It’s Moving, It’s Alive! Alvin Bragg Prepares the Ultimate Frankenstein Indictment

Below is my column in the New York Post on the expected indictment against former President Donald Trump. It is an effort to reanimate a long dead legal claim against Trump, but could reanimate his presidential campaign.
Here is the column:
“It’s moving. It’s alive. It’s alive . . . it’s moving . . . IT’S ALIVE!”
The scene from the 1931 movie “Frankenstein” came to mind this week as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg prepared an indictment of former President Donald Trump.
It is the ultimate gravedigger charge, where Bragg unearthed a case from 2016 and, through a series of novel steps, is seeking to bring it back to life.
Of course, like the good doctor, Bragg shows little concern over what he has created in his Frankenstein indictment.
Bragg is combining parts from both state and federal codes.
He is reportedly going to convert a misdemeanor for falsifying financial records into a prosecution of a federal crime.
The federal crime is reportedly the failure to report a payment of $130,000 to former porn star Stormy Daniels to hush up an affair.
That was just before the presidential election and Bragg is alleging that it was an effective campaign donation.
Bragg is attempting something that many lawyers think is as improbable as the reanimation of the dead.
The Justice Department itself declined this prosecution and both the former chair of the Federal Election Commission and various election law experts have thrown shade on the theory.
Not only did Bragg’s predecessor, Cyrus Vance, not bring this case, but Bragg himself stopped the prosecution.
It was after one of Bragg’s lead prosecutors resigned and wrote a book on prosecuting Trump that pressure became too much for the district attorney, who grabbed his shovel and went to work.
There are serious challenges to this prosecution, including an argument that time has expired under the statute of limitations.
The limit is two years for a misdemeanor and, even if he can convert this into a felony, it is not clear if he can meet the longer five-year limitation.
Bragg will have to convince a court that Trump paid the hush money for the sole purpose of the election.
As a married man and television celebrity, Trump had other reasons to try to avoid a scandal.
That is precisely why such cases (like one against former Democratic presidential candidate John Edwards) failed in prior prosecutions.
However, the greater danger may come if he succeeds in moving this case to trial.
Locals in New York will be thrilled, but will the rest of the country join the pitch-folk carrying mob?
This is a patently political prosecution.
Indeed, of all of the potential charges that Trump is facing in Washington, Atlanta and New York, this is one that he must have hoped would come first.
The investigation into Trump’s actions at Mar-a-Lago by the Justice Department raise well-established crimes and an array of evidence.
While a possible charge in Georgia over election violations is weaker, it is also based on a stronger legal foundation.If Trump were seeking a way to prove the political weaponization of the criminal justice system, Bragg just fulfilled that narrative.
Now, if these other cases result in charges, it will look like Democrats are piling on to knock Trump out of the race for 2024.
They will be painted by this transparently political prosecution.
Indeed, voters could well view the election as a vote against the establishment and the media — the very thing that got Trump elected in 2016.
A prosecution is likely to extend beyond the election.
However, if it is thrown out before that date, it will again reinforce Trump’s claims of political targeting.
The prosecution could add a truly wicked dimension to the election.
While Biden is accused of illegally possessing an array of classified material in various locations, the Justice Department has long (in my view, wrongly) followed a policy that it cannot prosecute a sitting president.
However, would it indict Trump but not Biden on that basis? Again, the public is unlikely to stand for a perceived double standard.
Then there is the question of a self-pardon. I have long maintained that a president can pardon himself.
That would mean that the election could become a vote on who you want protected from prosecution: Biden (under the DOJ rule) or Trump (under a self pardon).
While many celebrate Bragg restoring life to the statutorily deceased, they should consider what he has created.
Bragg is releasing this case into a public that is already on edge.
Polls show that a large number of Americans believe that the legal system is being politicized and hold both state and federal government in suspicion.
A fifth of Americans now view the government as the greatest threat facing the nation. What is truly shocking is that 53% in one poll agreed with the statement that the FBI acts like “Biden’s Gestapo.”
This case could well succeed at trial, but it will come at a great cost even if overturned on appeal. It is inviting other prosecutors to act with the same political abandon.
In the 1931 movie, Dr. Frankenstein was warned, “You have created a monster, and it will destroy you!”
Bragg is risking the reanimation of more than a cadaverous crime. Indeed, he could single handily reanimate the presidency of Donald J. Trump.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and a professor at George Washington University Law School.
47 thoughts on “It’s Moving, It’s Alive! Alvin Bragg Prepares the Ultimate Frankenstein Indictment”
A good question has been raised.
Assuming the Grand Jury returns a True Bill and the Prosecutor seeks an Indictment AND the Judge grants it….what process will it take for Trump to be arrested, arraigned, if he remains in Florida and refuses to be Extradited?
There is far more to this than the media is discussing and that the DA is explaining.
If I were Trump….I stay at Mar-Lago, enjoy life, play golf, and carry on as normal while my legal team conducted my Defense against the charges.
So long as he does not set foot inside New York there shall have to be an Extradition Proceeding that succeeds in being forcibly removed to New York.
Do Florida Law Enforcement authorities have to conduct an arrest based upon a New York Indictment?
How long can Trump’s Legal Team drag this matter out if they want?
As bad as Palm Beach County is politically it is far more favorable turf for Trump than New York and Manhattan will be ever be.
Yet another stupid column pretending to know the charges, when he doesn’t know, all because he’s too impatient to just wait.
Its Bragg’s Grand Jury, and the structure of the case is public knowledge.
We have a State Prosecutor, with nothing in state law that supports the empaneling of a Grand Jury. Hence the attempt to piggy back on Federal law,(still out side SOL) to get the indictment.
At least this is an actual Grand Jury. Not the fairy tale one Georgia was forced to invent.
And, yet, this same “speculation” has been discussed in such fora – and the same conclusions drawn. Poor Professor Turley, decades as a constitutional law expert…
Here in Doublestandardstan we have to sit and watch as this radical, Soros DA lowers felonies to misdemeanors for VIOLENT criminals of a favored class, the criminal class, and then tries to shoehorn this misdemeanor that has lapsed into a felony due to it being a political opponent.
Never before have we seen such a politicization of our justice departments and it will be the ruination of our nation. Democrats are always willing to burn the village down in order to “save” it as long as it leaves them in power.
I have great doubts about the case and it is very dubious legally. However I do not think that this is a slam dunk for Trump. His own big mouth has helped him snatch defeat from the jaws of victory frequently in the past. He will not hang on the cross like Christ forgiving his enemies and generating sympathy. His mouth won’t allow him to do so. I supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 but I am simply tired of his big mouth and actions causing trouble. The secret documents were a total unforced error which he handed to Biden and Merrick Garland, irrespective of Pence and Biden doing the same thing. Biden is incompetent and Pence is wishy washy but neither generate the hate that Trump generates so any legal shenanigans against him will generate far less sympathy than would be the case for less ego-centric personalities. The Georgia prosecution is again his own big mouth getting in the way. It seems he has never learned that there are other people and recording devices on the line when he talks.
I think Desantis was speaking the truth. Paying off a porn star is believable with Trump and his previous infidelities make it plausible he is guilty even if not true. Desantis has no power over this and stated that. Not really much else he could do. Desantis did not start the pot shots because they came from Trump (Big Mouth). Many of us are tired of the melodrama which Trump generates to no good effect. Yes I liked the policies very much especially compared to what we have now but we need “Speak softly and carry a big stick”. And then competence in picks for cabinet positions and lawyers because Trump was a disaster there.
Trump screams and yells but Desantis tends to cut his enemies off at the knees. His publicity group is reminiscent of Bill Clinton’s war room with no charge unanswered and usually with exceptional documentation. Not some rage filled tweet (Truth) with bad spelling.
Trumps problems are largely of his own making and he keeps on doing it.
I hear ya, GEB.
We have on the left, a bunch of wokesters who claim woke is a myth or that wokism only protects marginalized people. The reality is that the woke are real and loath traditional working-class and middle-class white people and wage a ceaseless legal and information war against them, justified by the fake oppression the wokesters claim exists.
The fantasy land of media and academia are the breeding grounds for this gaslighting ideology.
On the other side are many of these traditionalists who see Mr. Trump as their defender. The problem is that Mr. Trump is a walking declaration of war–understandable, given the opposition–but Mr. Trump is incapable of being anything else and building a broader coalition. Thus, he can’t peacefully resolve the dispute on behalf of the traditionalists.
Basically, both sides want war. Might not admit, but that’s what it is.
The solution is either the traditionalists embrace Desantis or the Democrats embrace moderation. Which happens first (if either) will determine what type of peaceful outcome prevails.
If neither happen, gird for conflict. My two cents, anyway.
Law Schools should be required IQ Tests as part of admission process so we would not have to deal with these situations.
the Federal government does indeed fund rioters, anarchists, insurrectionists or in a word: Democrats.
It is all a question of who the
Proud BoysANTIFA BLM protestors support
Auron MacIntyre
@AuronMacintyre
We’re in the “tax-payers fund the rioters” stage of anarchotyranny
As the regime prepares to arrest its most prominent political opponent on manufactured charges remember that they also directly fund domestic terrorism
May 31, 2020:
“At Least 9 Fires Set, 109 Arrested as Shops Are Looted in Philly Protests
Cars were flipped over, windows were broken and the city was locked down while police went after looters and fires were put out”
https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/hundreds-gather-at-philly-city-hall-for-george-floyd-demonstration/2413220/
Mar 21, 2023:
“Philadelphia to Pay $9.25 Million to Settle Suit by George Floyd Protesters”
The protesters said they sustained “physical and emotional injuries” in the response by city police to civil unrest after his murder in Minneapolis in 2020.
NYTinfoil Hat
I’m still hoping the rumored indictment is just a hoax. If they actually take custody of Mr. Trump under these dubious circumstances and he gets harmed, there is no telling where this will land.
So does the Secret Service arrest and extradite Mr. Trump? Does the DOJ, which declined a similar case, participate in his arrest anyway? Does Mr. Trump dismiss his Secret Service detail to prevent his arrest and extradition to a lynch mob? Does Governor Desantis offer state troopers for Mr. Trump’s protection?
All this for a jumped-up, woke, city prosecutor?? Really?? Really?!?!?
This is reckless. I’m sick of being ruled by juveniles. This better be a joke.