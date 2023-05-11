Turley Testifies on Censorship in Homeland Security Hearing

This afternoon, I will testify before the Committee on Homeland Security’s Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability. The hearing at 2:00 pm is entitled “Censorship Laundering: How the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Enables the Silencing of Dissent.” It will be held in 310 Cannon House Office Building.

I will be testifying on the legal and constitutional implications of the latest disclosures on government-supported censorship, including the work of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) at Homeland Security. My testimony is below.

Here is the witness list:

WITNESSES:

Ben Weingarten

Investigative Journalist and Columnist

Martin Kulldorff, PhD

Epidemiologist and Biostatistician

Cynthia Miller-Idriss, PhD

Professor, School of Public Affairs and School of Education Founding Director, Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab, American University

Jonathan Turley

Shapiro Chair for Public Interest Law, The George Washington University

Written Statement → Turley.Testimony.CISA. FINAL

