
“A Section 175 charge would normally be a misdemeanor. The only way to convert it into a Class E felony requires a showing that the intent to defraud includes an intent to commit another crime or to aid or conceal the commission thereof.’ That other crime would appear to be the federal election violations which the Justice Department previously declined to charge.” (JT)
Let me get this straight: A local DA wishes to use a state misdemeanor law (with an expired statute of limitations), to rationalize the prosecution of a *federal* law that is itself vague and capricious.
In their manic desire to create political “criminals,” the Left has turned the law into a deadly game of deuces wild.
Some of the language JT uses I found troubling due to overheated rhetoric and questionable suggestions (in order): (1) “a blatantly political prosecution”, (2) “ like New York, where Bragg can count on highly motivated judges and jurors”, (3) “the case is legally pathetic”, and (4) “Bragg caved”. I definitely prefer the understated JT when he talks about good faith disagreements and uses moderate language.
“I definitely prefer . . .”
In other words, you like people who are mealy-mouthed.
Concerned Citizen, Turley is stoking the rage that he often critcizes of when they do it. He’s engaging in fomenting outrage and incredulity in the idea that a former president can be indicted. He’s fully invested in this Trump enablement of his atrocious behavior by feeding his gullible readers and MAGA nutties red meat so they can satiate their rage
I have been a JT fan for some time. I appreciate his legal mind, his defense of the First Amendment, and his reasonableness and evenhandedness. However, as the threats to free speech and the politicizing of the law have grow more grave and outrageous, I have urged him to realize what time it is. It is time to break glass in case of emergency.
Bottom line, trump has to get indicted in this case even though it’s low on his scale of worries. His lawyer, acting on trump’s behalf, went to jail. This case is about whether the rule of law actually exists for the wealthy.
It is a distraction.
The Biden admin needs a distraction/s from,
Getting millions of dollars from the CCP via a third party to three or four BCF members.
The Hunter laptop.
The economy and inflation.
The SVB failure and the bailout that was not a bailout that IS a bail out for all those Democrat donors and even Chinese companies.
Even as the good professor points out the various issues with this case, the Biden admin is getting desperate to the point of the absurd.
Just look at Biden’s most recent lie: Billionaires only pay 3% in taxes.
More distractions.
Recognize them for what they are and keep attention to the above and what else might be coming e.g. more economic woes.
“None of this means Trump is blameless or should not be charged in other cases.”
Oh, please. The left has been after Trump for seven years. Anything remaining on the prosecution table at this point is as much of a stretch as the Stormy Daniels case.
Gladiator “Are you not entertained?”
The real story is the corruption of the Biden family and the National Socialist Democrat WOKE Party’s betrayal of America.
700 million guns. Wait for it…..
Thank you, Professor Turley for always providing intelligent discourse on the issues of the day. I don’t have to agree with you to appreciate the thoughtfulness of yourself and most readers. Yes, there are trolls here, as everywhere, but they always show their spots early. I would think most politicians and business leaders would be very interested in this cares, if not wholly outright against it as if this type of scrutiny works on one individual, who’s to stop this type of prosecutorial conduct against them also? It is quite common for the affluent to invoke NDAs on their employees, associates, particularly those they have settled cases with regarding sexual harassment and what not previously. This type of proceeding I would think serves to invalidate ANY NDA as long as it serves the purposes of an organization or individual with a bone to pick. The NDA, in essence becomes only worth the value of the paper it’s printed on. I think the domino effect of this particular case could unleash decades of future litigation.