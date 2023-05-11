This afternoon, I will testify before the Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability. The hearing at 2:00 pm is entitled “Censorship Laundering: How the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Enables the Silencing of Dissent.” It will be held in 310 Cannon House Office Building.
I will be testifying on the legal and constitutional implications of the latest disclosures on government-supported censorship, including the work of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at Homeland Security. My testimony is below.
Here is the witness list:
WITNESSES:
Ben Weingarten
Investigative Journalist and Columnist
Martin Kulldorff, PhD
Epidemiologist and Biostatistician
Cynthia Miller-Idriss, PhD
Professor, School of Public Affairs and School of Education Founding Director, Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab, American University
Jonathan Turley
Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law, The George Washington University
Written Statement → Turley.Testimony.CISA. FINAL
One thought on “Turley Testifies on Censorship in Homeland Security Hearing”
Goodluck!
Fight for a Free America.
And Against Fascists Democrats