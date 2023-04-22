“A” is for Authoritarianism: Ranking Democrat Suggests Possible Criminal Charges Against Journalist Matt Taibbi

Below is my column in the New York Post on the recent call for a criminal investigation of journalist Matt Taibbi for perjury by the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. It all comes down to Taibbi’s mistake in adding an “A” to “CIS” – a group involved in the expanding censorship system. The allegation is completely meritless but Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) did show that you cannot spell authoritarianism without “A.”
Here is the column:
As every elementary student is told, a single letter can change an entire thought.
Leave off an “S” and your dessert turns into a desert.
A missing “R” turns a friend into a fiend.
For journalist Matt Taibbi, the brief accidental addition of an “A” may not only have changed the identity of a group, but, according to a ranking Democrat, put the convict into the meaning of conviction.
Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, issued a letter that accused Taibbi of possible perjury because of an error that he made, not in testimony but in a tweet he later corrected.
At issue is Taibbi referring to CISA, the government’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, when he meant to refer to CIS, the Center for Internet Security.
Plaskett’s threatening letter to Taibbi was immediately pushed on MSNBC by host Mehdi Hasan, who was shocked by the added “A” and called for the journalist to be criminally investigated for having “deliberately & under oath misrepresented” the facts.
(It was an ironic moment, as writer Lee Fang noted, given past allegations made against Hasan over false statements.)
For Taibbi, this is only the latest such unnerving moment.
When he was testifying before Congress on government censorship efforts, the IRS sent an agent to his home to look into irregularities on his taxes from years earlier.
Plaskett also attacked Taibbi in the hearing as a “so-called journalist” and said he (and another journalist witness) were “a direct threat” to the safety of others for having reported the censorship story.
And she insisted he reveal his source for his Twitter Files reporting.
Taibbi and others also objected to a demand from Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan for Musk to “identify all journalists” who had access to the Twitter Files.
I testified before this same subcommittee and warned the Democrats not to adopt McCarthy-like tactics in threatening and targeting critics.
Members seemed to take that warning as more of an invitation than an admonition. Immediately after the hearing, figures like former Sen. (and MSNBC contributor) Claire McCaskill denounced witnesses as “Putin lovers,” while current members accused free-speech advocates of supporting “insurrection.”
Democrats have continued to attack virtually every witness who has appeared to discuss the dangers to free speech or the need for transparency on the government’s censorship efforts.
They often attack witnesses and then refuse to let them respond. Recently, Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) used that tactic on a gun-rights advocate in cutting her off as she attempted to explain an answer.
Porter later demanded a perjury investigation as a result of the testimony.
Most chilling about Plaskett’s threatening letter and the MSNBC’s attacks is that they are entirely baseless.
Plaskett told Taibbi, “This mistake is important because, by adding an ‘A,’ you weren’t making a harmless spelling error. Rather, you were alleging that CISA — a government entity — was working with the EIP [Election Integrity Partnership] to have posts removed from social media.”
She added, “When presented with this misinformation, you acknowledged you had made ‘an error’ by intentionally altering the acronym CIS and you subsequently deleted your erroneous tweet.”
The claim that this error was “intentional” is ridiculous. Moreover, and here is the kicker, CISA is involved in the censorship efforts.
As Fang noted on Substack, the EIP listed CISA as one of its key government stakeholders and worked with CISA on censorship efforts.
But this is not about the added “A.” It’s about the loss of any sense of decency and civility in politics.
As someone who comes from a liberal Democratic family, the shock over the Democratic Party’s embrace of censorship is only exceeded by its vicious treatment of journalists and free-speech advocates attempting to expose government efforts.
Despite these attacks and the assistance of an enabling media, the evidence of the government censorship efforts has continued to mount.
We are learning of an array of grants and government-support programs to target, blacklist and censor citizens.
It’s clear Democratic members will continue to seek to intimidate witnesses and deter them from coming forward with free-speech concerns.
In these hearings, I got off light.
When I testified on the Twitter Files before the hearing with Taibbi, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) criticized me for offering “legal opinions” without actually working at Twitter.
It was akin to saying a witness should not discuss the contents of the Pentagon Papers unless he worked at the Pentagon. It was particularly bizarre because I was asked about the content of the Twitter Files.
The content — like the content of the Pentagon Papers — is “facts.” The implication of those facts are opinions.
As with an attack from Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), I was cut off like other witnesses in attempting to explain.
Members can cut off, attack and threaten criminal prosecution, but it will not work.
Censorship systems have never succeeded in destroying ideas, and jailing journalists have never stopped reporting.
That does not mean these abusive attacks will not continue or escalate.
There is a whiff of panic in these efforts as House committees force greater transparency and greater public access to this evidence.
Now it appears these efforts to shield government censorship has come down to spelling. Indeed, if Delegate Plaskett has her way, that added “A” may prove the difference between a free press and authoritarianism.
Jonathan Turley is an attorney and a professor at George Washington University Law School.
15 thoughts on ““A” is for Authoritarianism: Ranking Democrat Suggests Possible Criminal Charges Against Journalist Matt Taibbi”
Stacey Plaskett, just like every other temper-tantrum, interrupting, Democrat, is grasping at straws. They hate Matt Taibbi. They hate hearing that the FBI’s covert operation with Twitter to censor Conservatives was uncovered. Communists hate being challenged. I wouldn’t be surprised if Ms. Plaskett reaches out to China to become part of their Belt & Road Initiative. Thank you, Jonathan, for an excellent article.
Democrats — especially women, LGTB, and BIPOC Democrats — feel empowered now to go down the road ot authoritarianism. They’re on “the top,” and they ar milking it for everything they can. This is what happens when people who were previously on the “victim” drug are given a little power. The natural world runs on a hierarchy. Humans have tried to shortcircuit that hierarchy and introduce something they call “democracy.” But the “victims” have shown over and over again that the pull towards hierarchy is stronger than the platitudes about democracy. When they see an opening to get the upper hand and trample on the rights of others…they take it faster than a NY minute.
“As someone who comes from a liberal Democratic family, the shock over the Democratic Party’s embrace of censorship is only exceeded by its vicious treatment of journalists and free-speech advocates attempting to expose government efforts.”
I think many on the left should take note of *”comes from a liberal Democratic family”* Turley comes from the left side of the aisle but doesn’t let his leanings interfere with fair interpretations of the law and his desire for freedom of speech.
He might be a little too quiet at times for those on the right, but he is an apostate to those authoritarians of the left. Some desire and believe in the truth, but lately, the left and much of the Democrat Party have given up on everything that makes this country great.
If people don’t learn what is important quickly, our nation will degenerate into a third-world type that most Americans used to consider barbaric.
The transformation of America, Canada, and the UK into that which my father fought against in WW2 will soon be complete. Tyranny will follow 2024 if we end up with one-party rule. If only Trump would move out of the way.
Turley left out the fact that Taibbi lied about the number of tweets censored. Turley conveniently leaves out the fact that Mehdi Hassan exposed the sloppiness and intentional misrepresentation of the facts. As a journalist with the kind of ‘gravitas’ that Taibbi supposedly had he shouldn’t have been making those kinds of mistakes.
Mehdi Hassan also exposed the problem of Taibbi taking info at face value without verifying the sources. Taibbi was essentially a parrot for Elon Musk.
“I was asked about the content of the Twitter Files.”
Turley was asked to parrot what he read and offer his opinion without any understanding on how twitter internal procedures work. Just like Taibbi, Turley was used to lend credibility to unverifiable information and Mehdi Hassan exposed that when he interviewed Matt Taibbi.
To me, the most troubling thing about Representative Stacey Plaskett’s call for a criminal investigation of Matt Taibbi is that unquestionably she knows better. Anyone with her considerable legal background would, especially one that included a serious study of Constitutional law. If she was dumb like Maxine Waters her call for a criminal investigation could be dismissed easily. But she is not. She and Waters do, however, have one thing in common: both are willing to do anything to retain and regain the power of the Democrat party even though that party is reshaping America into something that the vast majority of all Americans do not want or even recognize. Can you imagine Waters standing idly by while a drag queen lap dances on one of her grandchildren? Would Plaskett want that for the children of her Virgin Island compatriots? I don’t know. Maybe she and Waters would have that in common as well.
Isn’t she a Delegate? How do Delegates get this power?
I completely understand her frustration. She is fighting a battle of intellect and is deeply frustrated. In her stupor she lashes out. We are seeing this more and more with equity hires. They are being brought into a conversation they have no business being in. So frustrating for them. She would be much better suited to working at a post office service counter. Poor old gal.
Plaskett belongs in a Big Bowl of Stupid –along with Hank ‘Guam might capsize’ ….and most of the elected Democrats on the Hill who have shown themselves to be dangerously unethical, unintelligent, immoral, dishonest, ruthless, lawless authoritarians.
Republicans need to match these Dems at their game and subpoena multiple Biden officials a day…..issue subpoenas every single day…keep them flying out the door. And then impeach Biden and drag his dirty laundry through the mud for the next year and a half. Doesn’t matter if Senate won’t convict, it is time to hit Biden hard and keep hitting, every single day, relentlessly. Just like Democrats do to Republicans and Trump.
We have to be honest here: at this point it is just our Dem party. Just them. Other members of other political parties don’t even come close to Dem malfeasance and corruption. Very few parties that have EVER existed do. They are absolutely vile totalitarians intent on taking full control of every aspect of our lives, relegating our freedoms to the ash heap, threatening actual violence and imprisonment quite openly, and they will never stop now. They must be marginalized or squashed. Let America be a positive object lesson for once: act, vote, speak accordingly.
Which other parties? I wish we have other viable parties. Only one other has any power–at least for now, as little as it might be. This summer, on July 14th, it’s not just Bastille Day, but the 90th anniversary of one-party rule in Germany. Took less than six months from the time Hitler was appointed chancellor for the National Socialists to outlaw all other political parties. I wonder how long it will take from January 2025 for the Dems to accomplish that and other horrors in the USA.
The only people endangered by the truth are Democrat politicians.
I wonder if this lady uses the hard r when addressing her friends.
Good to know the public school system in the Virgin Islands is as miserable as in the U.S.
@mistressadams
Yup. And here I was thinking actually reading our Constitution was a requirement to serve. 🙄 These people are being hired now, not elected.