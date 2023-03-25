“How Does This Keep Transgender Students Safe?”: Pittsburgh Under Fire for Allowing Conservatives Speak on Campus

This week, the University of Pittsburgh was under fire from State Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes, who objected to conservative speakers, including competitive swimmer Riley Gaines, Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles, and Daily Wire podcast host Cabot Phillips. Mayes’ objections reflect the growing anti-free speech movement, and its rationale of “speech-as-harm” that is sweeping the nation.
Mayes made her comments in a House Appropriations budget hearing, citing a petition titled “Hold the University Of Pittsburgh Accountable in Protecting LGBTQIA+ Individuals,” which had garnered thousands of signatures of people who seek to block opposing views from being heard at the university. The petition simply declares their views to be harmful and maintains that “this harassment and antagonism are not part of the exercise of free speech.”
Mayes objected that:
“It has come to my attention that three speakers who have crossed the line of free speech over into hate speech targeting transgender students and the transgender community, they’re coming to campus beginning this Friday. One of them saying essentially that transgender people should be eradicated
…So, Chancellor you’re allowing them to come on campus. How does this keep transgender students safe? ‘How does this keep LGBTQ+ students safe at my Alma Mater and how does this align with the values at the University of Pittsburgh and its commitment to diversity, inclusion and equity, and you know, making sure that it’s an inclusive place for all students.”
Chancellor Patrick Gallagher, however, responded that
“the university is a place of dialogue and in fact both constitutional and academic free speech are things that I am obligated to support. Which means that many of the rules governing, in this case extracurricular activities by registered student organizations has to be applied independent of the content of the events.”
He added “The one thing that makes this very challenging is there is a tendency to want to define what the university stands for by who’s allowed to speak on the campus and therein lies the problem.”
That only seemed to set off Mayes who declared:
“From here as the Representative and Pitt as part of my district I certainly echo my call for you to cancel the speakers who are coming to campus and I stand with the almost 11,000 students and supporters on campus who have asked you to do the same.”
So Mayes would have the university simply ban anyone like Gaines who questions the fairness of allowing transgender women to compete in sports with biological females. Gaines has been outspoken in her criticism of this trend since she tied with then-Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, at the NCAA championships last year.
The left has increasingly labeled anyone raising such views as hateful and has launched cancel campaigns against those who are declared “TERFs” for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists. The term is used for feminists who have voiced opposition to transgender policies and laws that they believe “erase” or “marginalize” biological women. The most famous such figure is author J.K. Rowling who has not only been the subject of a global cancel campaign but was listed by Buzzfeed with figures like cult leader Jim Jones, Benedict Arnold and O.J. Simpson as “villains.” Even a bar showing a Harry Potter game was recently targeted due to the association with Rowling.
On campus, the speech-as-harm rationale is used widely to curtail free speech, even in refusing to recognize free speech groups.
This dangerous trend in academia is discussed in my law review article, Jonathan Turley, “Harm and Hegemony: The Decline of Free Speech in the United States”, Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy.
57 thoughts on ““How Does This Keep Transgender Students Safe?”: Pittsburgh Under Fire for Allowing Conservatives Speak on Campus”
Eventually voters will realize that US politics is all tribal — the “identity” of the person you vote for will determine the policies that person tries to push when in office. Politicians like La’Tasha D. Mayes will push the trans-gay agenda, so if you voted for he/she/it, don’t be surprised when he/she/it tries to abolish free speech. The “left” can’t make a coherent argument about any of their anti-science, anti-common sense agenda, so they resort to censorship to prevent the logical and scientific ideas of conservatives from influencing students. Better to keep them in the dark, malleable, fearful and outraged.
Svelaz is basically off his rocker and is speaking on something so far out of his lane and knowledge as to be nonsensical. Please present us with his credentials as a Dr of Medicine, with a specialty in neurology/psychiatry and/or a clinically psychologist . And it must be stipulated that these individuals making this judgement are not in gender affirming care. If you ask a surgeon should you get an operation, the odds are heavily favored that they will rec an operation.
One of the keys in medical practice is following a strict ethic of indications for and against a diagnosis and also for and against a certain therapy. It is far too easy in medicine to get involved in a course of treatment and procedures that just happen to enrich you. Far too many doctors / psychiatrists / psychologists these days follow that credo and cast away objective assessments and find a way to enrich themselves. That has always been there in medicine but ethics and utilization management and evaluation of practice patterns tended to help you weed out those people.
Unfortunately the greater and greater emphasis is on productivity (dollars per visits and whether you order enough lab and x-rays to justify keeping you) especially if you are primary care and have no procedures. It is more and more difficult for ethical practitioners to follow appropriate medical guidelines when money becomes the sole driving force. Raise questions about the drive for certain money making processes and suddenly you are out of a job.
Restrictive covenants all now used to browbeat the Docs and keep them in line. Thats why I am coming around to the FTC outlawing restrictive covenants. They served a purpose 30-50 years ago but no longer.
Also upcoding of visits and procedures is encouraged and suddenly the same visit or procedure is more expensive with no change in the actual delivery of care. The computerization of care was good in helping eliminate errors and access to information but it also provided an open door to upcoding when combined with the with relative value unit scores. Gaming the system because of RVU’s was no game and very lucrative.
GEB, that’s funny. Everyone saying it is a mental illness is not a doctor either.
RE” GEB says….’One of the keys in medical practice ..” It is clear that evidence based medical practice is not in play here. It should also be clear, from those who read your comments, that what you bring to the table, and others of your ilk herein is, from long experience.
Latest report I heard wad that there is group of right wing extremist hunting down transgender people in new england. Ya right, in new england. Every single senator and congressman is a democrat. How doppy is that.
It is time to end public funding of all Colleges and Universities. Until they are forced to compete for education dollars this nonsense will continue. They have no right to push their leftist agendas on the public dime.Educational sinecures insulate these schools from any accountability.
Bill Maher: “if we follow this trajectory we will all be gay in 2054”
Svelaz should be excited considering he has not had carnal knowledge ….ever
😂
RE:”“if we follow this trajectory we will all be gay in 2054”” Misery loves company!
If the standard for a speaker is “How does this protect XTZABC123?” then we are doomed. Free speech is not about protecting any particular group – it is about open discourse furthering understanding of issues. The majority has rights, too – and should not be silenced by any trendy minority.
State Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes is essentially saying:
Representatives from the trans community across the nation are reporting record levels of feeling “extremely unsafe” due to the knowledge that somewhere out there, a hockey player might not be wearing a pride jersey.
“In order for us to feel safe, it’s essential that every person on earth agree with our opinions and openly celebrate them in public at all times,” said Trans Community Safety Liaison Bertha Glamqueen. “The knowledge that even one hockey player somewhere in the world is maybe not fully endorsing our beliefs is literal genocide.”
https://babylonbee.com/news/trans-people-feeling-unsafe-knowing-theres-a-hockey-player-somewhere-out-there-not-wearing-a-pride-jersey
Is it just me, or is anyone else confused when you use the term ‘alphabet community’ ?
I always thought of the ‘alphabet community’ to be those three letter acronyms for certain government agencies that should not be named.
-G
RE: “I always thought of the ‘alphabet community’…” Necessity can be the mother of invention. Researching acronyms will reveal that there are often more than one application for the same, and not only three letters. Far easier for me to employ this convention than being obliged to memorize their ever enlarging sequence of letters. This dog will not be wagged.
Joe Biden is our very own Quisling, but instead of being run by Germany in 1940, he is run by China today.